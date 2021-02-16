Nevada’s Weber places fourth at district wrestling meet: Finishes season at 28-14

WILLIAMSBURG – Nevada freshman Kaden Weber came up short in both of his matches at the Class 2A District 8 wrestling meet Saturday.

Weber placed fourth at 106 pounds after winning a sectional title the previous weekend in Nevada.

Weber lost by a 9-2 decision to Independence’s Kaden Kremer in the semifinals. In the third-place match Weber suffered an 8-5 loss to Grinnell’s Dylan Heater to finish the season with a 28-14 record.

Nevada placed 12th as a team. Independence was the district team champion with 135 points, easily topping East Marshall/GMG’s runner-up score of 90.