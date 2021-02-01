Cub boys wallop West Marshall, fall short at South Hamilton

JEWELL - The Nevada boys’ basketball team was hurt by poor rebounding and 3-point shooting in a 52-44 loss at South Hamilton Friday.

The Cubs were outrebounded 41-28 and they only made 5 of 24 3-pointers in falling to 8-8 overall and 7-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. South Hamilton took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Nevada 13-6 to build an eight-point lead.

The Cubs picked up the pace on offense in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks were with them step for step to hold on for the victory.

Cooper Bovee stepped up with 14 points and two assists and steals apiece in a losing effort for Nevada. Ayden Rhodes added 10 points and seven rebounds, Colin Memmer seven points, James Edwards five points, four rebounds and three assists and Ty Dittmer eight rebounds.

Clayton Ubben posted a double-double off the bench for South Hamilton with 11 points and rebounds apiece. Freddie Lewis added 12 points and six rebounds, Austin Busch eight points and rebounds apiece and Kyler Hodnefield seven points and 11 assists for the Hawks, who improved to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

South Hamilton 52, Nevada 44

N 9 11 6 18 – 44

SH 11 10 13 18 – 52

Nevada (44) - Cooper Bovee 4-8 5-5 14, James Edwards 2-5 1-3 5, Colin Memmer 2-8 1-3 7, Carson Rhodes 1-1 1-2 3, Ayden Rhodes 4-12 1-3 10, Ty Dittmer 0-7 0-1 0, Jacob Khounsourath 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-6 0-0 5. Totals: 15-47 9-17 44. 3-point field goals (5): Memmer 2, Bovee, A. Rhodes, Grant. Rebounds (28): Dittmer 8. Assists (11): Edwards 3, Grant 3. Steals (8): Bovee 2, A. Rhoes 2. Blocks (2): C. Rhodes. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Grant.

South Hamilton (52) - Freddie Lewis 3-7 4-9 12, Tycin Barkema 0-4 3-6 3, Carter Hewitt 4-9 0-2 8, Austin Busch 4-12 0-4 8, Kyler Hodnefield 3-3 1-2 7, Landen Skartvedt 1-1 0-0 3, Clayton Ubben 4-9 3-5 11. Totals: 19-45 11-28 52. 3-point field goals (3): Lewis 2, Skartvedt. Rebounds (41): Ubben 11. Assists (14): Hodnefield 11. Steals (5): Hodnefield 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Busch.

STATE CENTER – Nevada played great defense for three quarters to pull off a 50-32 road win over West Marshall Jan. 28.

The Cubs held West Marshall to 18 points over the first three quarters. The built a 28-point lead and cruised to victory, improving to 8-7 overall and 7-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada held West Marshall to 27 % shooting from the field, including just a 2 of 14 effort from 3-point range. The Cubs also forced 22 turnovers and they posted a huge 44-23 rebounding advantage.

On offense Nevada did most of its damage from outside. The Cubs made 11 3-pointers as a team.

Colin Memmer led the way by draining six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 20 points and adding five rebounds and three steals for the Cubs. James Edwards finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Carson Rhodes six points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Jacob Khounsourath and Spencer Grant chipped in six points apiece.

Parker Reese scored nine points and Peyton Hart added seven points and five rebounds for West Marshall.

Nevada 50, West Marshall 32

N 12 17 17 4 – 50

WM 5 7 6 14 – 32

Nevada (50) - Cooper Bovee 0-5 0-0 0, James Edwards 3-7 0-0 7, Colin Memmer 7-16 0-0 20, Carson Rhodes 3-7 0-0 6, Ayden Rhodes 1-5 0-0 2, Christian Hawbaker 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 1-5 0-0 2, Caleb Kooiker 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Khounsourath 2-7 0-0 6, Spencer Grant 2-3 0-0 6, Carson Mather 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0, Max Hoffman 0-5 0-0 0, 19-62 1-2 50. 3-point field goals (11): Memmer 6, Khounsourath 2, Grant 2, Edwards. Rebounds (44): Edwards 10. Assists (15): Edwards 6. Steals (18): A. Rhodes 5. Blocks (5): C. Rhodes 3. Fouls: 15.

West Marshall (32) - Graham Nason 1-5 1-2 3, Brandt Dicke 0-4 0-0 0, Owen Siegert 1-5 0-0 3, Peyton Hart 2-6 3-4 7, Parker Reese 4-10 0-0 9, Joey Tollefson 1-5 2-4 4, Cody Braddy 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony Schuler 0-3 0-0 0, Asher Nichols 0-0 1-2 1, Josiah Hand 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Chaplin 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Pinnick 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 11-41 8-13 32. 3-point field goals (2): Siegert, Reese. Rebounds (23): Hart 5. Assists (4): Siegert, Hart, Reese, Tollefson. Steals (9): Nason 3. Blocks (1): Nason. Fouls: 6.