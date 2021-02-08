Royal girls rally past Redhawks, 41-40: C-N falls to Baxter, roll past Valley Lutheran

TRAER – The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team rallied for an exciting 41-40 victory over North Tama Saturday.

The Royals came back from a 20-13 halftime deficit. They closed within three points after the third quarter and did just enough in the fourth to surge ahead by the final buzzer and improve to 11-8 overall and finish 6-6 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Izabell Voelker had a huge night offensively and Jenna Hill and McKenzie Niemeyer were big on the glass for Colo-NESCO in the win. Voelker went for 22 points after making 9 of 20 field goals, including four 3-pointers, Hill pulled down 13 rebounds and added three points and Niemeyer finished with 11 rebounds and six points.

Jenna Banks scored six points and handed out three assists for Colo-NESCO. Emma Wilson and Sophia Piziali each scored two points for the Royals.

Colo-NESCO 41, North Tama 40

CN 6 7 15 13 – 41

NT 14 6 11 9 – 40

Colo-NESCO (41) - McKenzie Niemeyer 3-8 0-2 6, Jenna Banks 2-10 2-3 6, Izabelle Voelker 9-20 0-1 22, Jenna Hill 1-7 1-4, Emma Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 17-53 3-10 41. 3-point field goals (4): Voelker 4. Rebounds (32): Hill 13. Assists (7): Banks 3. Steals (9): Voelker 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Banks.

COLO - Colo-NESCO outplayed No. 12 Baxter for a half, but the Royals struggled down the stretch in a 48-34 loss to the Bolts Friday.

Colo-NESCO played a great first half of defense to take a 21-18 lead into the locker room. But the Royals went flat offensively in the third quarter, only scoring two points to allow Baxter to surge in front, 32-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Baxter continued to hold the momentum in the fourth quarter to wrap up the victory. Colo-NESCO fell to 10-8 overall and 5-6 in the Iowa Star Conference.

The Royals had eight offensive rebounds and five steals. But they only shot 29 % from the field and got to the line only six times.

Jenna Banks and Isabelle Voelker each scored 11 points and McKenzie Niemeyer added 10 for Colo-NESCO. Banks also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Voelker three steals and rebounds apiece and two assists and Niemeyer eight rebounds and one assist.

Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34

B 9 9 14 16 – 48

CN 10 11 2 11 – 34

Colo-NESCO (34) - McKenzie Niemeyer 5-13 0-2 10, Jenna Banks 4-14 2-2 11, Izabell Voelker 4-6 0-0 11, Jenna Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 0-6 2-2 2, Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-2 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-45 4-6 34. 3-point field goals (4): Voelker 3, Banks 1. Rebounds (24): Niemeyer 8. Assists (10): Banks 3. Steals (5): Voelker 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 10.

CEDAR FALLS - Colo-NESCO put Valley Lutheran away early in a 57-33 victory over the Crusaders Feb. 2.

The Royals led 19-2 after the first quarter. They went up 39-9 at the half and went on cruise control in the second half, improving to 10-7 overall and 5-5 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Rebounding keyed Colo-NESCO's dominance. The Royals ripped down an impressive 27 offensive rebounds.

Colo-NESCO also forced 27 turnovers and held Valley Lutheran to 26 % shooting from the field.

McKenzie Niemeyer turned in a monster game for Colo-NESCO. Niemeyer scored a career-high 22 points after making 11 of 15 field goals and she pulled down eight rebounds and blocked one shot.

Jenna Banks added 13 points, four steals and three assists, Callie Kohlwes six points and an impressive 10 steals and Jenna Hill and Riley Handsaker four points apiece. Hill also had six rebounds and Handsaker one block.

Emma Wilson finished with two points, 11 rebounds and four assists and three steals and Shelby Perisho and Sofia Piziali each netted two points for the Royals.

Taylor Mauser paced Valley Lutheran with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Colo-NESCO 57, Valley Lutheran 33

CN 19 20 8 10 – 57

VL 2 7 12 12 – 33

Colo-NESCO (57) - Callie Kohlwes 3-11 0-2 6, McKenzie Niemeyer 11-15 0-2 22, Jenna Banks 5-16 2-2 13, Shelby Perisho 1-1 0-0 2, Jenna Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Emma Wilson 1-9 0-0 2, Abigail Hostetler 1-1 0-0 2, Sofia Piziali 1-7 0-0 2, Riley Handsaker 2-4 0-0 4, Hannah Jamison 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Cox 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-74 2-6 57. 3-point field goals (1): Banks. Rebounds (47): Wilson 11. Assists (13): Wilson 4. Steals (20): Kohlwes 10. Blocks (3): Niemeyer, Piziali, Handsaker. Fouls: 11.

Valley Lutheran (33) - Lauren Rindels 0-2 0-0 0, Lydia Kearney 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Mauser 6-14 6-7 20, Sofia Van Nice 2-12 2-2 6, Miriam Kearney 1-1 0-0 2, Kendra Miller 2-12 0-0 5. Totals: 11-43 8-9 33. 3-point field goals (3): Mauser 2, Miller. Rebounds (26): Mauser 9. Assists (9): Rindels 6. Steals (11): Rindels 3, Miller 3. Blocks (1): Mauser. Fouls: 6.