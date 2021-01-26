Nevada girls power past PCM: Big second half keys 49-28 victory

MONROE – A decisive second half gave the Nevada girls’ basketball team a 49-28 road victory over Prairie City-Monroe Friday.

The Cubs outscored the Mustangs 33-15 over the final two quarters after clinging to a 16-13 lead at the half. The victory put Nevada at 8-7 overall and 6-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada dominated the glass, outrebounding PCM 36-22. The Cubs also forced 22 turnovers.

Bridget Cahill gave Nevada a big offensive spark off the bench. She made 5 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

Shelbi Hazlitt posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Sydney Mosinski had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals and Maddie Dunham put up eight points, four boards and four steals. Alexandria Arnaud dished out eight assists and added five rebounds and three steals, Aubrey Gibson scored three points and Mayzi Weig chipped in two.

Lilli Baird scored a game-high 19 points for PCM in a losing effort. Riley Hjortshoj added four points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs.

Nevada 49, PCM 28

N 13 3 19 14 – 49

PCM 6 7 9 6 – 28

Nevada (49) - Sydney Mosinski 5-9 1-4 11, Alexandria Arnaud 0-3 0-0 0, Tessa Borwick 0-5 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 5-16 0-0 10, Maddie Dunham 3-7 1-2 8, Bridgett Cahill 5-11 0-0 15, Savannah Skaggs 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-1 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 1-3 0-0 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-61 2-6 49. 3-point field goals (5): Cahill 5. Rebounds (36): Hazlitt 11. Assists (12): Arnaud 8. Steals (21): Borwick 4, Dunham 4. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Gibson. Fouls: 10.

PCM (28) - Paige Steenhoek 0-4 0-0 0, Emma George 0-4 0-0 0, Celeste Wagaman 1-7 0-0 2, Lilli Baird 5-16 4-6 19, Riley Hjortshoj 2-3 0-0 4, Sidney Shaver 1-2 1-2 3, Sophia Steenhoek 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-37 5-8 28. 3-point field goals (5): Baird 5. Rebounds (22): Hjortshoj 9. Assists (7): Wagaman 2. Steals (4): Steenhoek, George, Wagaman, Baird. Blocks: None. Fouls: 9.

GRINNELL - Nevada had a tough time getting a shot to fall in a 60-21 road loss to Grinnell Jan. 21.

The Cubs only made six field goals all game. They shot just 19 % from the field in falling to 7-7 on the season.

Grinnell dominated the first three quarters. The Tigers led 33-11 at the half and outscore the Cubs by 12 points in the third quarter.

Sydney Mosinski had six points, eight rebounds and one block and Tessa Borwick scored six points off the bench for Nevada. Bridget Cahill had three points and one steal, Maddie Dunham two points and five rebounds and Shelbi Hazlitt two points and assists apiece.

Grinnell 60, Nevada 21

N 8 3 6 4 – 21

G 16 17 18 9 – 60

Nevada (21) - Sydney Mosinski 2-5 2-5 6, Alexandria Arnaud 0-1 1-2 1, Bridget Cahill 1-6 0-0 3, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-5 0-0 2, Maddie Dunham 0-5 2-2 2, Tessa Borwick 2-7 1-2 6, Savannah Skaags 0-0 1-2 1, Aubrey Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Dunham 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-32 7-13 21. 3-point field goals (2): Cahill, Borwick. Rebounds (19): Mosinski 8. Assists (3): Hazlitt 2. Steals (2): Cahill, Borwick. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 11.

NEVADA – Nevada had a tough time overcoming Roland-Story's hot start in a 51-34 loss to the Norsemen Jan. 19.

Roland-Story opened the game on a 13-0 run an eventual built a 17-point lead. The Cubs cut the deficit to nine in the fourth quarter when a Shelbi Hazlitt basket made it 41-32, but they went ice cold offensively down the stretch to allow the 11th-ranked team in Class 3A to pull away.

“We did some nice things as a team and worked our back,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “But you can’t let teams get out that far ahead on you and think you’re going to cause a ranked opponent to blow a lead.”

Reagan Barkema was a constant thorn in Nevada’s side all night. She scored 16 points in the first half and finished with 23.

“She had an awesome game,” Bentley said. “We didn’t have an answer to match that scoring.”

Nevada only shot 33 % from the field and made just 8 of 18 free throws. The Cubs were also hurt by 22 turnovers.

The Cubs fell to 7-6 overall and 5-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference with the loss. Even though his team came up short Bentley is excited to see how much his team can grow over the final three weeks of the regular season.

“Our season still has a lot left,” Bentley said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a chance to play Roland-Story again some time in regional play. There are lots of things to build on and kids that are hungry to play.”

Hazlitt and Tessa Borwick each scored nine points against Roland-Story. Borwick also had three assists and two steals and Hazlitt three rebounds and one block.

Sydney Mosinski added seven points, eight rebounds and one block for the Cubs.

Roland-Story improved to 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Dani Grady added eight points and Jadyn Nelson six points and seven rebounds for the Norse.

Roland-Story 51, Nevada 34

RS 15 15 11 10 – 51

N 6 14 9 5 – 34

Roland-Story (51) - Ava Charlson 2-5 1-2 5, Jordyn Ramus 0-2 0-0 0, Reece Johnson 1-9 0-3 2, Madeline Morton 1-7 0-0 3, Jadyn Nelson 2-3 2-2 6, Dani Grady 0-2 8-8 8, Reagan Barkema 8-12 2-2 23, Elizabeth Ihle 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Bauer 0-3 0-0 0, Madison Martindale 2-3 0-5 4. Totals: 16-46 13-22 51. 3-point field goals (6): Barkema 5, Morton. Rebounds (34): Nelson 7. Assists (9): Johnson 5. Steals (16): Barkema 5. Blocks (1): Barkema, Martindale. Fouls: 13.

Nevada (34) - Sydney Mosinski 3-4 1-4 7, Alexandria Arnaud 0-1 1-2 1, Tessa Borwick 4-12 1-5 9, Bridget Cahill 1-6 0-2 3, Savannah Skaggs 0-4 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-7 3-3 9, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Kyla Dunson 0-0 2-2 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 12 8-18 34. 3-point field goals (2): Cahill, Dunham. Rebounds (27): Mosinski 8. Assists (6): Borwick 3. Steals (3): Borwick 2. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Hazlitt. Fouls: 16.