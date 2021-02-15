Cub boys play No. 3 DMC tough in loss: Nevada outlasts Newton at home

URBANDALE – The Nevada boys’ basketball team gave No. 3 (2A) Des Moines Christian a good fight Friday before falling, 64-55.

Nevada hung with the Lions all game. But the Cubs just couldn’t string enough runs together to get over the hump in falling to 11-9.

The Cubs trailed 33-29 at the half. Des Moines Christian increased its lead to seven points after three quarters and maintained its edge in the fourth quarter to hold on for the victory.

Nevada shot 47 % and made seven 3-pointers in a losing effort. The Cubs were hurt by 19 turnovers.

Des Moines Christian shot 52 % and had a big edge at the foul line, making 15 of 21 free throws to Nevada’s 8 of 12 showing.

Ty Dittmer had 16 points and Colin Memmer 12 points and four rebounds for Nevada in the loss. James Edwards tallied nine points, five assists and four rebounds and Cooper Bovee nine points.

Ben Loverude, Grant Veenstra and Adam Witty each scored 14 points for Des Moines Christian. Loverude also had five rebounds and five assists, Veenstra eight rebounds and Witty five boards.

Des Moines Christian 64, Nevada 55

N 15 14 15 11 – 55

DMC 19 14 18 13 – 64

Nevada (55) - Cooper Bovee 4-5 0-0 9, Ty Dittmer 7-12 1-2 16, Colin Memmer 2-8 6-7 12, Carson Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Ayden Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, James Edwards 3-8 1-1 9, Jacob Joe 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Khounsourath 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-4 0-0 5, Treshaun Brooks 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 20-43 8-12 55. 3-point field goals (7): Memmer 2, Edwards 2, Bovee, Dittmer, Grant. Rebounds (21): Memmer 4, Edwards 4, Grant 4. Assists (14): Edwards 5. Steals (8): Joe 2. Blocks (6): A. Rhodes 2. Fouls: 15.

DMC (64) - Elijah Hess 2-3 7-9 11, Ben Loverude 5-9 2-4 14, Tristan Brown 3-4 4-4 11, Grant Veenstra 7-14 0-2 14, Adam Witty 6-11 2-2 14, Micah Brandenburg 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Craven 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-44 15-21 64. 3-point field goals (3): Loverude 2, Brown. Rebounds (22): Veenstra 8. Assists (13): Loverude 5. Steals (8): Loverude 2, Brandenburg 2. Blocks (3): Loverude, Brown, Craven. Fouls: 10.

NEVADA - The third time was a charm when Nevada took on Newton in boys’ basketball Feb. 8.

The Cubs and Cardinals had to postpone their regular-scheduled playing date twice due to inclement weather. But the wait was worth it, with Nevada prevailing in a 58-52 game that went down to the wire.

“I was all hyped up - the whole team was hyped up,” Nevada senior Ayden Rhodes said. “It was great to come out here and have the opportunity to play here tonight.”

Rhodes was playing in his final game at the Nevada High School Field House. He hit four clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds to help the Cubs hold off the Cardinals and improve.

“I don’t remember the last time I hit four free throws in a row,” Rhodes said. “Free throws were key tonight for everybody. We made them.”

Colin Memmer also hit two free throws in the final seconds to ice the game.

Ty Dittmer hit the shot of the game for Nevada. Dittmer had been struggling a bit from outside, but it didn’t show when he drilled a 3-pointer with 2:27 left to give Nevada a 51-43 lead and firm control of the game.

“I kept staying confident and kept letting it fly,” Dittmer said. “One went down when we needed it.”

Nevada improved to 11-8 with the victory. The Cubs finished 9-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference after beating Saydel and Greene County last week and they’ve won five of their last six games.

“This was a big win for us going into the end of the year,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “I knew this was going to be a really good team that we wanted to play late in the year. They’re well-coached, they play a lot of man-to-man, which is what we’re probably gonna see when we get to district time. I wanted to fight for four quarters and make sure we didn’t waste this opportunity and I don’t think we did.”

Struck went so far as to say Nevada played its best game under his tutelage.

“Last year’s district win over Gilbert was fun and huge in overtime, but I think from start to finish for four straight quarters this might be the best we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Struck said. “We needed it. We executed, made free throws, didn’t turn the ball over and won the ball game.”

Nevada has done a lot of mixing and matching with its lineup due to both health issues and trying to find the best chemistry on the court. Rhodes returned to the line Monday, James Edwards is thriving off the bench, Dittmer is on a hot streak that included a near triple-double against Greene County last Friday and Memmer scored 28 in that same game.

A reason the Cubs have been playing so well lately is because so many people have stepped up and contributed. Led by Dittmer and Rhodes four Cubs scored in double figures against Newton, which was plenty to offset the 23-point night by the Cardinals’ Adam Mattes.

“It’s a different kid every night,” Rhodes said. “I think it brings a lot to our table. We’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and I think that’s what makes us special. It’s hard to scout seven guys that can shoot the ball pretty well and play pretty good basketball together.”

A big reason Nevada has been able to come together over the past couple of weeks was the lessons it learned against Bondurant-Farrar Jan. 11. The Cubs were run out of their own gym that night, losing 66-30.

“There’s a lot of things we could take away from that,” Dittmer said. “It was a tough one to swallow so we kept getting in the gym, kept getting shots up and we’ve been all right.”

Dittmer ended up with 13 points and seven rebounds against Newton. Rhodes had 11 points and two steals, Edwards 10 points and three assists and Memmer 10 points and three rebounds.

Nevada 58, Newton 52

Newton 18 8 11 15 – 52

Nevada 17 12 10 19 – 58

Newton (52) - Jake Ingle 3-9 0-0 9, Keith Moko 2-3 0-0 4, Brody Bauer 3-10 0-0 8, Adam Mattes 8-18 0-0 23, Cole Plowman 0-2 0-0 0, Zayvier Arguello 3-7 0-0 8, Logan Schilling 0-1 0-0 0, Treycen Garton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-50 0-0 52. 3-point field goals (14): Mattes 7, Ingle 3, Bauer 2, Zayvier Arguello 2. Rebounds (24): Moko 4, Bauer 4, Mattes 4. Assists (18): Ingle 9. Steals (3): Bauer 2. Blocks (1): Plowman. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (58) - Cooper Bovee 2-3 4-4 9, Ty Dittmer 5-12 1-2 13, Colin Memmer 3-10 2-2 10, Carson Rhodes 2-2 0-0 4, James Edwards 4-11 2-2 10, Ayden Rhodes 3-6 4-4 11, Jacob Khounsourath 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 0-1 1-2 1, Max Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: Spencer Grant 0-1 1-2 1, Max Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-45 14-16 58. 3-point field goals (6): Dittmer 2, Memmer 2, Bovee, A. Rhodes. Rebounds (34): Grant 9. Assists (11): Edwards 3, Grant 3. Steals (5): Bovee 2. Blocks (3): Grant 2. Fouls: 7.