Royal boys get big comeback win over Baxter: Colo-NECO pulls off 43-42 win over Bolts

TRAER – The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team never recovered from a rough first quarter in a 70-53 loss to North Tama Saturday.

The Royals were outscored 27-12 over the opening eight minutes. They played North Tama to a near draw after that, but the damage had been done.

Colo-NESCO committed 22 turnovers and gave up 13 3-pointers in falling to 7-11 overall and finishing 5-7 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Lucas Frohwein had 17 points and seven rebounds and Spencer Hansen came up with 10 points off the bench. Ephram Muntz added six points and four assists, Kenny Cutler six points and two steals and Tanner Ingle five points and seven rebounds.

Gabe Kopriva exploded for a game-high 31 points to lead North Tama. Kopriva made six 3-pointers and added four steals.

Adam Greiner tacked on 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

North Tama 70, Colo-NESCO 53

CN 12 9 19 13 – 53

NT 27 10 18 15 – 70

Colo-NESCO (53) - Kenny Cutler 2-7 0-3 6, Bradley Thomas 2-3 1-2 5, Ephram Muntz 2-7 0-0 6, Lucas Frohwein 5-12 6-7 17, Tanner Ingle 2-4 1-2 5, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Nathan Oler 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 2-3 5-5 10, Andrew Tschantz 1-1 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-42 13-19 53. 3-point field goals (6): Cutler 2, Muntz 2, Frohwein, Hansen. Rebounds (25): Frohwein 7, Ingle 7. Assists (13): Muntz 4, Ingle 4. Blocks (4): Thomas 2, Ryan 4. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Ingle.

North Tama (70) - Gabe Kopriva 11-22 3-4 31, Devin McKinley 4-10 4-5 14, Michael Schrier 2-5 0-2 5, Adam Greiner 4-7 0-0 12, Dylan Hosek 0-5 0-0 0, Camden Claussen 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Dvorak 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Siemens 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Hulme 3-5 2-3 8, Jace Hlas 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-57 9-14 70. 3-point field goals (13): Kopriva 6, Greiner 4, McKinley 2, Schrier. Rebounds (27): Schrier 9. Assists (15): Greiner 6. Steals (11): Kopriva 4, Greiner 4. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16.

COLO – A furious rally in the fourth quarter gave Colo-NESCO a thrilling 43-42 victory over Baxter Friday.

The Royals outscored the Bolts 18-6 over the final eight minutes to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat. Colo-NESCO led 22-20 at the half, but Baxter went on a 16-3 run in the third quarter to move in front and set up the Royals’ dramatic comeback.

Colo-NESCO improved to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. The Royals overcame 17 turnovers by outrebounding Baxter, 29-20, and holding the Bolts to 37 % shooting from the field.

Kenny Cutler stepped up with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Colo-NESCO to the win. Ephram Muntz had eight points and three rebounds and assists apiece, Lucas Frohwein seven points, four rebounds and three assists and Bradley Thomas seven points and two rebounds.

Baxter dropped to 11-7 overall and 5-5 in the conference. Nate McMinamen led the Bolts with 12 points and two assists and Cody Damman added nine points and four rebounds.

Colo-NESCO 43, Baxter 42

B 9 11 16 6 – 42

CN 12 10 3 18 – 43

Baxter (42) - Rory Heer 2-10 0-0 4, Treyton Travis 2-6 0-0 5, Kael Johnston 2-8 0-0 5, Carson Scroggins 3-5 0-0 7, Cody Damman 4-12 0-1 9, Trice Clapper 0-0 0-2 0, Nate McMinamen 5-8 0-0 12. Totals: 18-49 0-3 42. 3-point field goals (6): McMinamen 2, Travis, Johnston, Scroggins, Damman. Rebounds (20): Heer 5, Travis 5. Assists (13): Johnston 8. Steals (7): Heer 2, Johnston 2. Blocks (3): Scroggins 3. Fouls: 7.

Colo-NESCO (43) - Kenny Cutler 5-8 1-1 13, Bradley Thomas 3-8 0-1 7, Ephram Muntz 3-7 0-2 8, Lucas Frohwein 2-6 2-2 7, Tanner Ingle 2-9 0-0 4, Nolan Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Spencer Hansen 0-0 1-2 1, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-42 4-8 43. 3-point field goals (7): Cutler 2, Muntz 2, Thomas, Frohwein, Smith. Rebounds (29): Cutler 9. Assists (13): Cutler 3, Muntz 3, Frohwein 3. Steals (5): Cutler 2. Blocks (1): Ingle. Fouls: 10.

CEDAR FALLS - Colo-NESCO dominated both ends of the floor in a 65-25 victory over Valley Lutheran Feb. 2.

The Royals blanked the Crusaders in the first quarter in building an early 20-point lead. They ended up shooting 48 % from the field with six 3-pointers on offense in improving to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Kenny Cutler had 12 points and seven assists and Lucas Frohwein 10 points and four boards for Colo-NESCO. Bradley Thomas also scored 10 points, Ephram Muntz posted eight points, four rebounds and three assists and Tanner Ingle added eight points and three rebounds.

Andrew Tschantz finished with seven points and four rebounds for the Royals. Andrew Grover and Nolan Smith scored four points apiece and Spencer Hansen netted two points.

Colo-NESCO 65, Valley Lutheran 25

CN 20 17 19 9 – 65

VL 0 9 12 4 – 25

Colo-NESCO (65) - Kenny Cutler 4-6 2-3 12, Bradley Thomas 3-7 2-2 10, Ephram Muntz 3-6 0-0 8, Lucas Frohwein 4-9 2-2 10, Tanner Ingle 2-2 4-4 8, Andrew Grover 2-3 0-0 4, Kaleb Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Bradyn Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Nathan Oler 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 1-4 0-2 2, Andrew Tschantz 2-2 3-7 7, Parker Ryan 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Backous 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 13-20 65. 3-point field goals (6): Cutler 2, Thomas 2, Muntz 2. Rebounds (31): Muntz 4, Frohwein 4, McKinney 4, Smith 4, Tschantz 4. Assists (15): Cutler 7. Steals (10): Muntz 2, Frohwein 2, Smith 2. Blocks (4): Cutler, Smith, Oler, Parker. Fouls: 10.