Royal girls fall to Rebels in 1A first round: C-N struggles on offense in 55-28 loss

COLO – The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Feb. 11 with a 55-28 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the Class 1A regional first round.

The Royals never got it together on offense in finishing the season at 11-9.

Colo-NESCO only scored seven points in the first half. The Royals trailed 27-7 at the break and never recovered.

Colo-NESCO only shot 23.5 % from the field. The Royals made just 2 of 21 3-pointers.

Turnovers also plagued Colo-NESCO. The Royals gave up the ball 23 times.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck had a big 41-28 rebounding advantage. The Rebels also made 13 of 15 foul shots to Colo-NESCO's 2 of 4 showing from the line.

Jenna Banks had 11 points and three assists and McKenzie Niemeyer 10 points and six rebounds in their final games for Colo-NESCO. Izabell Voelker chipped in seven points and three steals and Jenna Hill nine rebounds and three assists.

Gladbrook Reinbeck improved to 9-10. Katie Clark had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Megan Cooley 15 points, five assists, five steals and three blocks and Saari Kuehl 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Colo-NESCO 28

GR 10 17 18 10 – 55

CN 5 2 11 10 – 28

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (55) - Katie Clark 7-7 3-4 17, Ava Wyatt 1-2 0-0 2, Saari Kuehl 4-15 4-4 14, Emma McClintock 1-8 0-0 2, Megan Cooley 6-11 3-3 15, Xandra Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Sienknecht 0-1 0-0 0, Adriel Summers 0-4 2-2 2, Lauren Boyer 1-4 1-2 3, Madison Resendez 0-1 0-0 0, Naomi Clarl 0-0 0-0 0, Karlie Rickert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-54 13-15 55. 3-point field goals (2): Kuehl 2. Rebounds (41): Kuehl 12. Assists (13): Cooley 5. Steals (15): Cooley 5. Blocks (5): Cooley 3. Fouls: 8.

Colo-NESCO (28) - McKenzie Niemeyer 5-7 0-1 10, Jenna Banks 4-10 2-3 11, Izabell Voelker 3-17 0-0 7, Jenna Hill 0-7 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Callie Kohlwes 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-3 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Jamison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-51 2-4 28. 3-point field goals (2): Banks, Voelker. Rebounds (28): Hill 9. Assists (9): Banks 3, Hill 3. Steals (8): Voelker 3. Blocks (1): Piziali. Fouls: 15.