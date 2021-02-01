Royal girls rout Valley Lutheran, fall to Meskwaki

COLO – The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team didn’t get going until it was too late in a 43-33 loss to Meskwaki Friday.

The Royals fell behind 19-8 at the half and trailed 37-20 entering the fourth quarter. They outscored the Warriors 13-6 down the stretch, but simply had too much ground to make up in falling to 9-7 on the season and 5-5 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO only made 6 of 24 3-pointers and 3 of 14 free throws in the loss. The Royals got within striking distance in the fourth quarter by limiting Meskwaki to 33 % shooting from the field and forcing 21 turnovers.

Izabell Voelker hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Colo-NESCO. Jenna Hill added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, Jenna Banks recorded four points, six assists and five rebounds, McKenzie Niemeyer put up four points and rebounds apiece and Emma Wilson tallied three points and three rebounds.

Geanna Bear led Meskwaki with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Deandra Navarro tacked on 10 points and three steals for the Warriors.

Meskwaki 43, Colo-NESCO 33

M 11 8 18 6 – 43

CN 7 1 12 13 – 33

Meskwaki (43) - Shye Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Deandra Navarro 3-19 2-2 10, Genesis Ramirez 1-5 0-1 3, Summer Youngbear 2-4 2-3 6, Geanna Bear 6-10 8-12 20, Sia Bear 0-1 0-0 0, Kalayna White 2-2 0-1 4. Totals: 14-43 12-17 43. 3-point field goals (3): Navarro 2, Ramirez. Rebounds (27): G. Bear 9. Assists (7): G. Bear 3. Steals (11): Navarro 3, Ramirez 3, G. Bear 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16.

Colo-NESCO (33) - McKenzie Niemeyer 2-7 0-2 4, Jenna Banks 1-17 1-5 4, Izabell Voelker 4-9 0-0 12, Jenna Hill 4-9 1-4 10, Emma Wilson 1-4 1-3 3, Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-46 3-14 33. 3-point field goals (6): Voelker 4, Banks, Hill. Rebounds (23): Banks 5. Assists (9): Banks 6. Steals (11): Hill 3, Wilson 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Niemeyer.

COLO - Colo-NESCO used an aggressive defense and solid shooting to overpower Valley Lutheran, 73-26, Jan. 28.

The Royals forced 36 turnovers and shot at 45 % clip from the field. They also made 7 of 8 free throws and held a 28-20 rebounding advantage in improving to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO blew the game open with a big second quarter. The Royals led 44-15 at the half and increased that edge to 39 points by the end of the third quarter.

McKenzie Niemeyer led a balanced Royal attack with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jenna Hill added 13 points and seven rebounds, Jenna Banks 11 points, five assists and four steals and Izabell Voelker 11 points, five steals and four assists.

Emma Wilson tacked on eight points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Callie Kohlwes, Shelby Perisho and Sofia Piziali netted four points apiece.

Taylor Mauser put up 17 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort for Valley Lutheran.

Colo-NESCO 73, Valley Lutheran 26

VL 8 7 9 2 – 26

CN 18 26 19 10 – 73

Valley Lutheran (26) - Lauren Rindels 1-2 0-0 3, Lydia Kearney 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Mauser 6-10 2-2 17, Sofia Van Nice 3-9 0-0 6, Miriam Kearney 0-1 0-0 0, Kendra Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-24 2-4 26. 3-point field goals (4): Mauser 3, Rindels. Rebounds (20): Mauser 9. Assists (7): Rindels 5. Steals (3): Rindels, Mauser, Van Nice. Blocks (2): Mauser. Fouls: 8.

Colo-NESCO (73) - McKenzie Niemeyer 6-10 2-2 14, Jenna Banks 4-15 3-4 11, Izabell Voelker 5-15 0-0 11, Jenna Hill 6-10 0-0 13, Emma Wilson 4-6 0-0 8, Callie Kohlwes 2-3 0-0 4, Shelby Perisho 2-2 0-0 4, Abigail Hostetler 1-2 0-0 2, Sofia Piziali 2-4 0-0 4, Riley Handsaker 0-2 2-2 2, Hannah Jamison 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 32-71 7-8 73. 3-point field goals (2): Voelker, Hill. Rebounds (28): Hill 7. Assists (19): Banks 5. Steals (24): Voelker 5. Blocks: None. Fouls: 5.