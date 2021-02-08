Cub girls end up 9-3 in the HOIC: Nevada pounds Greene County, Saydel

JEFERSON – The Nevada girls’ basketball team easily overcame a slow start to thump Greene County, 50-32, Friday.

The Cubs trailed by four points after one quarter. But they held Greene County to three points in the second quarter to go up 20-17 at the half.

Nevada stepped up its offensive game in the second half. The Cubs built a 36-25 lead after three quarters and continued to pull away in the fourth to improve to 10-8 on the season and end up 9-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada made six 3-pointers and attempted 20 free throws to Greene County’s seven. The Cubs also forced 29 turnovers.

Shelbi Hazlitt went for 16 points and two steals and Sydney Mosinski had 12 points and seven rebounds for Nevada. Briget Cahill added nine points and two steals and Maddie Dunham seven points, four rebounds and three steals.

Brianna Habben and Sadie Wilson both scored 12 points for Greene County. Habben also pulled down 11 rebounds and Wilson drained four 3-pointers.

Nevada 50, Greene County 32

N 10 10 16 14 – 50

GC 14 3 8 7 – 32

Nevada (50) - Sydney Mosinski 3-7 6-9 12, Faith Hendricks 0-0 0-0 0, Alexandria Arnaud 0-1 0-0 0, Tessa Borwick 0-1 0-0 0, Briget Cahill 3-7 0-0 9, Savannah Skaggs 0-2 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 6-11 2-3 16, Aubrey Gibson 1-4 2-4 4, Makayla Dunson 0-1 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-2 2-4 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 3-6 0-0 7. Totals: 16-44 12-20 50. 3-point field goals (6): Cahill 3, Hazlitt 2, Dunham. Rebounds (22): Mosinski 7. Assists (12): Borwick 4, Weig 4. Steals (16): Dunham 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 15.

Greene County (32) - Brianna Habben 4-7 4-5 12, Brianna Osterson 2-5 0-0 5, Makala Kafer 0-2 1-2 1, Lily Muir 1-3 0-0 2, Sadie Wilson 4-13 0-0 12, Eliza Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Heupel 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Hoyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-33 5-7 32. 3-point field goals (5): Wilson 4, Osterson. Rebounds (26): Habben 11. Assists (9): Kafer 3. Steals (6): Habben, Osterson, Kafer, Wilson, Heupel, Hoyle. Blocks (1): Kafer. Fouls: 13.

NEVADA - Nevada used a strong inside game to smash Saydel, 58-20, in a Heart of Iowa Conference game Feb. 2.

The Cubs outscored the Eagles 35-9 at the half and coasted the rest of the way to complete a sweep of the Eagles. The win put Nevada at 10-8 overall and 3-8 in the HOIC.

Nevada shot 44 % from the field. The Cubs also had 32 rebounds and they tallied 15 steals on defense.

Sydney Mosinski dominated in the low post for Nevada with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Shelbi Hazlitt added 13 points and five steals and Alexandria Arnaud five points and seven assists.

Katleyn Kingsbury also netted five points for Nevada. Maddie Dunham tallied four points and five rebounds.

Nevada 58, Saydel 20

S 3 6 7 4 – 20

N 18 17 9 14 – 58

Nevada (58) - Sydney Mosinski 9-13 2-3 20, Addi Vorm 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-2 2-4 2, Kayla Dunson 0-2 0-1 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 2-5 0-0 5, Faith Hendricks 0-0 0-0 0, Alexandria Arnaud 2-3 0-0 5, Tessa Borwick 1-7 0-0 2, Bridget Cahll 1-4 0-0 3, Savannah Skaggs 1-1 0-0 3, Shelbi Hazlitt 6-10 0-0 13, Ella Higgins 0-0 1-2 1, Maddie Dunham 2-8 0-0 4. Totals: 24-55 5-10 58. 3-point field goals (5): Arnaud, Kingsbury, Cahill, Skaggs, Hazlitt. Rebounds (32): Mosinski 10. Assists (18): Arnaud 7. Steals (15): Hazlitt 5. Blocks (3): Gibson, Borwick, Dunham. Fouls: 10.