Nevada boys dominate two HOIC foes: Memmer scores 28 in 70-48 win over Greene County

JEFFERSON – A huge run in the second quarter sparked a 70-48 victory by the Nevada boys’ basketball team over Greene County Friday.

The Cubs outscored the Rams 23-9 in the quarter to shake off a slow start and take a 34-24 lead at the half. The Cubs went up 13 after three quarters and ended the game on a 16-7 run to improve to 10-8 overall and finish 9-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada held a huge 46-29 rebounding advantage and forced 20 turnovers. The Cubs also made nine 3-pointers and held Greene County to 35 % shooting.

Colin Memmer had a huge game individually for Nevada. Memmer made six 3-pointers and went for 28 points.

Ty Dittmer narrowly missed out on a triple-double for the Cubs. Dittmer finished the night with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

James Edwards added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals off the bench. Carson Rhodes pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Richard Daugherty paced Greene County with 16 points and four steals.

Nevada 70, Greene County 48

N 11 23 20 16 – 70

GC 15 9 17 7 – 48

Nevada (70) - Coope Bovee 2-7 0-2 5, Ty Dittmer 3-10 5-7 13, Colin Memmer 10-16 2-3 28, Carson Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, Christian Baker 0-0 0-0 0, James Edwards 5-9 2-3 12, Jacob Joe 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-2 0, Jacob Khounsourath 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-7 0-0 4, Treshaun Brooks 0-0 2-4 2, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0, Max Hoffman 0-2 0-0 0, 24-57 13-23 70. 3-point field goals (9): Memmer 6, Dittmer 2, Bovee. Rebounds (46): C. Rhodes 10. Assists (15): Dittmer 8. Steals (13): Grant 4. Blocks (7): Bovee 2, Rhodes 2. Fouls: 15.

Greene County (48) - Max Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Telleen 2-4 0-0 6, Bryce Stalder 4-11 0-0 9, Zach Goff 3- 1-2 7, Richard Daugherty 5-16 2-2 16, Brayden Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Gabe Ebersole 0-0 1-2 1, Jesse Miller 3-7 1-5 7, Nathan Behne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-52 5-13 48. 3-point field goals (7): Daugherty 4, Telleen 2, Stalder. Rebounds (29): Miller 8. Assists (12): Riley 3, Stalder 3. Steals (11): Daugherty 4. Blocks (3): Goff, Daugherty, Miller. Fouls: 17.

NEVADA – Nevada overpowered Saydel in the first half on its way to a 59-33 victory over the Eagles Feb. 2.

The Cubs outscored Saydel 37-17 over the first two quarters. They were never threatened in the second half to complete a season sweep of the Eagles and improve to 9-8 overall and 8-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada totaled 41 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards, and came up with 13 steals. The Cubs also made 11 3-pointers on offense.

Ty Dittmer led the way for Nevada with 23 points. Dittmer made 8 of 12 field goals, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, and also pulled down five rebounds.

James Edwards added seven points, nine rebounds and three assists and Cooper Bovee seven points, three assists and three steals. Ayden Rhodes chipped in six points and rebounds apiece plus three steals, Spencer Grant had five points, five rebounds and three assists and Treshaun Brooks finished with five points.

Nevada 59, Saydel 33

S 8 9 8 8 – 33

N 17 20 7 15 – 59

Nevada (59) - Cooper Bovee 3-8 0-0 7, James Edwards 3-7 1-3 7, Ty Dittmer 8-12 2-2 23, Colin Memmer 1-10 1-2 3, Ayden Rhodes 2-5 0-0 6, Christian Hawbaker 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Kooiker 0-3 0-1 0, Jacob Khounsourath 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-8 0-0 5, Carson Mather 0-0 0-0 0, Treshaun Brooks 2-3 0-0 5, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-1 0-0 0, Max Hoffman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 22-63 4-8 59. 3-point field goals (11): Dittmer 5, A. Rhodes 2, Bovee, Grant, Brooks, Hoffman. Rebounds (41): Edwards 9. Assists (16): Bovee 3, Edwards 3, Grant 3. Blocks (2): Bovee, C. Rhodes. Fouls: 19.