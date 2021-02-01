Nevada girls hold off South Hamilton, 49-42: Cubs can’t keep up with West Marshall

JEWELL - The Nevada girls’ basketball team made a strong first half hold up in a 49-42 victory over South Hamilton Friday.

The Cubs built a huge 26-11 lead at the half. South Hamilton chipped away over the final two quarters, but Nevada did enough offensively down the stretch to hold on and improve to 9-8 overall and 7-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada made 15 of 23 free throws and forced 23 turnovers. The Cubs withstood a 32 % shooting night from the field.

Shelbi Hazlitt had 20 points and eight rebounds for Nevada in the win. Sydney Mosinski added 10 points and seven rebounds and Bridget Cahill six points and four rebounds.

Makena Galetich paced South Hamilton with 16 points and two steals. Caleigh Hewitt tacked on 10 points and five rebounds for the Hawks.

Nevada 49, South Hamilton 42

N 16 10 8 15 – 49

SH 6 5 12 18 – 42

Nevada (49) - Sydney Mosinski 5-11 0-4 10, Alexandria Arnaud 0-4 4-6 4, Tessa Borwick 0-5 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 6-12 7-7 20, Maddie Dunham 1-5 1-2 4, Bridget Cahill 2-7 0-0 6, Savannah Skaggs 0-1 1-2 1, Aubrey Gibson 1-2 2-2 4, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-47 15-23 49. 3-point field goals (4): Cahill 2, Hazlitt, Dunham. Rebounds (31): Hazlitt 8. Assists (9): Borwick 3. Steals (14): Mosinski 3, Arnaud 3, Dunham 3. Blocks (2): Borwick, Dunham. Fouls: 17.

South Hamilton (42) - Emma Lewis 2-6 1-5 5, Makena Galetich 5-11 4-5 16, Caleigh Hewitt 5-10 0-1 10, Mackenzy Grady 2-4 2-5 6, Zoey Duns 1-3 0-2 2, Tanna Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Paige Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Aslyn Erickson 0-3 3-4 3, Grace Neuberger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-40 10-22 42. 3-point field goals (2): Galetich 2. Rebounds (30): Lewis 5, Hewitt 5, Grady 5. Assists (6): Grady 3. Steals (14): Grady 7. Blocks (4): Erickson 2. Fouls: 17.

STATE CENTER - Nevada couldn’t hit its stride offensively until it was too late in a 48-35 loss at West Marshall Jan. 28.

The Cubs were held to 19 points over the first three quarters. They trailed by 10 points going into the fourth quarter.

Over the final eight minutes Nevada found a spark offensively and scored 16 points. But West Marshall put up 19 in the quarter to pull away.

Nevada only shot 26 % from the field compared to 38 % for West Marshall. The Cubs also suffered from a big disparity at the foul line, making 9 of 17 foul shots to the Trojans’ 19 of 34 showing.

The Cubs had 16 offensive rebounds and ne steals. But they were hurt by 25 turnovers.

The loss put Nevada at 8-8 overall and 6-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Shelbi Hazlitt had 14 points and nine rebounds and Alexandria Arnaud nine points and four assists for Nevada in a losing effort. Bridget Cahill tacked on six points and three steals off the bench and Sydney Mosinski added four points, eight rebounds and one block.

Katy Reyerson exploded for 23 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and four blocks to help West Marshall improve to 9-5 on the season and 4-2 in the HOIC.

West Marshall 48, Nevada 35

N 6 7 6 16 – 35

WM 12 8 9 19 – 48

Nevada (35) - Sydney Mosinski 1-2 2-4 4, Alexandria Arnaud 3-11 3-7 9, Tessa Borwick 1-4 0-0 2, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-12 4-6 14, Maddie Dunham 0-3 0-0 0, Bridget Cahill 2-10 0-0 6, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-42 9-17 35. 3-point field goals (4): Hazlitt 2, Cahill 2. Rebounds (32): Hazlitt 9. Assists (5): Arnaud 4. Steals (9): Borwick 3, Cahill 3. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 25. Fouled out: Mosinski.

West Marshall (48) - Kikki Pfantz 0-3 6-8 6, Lauren Solberg 3-5 0-0 9, Delaney Nichols 0-2 1-2 1, Avery Randall 1-7 3-6 5, Katy Reyerson 7-14 9-14 23, Lilly Buck 0-0 0-0 0, Adisyn Young 2-2 0-4 4, Audrey Girard 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Breja 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Gradwell 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Gradwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-34 19-34 48. 3-point field goals (3): Solberg 3. Rebounds (32): Reyerson 16. Assists (3): Reyerson 2. Steals (20): Reyerson 6. Blocks (4): Reyerson 4. Fouls: 15.