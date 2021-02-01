Royal boys can’t keep up with Warriors: C-N falls at home, 52-29

COLO – The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team struggled through the first three quarters in a 52-29 loss to Meskwaki Friday.

The Royals were outscored 33-16 at the half. Their deficit grew to 42-19 after three quarters and they couldn’t recover in falling to 5-10 on the season and 3-7 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO only shot 29 % from the field. The Royals turned the ball over 22 times and only had four offensive rebounds.

Tanner Ingle had nine points and four rebounds and Nolan Smith six points and five boards for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Bradley Thomas chipped in three points and five rebounds.

Meskwaki 52, Colo-NESCO 29

M 14 19 9 10 – 52

CN 6 10 3 10 – 29

Colo-NESCO (29) - Kenny Cutler 0-4 1-2 1, Bradley Thomas 1-1 0-2 3, Ephram Muntz 2-5 0-0 4, Lucas Frohwein 0-6 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 3-6 3-4 9, Andrew Grover 0-0 2-2 2, Nolan Smith 2-7 1-3 6, Spencer Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Tschantz 2-3 0-1 4, Parker Ryan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 7-14 29. 3-point field goals (2): Thomas, Smith. Rebounds (28): Thomas 5, Frohwein 5, Smith 5. Assists (9): Cutler 2, Thomas 2, Muntz 2, Smith 2. Steals (3): Muntz, Smith, Hansen. Blocks (1): Ryan. Fouls: 14.