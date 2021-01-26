Cubs corral Mustangs, 65-52: Nevada rebounds from two losses, goes to 6-2 in the HOIC

MONROE – The Nevada boys’ basketball team rebounded from back-to-back losses to Roland-Story and Grinnell with a 65-52 road win over Prairie City Monroe Friday.

The Cubs used a huge third quarter to take control. They outscored the Mustangs by 16 points in the second quarter to build a 39-25 lead at the half and PCM never recovered.

The victory put Nevada at 7-7 on the season and 6-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. The Cubs overcame 23 turnovers and an 8 of 15 showing from the foul line by forcing 22 turnovers, posting a 39-30 rebounding advantage and holding PCM to 4 of 22 shooting from 3-point range.

Nevada shot 46 % as a team, made 7 of 20 3-pointers and had nine blocks as a team.

Colin Memmer went for a game-high 21 points and added five rebounds for Nevada. Ty Dittmer and Spencer Grant added 10 points apiece, with Dittmer also recording five assists, four rebounds and three steals and Grant three blocks and assists apiece.

Cooper Bovee added eight points, five rebounds and three assists; James Edwards seven points, five rebounds and two assists and Carson Rhodes six points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Carson Vandelune and Andrew Mitchell both scored 16 points for PCM. Durant Van Dyke added nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Gatlin Boell eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Nevada 65, PCM 52

N 13 26 15 11 – 65

PCM 15 10 14 13 – 52

Nevada (65) - Cooper Bovee 3-7 1-4 8, James Edwards 1-5 4-6 7, Colin Memmer 8-16 2-3 21, Carson Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Ayden Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Joe 0-2, 1-2 1, Ty Dittmer 4-10 0-0 10, Jacob Khounsourath 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 5-7 0-0 10. Totals: 25-55 8-15 65. 3-point field goals (7): Memmer 3, Dittmer 2, Bovee, Edwards. Rebounds (39): Bovee 5, Edwards 5, Memmer 5, C. Rhodes 5, A. Rhodes 5. Assists (19): Dittmer 5. Steals (11): Dittmer 3. Blocks (9): C. Rhodes 4. Fouls: 16.

PCM (52) - Carson Vandelune 5-13 4-6 16, Andrew Mitchell 7-12 1-3 16, Gatlin Boell 3-15 2-6 8, Durant Van Dyke 4-7 1-2 9, Grant Landgrebe 1-4 0-0 3, Sage Burns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-53 8-17 52. 3-point field goals (4): Vandelune 2, Mitchell, Landgrebe. Rebounds (30): Van Dyke 11. Assists (16): Boell 5. Steals (12): Vandelune 5. Blocks (6): Van Dyke 4. Fouls: 13.

GRINNELL – Nevada played well down the stretch against Grinnell Jan. 21, but the Cubs couldn’t shake a slow start in a 63-56 loss to the Tigers.

Nevada was outscored 17-10 in the first quarter. The two teams were dead even in each of the final three quarters, allowing the Tigers to hold on and drop the Cubs to 6-7 on the season.

Nevada shot 47 % from the field, but made just 4 of 22 3-pointers. The Cubs were also hurt by 17 turnovers.

Ty Dittmer scored 13 points, Carson Rhodes had nine points and six rebounds and James Edwards finished with nine points and three assists for the Cubs. Cooper Bovee added eight points, Ayden Rhodes seven points and three assists, Colin Memmer four points and Jacob Khounsourath and Spencer Grant three points apiece.

Grinnell 63, Nevada 56

N 10 11 13 22 – 56

G 17 11 13 22 – 63

Nevada (56) - Cooper Bovee 3-4 2-2 8, James Edwards 3-5 2-3 9, Colin Memmer 1-11 2-2 4, Carson Rhodes 4-4 1-2 9, Ayden Rhodes 3-5 0-5 7, Jacob Joe 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 6-12 0-0 13, Jacob Khounsourath 1-1 0-0 3, Spencer Grant 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 22-47 8-14 56. 3-point field goals (6): Edwards, A. Rhodes, Dittmer, Khounsourath, Grant. Rebounds (24): C. Rhodes 6. Assists (13): Edwards 3, A. Rhodes 3. Steals (10): Memmer 2, A. Rhodes 2, Dittmer 2. Blocks (2): Grant 2. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Edwards, Dittmer.

NEVADA - Nevada never could get that extra basket or stop it needed to keep pace with undefeated Roland-Story in a 74-58 loss to the Norsemen Jan. 19.

The Cubs fell behind 16-9 after an Adam McIlrath dunk late in the first quarter. Roland-Story led by as many as 13 points in the first half before Nevada cut it to 39-30 at the break.

Roland-Story went back up by 13 in the third quarter. Nevada made another run, getting to within 47-40 in the third quarter after Ty Dittmer hit a 3-pointer and James Edwards scored a basket.

But the Norsemen answered with a 10-0 run to put the game away.

“I thought our pressure did what we wanted it to at times, but unfortunately it also opened up a lot for some of their other guys,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “They made shots and right now we’re struggling to find the easy baskets. We’ve got to find one or two easy baskets a quarter so when teams make a little run we still hang around.”

Three Nevada players scored in double figures. But no other Cub scored more than six points.

“We have to find those fourth and fifth scorers,” Struck said. “We’re not the team we were last year. We’re not a one-two punch like last year. We need a lot of guys to step up and make shots, but I think we have those guys. It’s just a matter of getting a little more confidence.”

Colin Memmer hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points and three assists for Nevada against the Norsemen. Ty Dittmer added 12 points and four rebounds, James Edwards 10 points and three steals, Cooper Bovee six points and three assists, Ayden Rhodes five points and seven assists, Max Hoffman three points and Carson Rhodes two points and 11 rebounds.

The loss put Nevada at 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. Roland-Story went to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the HOIC.

Freshman Jonovan Wilkinson led Roland-Story with 17 points – 14 coming in the first quarter. Sam Skaar hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, McIlrath added 15 points and three steals and Nolan Faber finished with nine points and assists apiece.

Roland-Story 74, Nevada 58

RS 22 17 20 15 – 74

N 14 16 16 12 – 58

Roland-Story (74) - Dhruv Patel 0-0 1-2 1, Isaiah Naylor 0-1 2-2 2, Jonovan Wilkinson 7-13 1-1 17, Nolan Faber 4-7 0-0 9, Adm McIlrath 7-9 1-2 15, Sam Skaar 5-10 2-2 16, Luke Patton 2-3 3-6 8, Will Bunn 2-2 1-2 6, Kale Lande 0-2 0-0 0, Ajay Twedt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-48 11-17 74. 3-point field goals (9): Skaar 4, Wilkinson 2, Faber, Patton, Bunn. Rebounds (24): Skaar 8. Assists (20): Faber 9. Steals (10): McIlrath 3, Bunn 3. Blocks (1): Patton. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (58) - Cooper Bovee 3-6 0-0 6, James Edwards 4-8 2-3 10, Jacob Joe 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 4-10 1-2 12, Colin Memmer 5-10 1-2 16, Carson Rhodes 0-0 2-3 2, Spencer Grant 1-4 2-2 4, Ayden Rhodes 2-7 0-0 5, Max Hoffman 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 20-49 8-12 58. 3-point field goals (10): Memmer 5, Dittmer 3, A. Rhodes, Hoffman. Rebounds (28): C. Rhodes 11. Assists (17): A. Rhodes 7. Steals (5): Edwards 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 15.