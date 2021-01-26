Royals avenge earlier loss to GMG: C-N rallies for 48-46 win

COLO – The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team avenged an earlier loss to GMG Friday by rallying for a 48-46 victory over the Wolverines.

The Royals trailed 34-30 going into the fourth quarter. They stepped it up on offense just in time to pull ahead by the final buzzer and improve to 5-9 on the season and 3-6 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO lost by 20 points to the Wolverines earlier in the season. On Friday the Royals shot 50 % from the field after only shooting 37 % in their first meeting with GMG.

Kenny Cutler turned in his best scoring night of the season to lead the Royals to victory. Cutler scored 21 points after making 7 of 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and 4 of 6 free throws.

Cutler also had three steals and one assist.

Lucas Frohwein finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Royals. Nolan Smith had six points and three steals, Spencer Hansen six points and two steals, Tanner Ingle four points and nine rebounds and Ephram Muntz five assists.

Colo-NESCO 48, GMG 46

GMG 9 11 14 12 – 46

CN 6 12 12 18 – 48

Colo-NESCO (48) - Kenny Cutler 7-10 4-6 21, Bradley Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Lucas Frohwein 5-9 0-1 11, Tanner Ingle 2-2 0-0 4, Trevor Burg 0-2 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-1 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Spencer 2-3 2-2 6, Andrew Tschantz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-38 6-9 48. 3-point field goals (4): Cutler 3, Frohwein. Rebounds (21): Ingle 9. Assists (13): Muntz 5. Steals (17): Frohwein 4. Blocks (2): Ingle 2. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Ingle.

CONRAD – Colo-NESCO was done in by a difficult first two quarters in a 53-37 loss at BCLUW Jan. 18.

The Royals were outscored 34-20 in the first half and never recovered in falling to 4-9. Colo-NESCO only shot 34 % from the field and finished with 22 turnovers.

Bradley Thomas recorded 10 points and two assists and steals apiece and Lucas Frohwein added nine points and six rebounds for the Royals. Kenny Cutler finished with six points and Tanner Ingle scored four.

BCLUW 53, Colo-NESCO 37

CN 13 7 11 6 – 37

BCLUW 19 15 13 6 – 53

Colo-NESCO (37) - Kenny Cutler 2-4 0-0 6, Bradley Thomas 4-6 0-0 10, Lucas Frohwein 3-5 3-4 9, Tanner Ingle 1-6 2-4 4, Trevor Burg 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Bradyn Carroll 0-1 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-4 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Nathan Oler 0-0 1-2 1, Spencer Hansen 0-3 1-3 1, Andrew Tschantz 1-1 0-0 2, Parker Ryan 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 13-38 7-13 37. 3-point field goals (4): Cutler 2, Thomas 2. Rebounds (22): Frohwein 6. Assists (9): Thomas 2, Ingle 2. Steals (7): Thomas 2, Muntz 2. Blocks (1): Ryan.