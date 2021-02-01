Four Cubs place at Charger Invite: Weber, Garcia finish fourth

GUTHRIE CENTER - Four wrestlers placed for Nevada at the Charger Invitational Saturday.

Kaden Weber took fourth at 106 pounds, Luis Lopez fifth at 132, Dominick Garcia seventh at 126 and Cam Vincent seventh at 285. The Cubs came in 16th as a team with 45.5 points.

Weber was 2-2. Weber pinned Woodward-Granger's Alex Saxton in four minutes, 16 seconds, lost by a 6-0 decision to Ogden’s Kolton Munson, earned a 17-2 technical fall over Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Rylan Jimenez and lost by fall to Moravia’s Dalton Ervin.

Lopez finished 3-2.

Lopez edged Woodward-Granger's Jayden Flugge-Smith by a 3-0 decision, lost by fall to Van Meter/Earlham’s Tristan Drake, topped Greene County’s Jackson Turner by a 5-1 decision and lost by a 6-3 decision to Ogden’s Dominick Degeneffe. He earned a 4-3 victory over West Central Valley’s Jathan Edgington in the fifth-place match.

Garcia and Vincent were both 2-2.

Garcia lost by fall to Panorama’s Logan Christie and by a 10-2 major decision to Van Meter/Earlham’s Mason Drake. He bounced back to pin Southeast Valley’s Kaden Holder in 2:45 and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Colton Halterman in 3:42.

Vincent lost by fall to Woodward-Granger's Alex Evans and suffered a 4-1 setback at the hands of Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt. He rebounded to pin Panorama’s Jared Henderson in 3:55 and Southeast Valley/Melcher-Dallas’ Justin McCauley in 25 seconds.

Sam Steele also picked up a victory during the tournament for Nevada. Steele went 1-2 at 145 pounds with a win by fall over Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas’ Jarrett Davidson in 1:59 during the consolation second round.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the Charger Invite team championship with 243 points. Woodward-Granger scored 180 points to place second.

Final team scores: 1. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 243 points, 2. Woodward-Granger 180, 3. Southeast Valley 157, 4. Van Meter/Earlham 143.5, 5. Riverside 117.5, 6. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 113.5, 7. Ogden 112.5, 8. Panorama 104, 9 ACGC 99.5, 10. Nodaway Valley 82.5, 11. Greene County 82, 12. Moravia 60, 13. (tie) Tri-Center and West Central Valley 59, 15. Coon Rapids-Bayard 57.5, 16. Nevada 45.5.

Individual results – Nevada

106 pounds – 4. Kaden Weber, 2-2. 126 – 7. Dominick Garcia, 2-2. 132 – 5. Luis Lopez, 3-2. 145 – Sam Steele, 1-2. 170 – Sam Hanson, 0-2. 195 – Gage Bielenberg, 0-3. 285 – 7. Cam Vincent, 2-2.

NEVADA - Nevada got strong performances out of Cam Vincent and Luis Lopez at the Nevada quadrangular dual wrestling meet Jan. 28.

Vincent scored two pins and received a forfeit at 285 pounds and Lopez earned a technical fall and a win by major decision in duals against Roland-Story, Ogden and Iowa Falls-Alden. The Cubs were shorthanded due to quarantine and injuries, only picking up three more victories on the evening in falling to Roland-Story by a 70-10 score, Ogden by a 60-18 margin and Iowa Falls-Alden by a 48-17 decision to drop to 6-17 on the season.

“We’ve basically been going without four varsity wrestlers,” Nevada assistant coach Seth Meyne said. “It gives some of the JV wrestlers a chance to step up and be part of that varsity lineup and what it takes to be a Nevada Cub.”

Vincent pinned Roland-Story's Colin Hansen in one minute, 14 seconds and Iowa Falls-Alden's Kaiden Barkey in 35 seconds. He picked up his forfeit win against Ogden, improving to 19-4 at the conclusion of the meet.

“I told him you need to get that two-on-one - that Russian tie - and work for that leg attack,” Meyne said. “He did. He got that leg attack and I think that’s going to build that confidence going into sectionals and districts that he needs to have.”

Lopez defeated Iowa Falls-Alden's Jackson Kobe by technical fall, winning 18-1 in 5:15. He also topped Roland-Story's Colin Streit by a 9-0 major decision.

The lone loss for Lopez came in a tough 4-2 battle with Ogden’s Dominic Degeneffe.

Sam Steele and Payton Mosinski earned wins by fall against Ogden for Nevada. Steele pinned the Bulldogs’ Avery McCloud in 3:48 at 145 and Mosinski stuck Jon Seeger in 5:38 at 152.

Dominick Garcia gave Nevada a win at 126 against Iowa Falls-Alden. He pinned the Cadets’ Jacob Michaelson in 4:39.

Roland-Story 70, Nevada 10

160 - Dylan Kahl (RS) won by fall over Sam Hanson (N), 1:15. 170 - Jackson Sterle (RS) won by forfeit. 182 - Eli Thorson (RS) won by forfeit. 195 - Jaxson Kadolph (RS) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 5:18. 220 - Aaron Peyton (RS) won by fall over Everett Bridgeman (N), 4:13. 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by fall over Colin Hansen (RS), 1:14. 106 - Kade Blume (RS) won by major decision over Kaden Weber (N), 13-2. 113 - Ben Sarver (RS) won by forfeit. 120 - Noah Wakefield (RS) won by forfeit. 126 - Logan Powers (RS) won by fall over Dominick Garcia (N), 4:53. 132 - Luis Lopez (N) won by major decision over Colin Streit (RS), 9-0. 138 - Jay Sanderson (RS) won by fall over Aden Bearden (N), 1:12. 145 - Christian Eslick (RS) won by fall over Sam Steele (N), 2:37. 152 - Hesston Johnson (RS) won by fall over Payton Mosinski (N), 1:15.

Ogden 60, Nevada 18

170 - Tyler Kathman (O) won by forfeit. 182 - Zane Mathews (O) won by forfeit. 195 - Xander Soder (O) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 1:45. 220 - Aiden Kathman (O) won by fall over Bridgeman (N), 0:43. 285 - Vincent (N) won by forfeit. 106 - Kolton Munson (O) won by decision over Kaden Weber (N), 7-4. 113 - Cole Pelleymounter (O) won by forfeit. 120 - Travis Boothroyd (O) won by forfeit. 126 - Kale Munson (O) won by fall over Garcia (N), 2:32. 132 - Dominic Degeneffe (O) won by decision over Luis Lopez (N), 4-2. 138 - Wyatt Sprecher (O) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:14. 145 - Steele (N) won by fall over Avery McCloud (O), 3:48. 152 - Mosinski (N) won by fall over Jon Seeger (O), 5:38. 160 - Justus Rude (O) won by fall over Hanson (N), 1:06.

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Nevada 17

182 – Double forfeit. 195 - Kolbi Tjarks (IFA) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 1:42. 220 - Nic Warrington (IFA) won by fall over Bridgeman (N), 0:17. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Kaiden Barkey (IFA), 0:35. 106 - Andon Barrick (IFA) won by decision over Weber (N), 15-11. 113 - Kaden Meyer (IFA) won by forfeit. 120 - Tegan Oliver (IFA) won by forfeit. 126 - Garcia (N) won by fall over Jacob Michaelson (IFA), 4:39. 132 - Lopez (N) won by technical fall over Jackson Kobe (IFA), 18-1. 138 - Mason Kent (IFA) over won by fall Bearden (N), 2:19. 145 - Tucker Hejlik (IFA) won by decision over Steele (N), 7-3. 152 - Evan Ackerman (IFA) won by fall over Payton Mosinski (N), 0:57. 160 - Aaron Halverson (IFA) won by fall over Hanson (N), 3:10. 170 - Double forfeit.