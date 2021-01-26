Royal girls struggle offensively in losses to GMG, BCLUW

COLO – The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team struggled offensively down the stretch in a 42-36 loss to GMG Friday.

Colo-NESCO took a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Royals only scored four points in the fourth quarter, allowing GMG to move in front for good.

The loss put Colo-NESCO at 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. The Royals only shot 28 % from the field and made just 1 of 18 3-pointers.

Colo-NESCO hung around by limiting GMG to 25 % shooting.

Jenna Banks had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jenna Hill nine points and 10 rebounds for Colo-NESCO in the loss. McKenzie Niemeyer added eight points and rebounds apiece.

Adelyn Sienknecht led GMG with 11 points and five rebounds. Jenna Yilek tallied six points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

GMG 42, Colo-NESCO 36

GMG 5 14 12 11 – 42

CN 7 10 15 4 – 36

GMG (42) - Jocee Mason 1-10 3-4 5, Jenna Yilek 2-8 2-2 6, Angel Schewe 1-7 2-4 4, Emily Vaughn 3-7 1-2 7, Adelyn Sienknecht 4-16 1-2 11, Kaylea Duden 0-1 3-4 3, Marriah Stonewall 2-4 2-4 6. Totals: 13-53 14-22 42. 3-point field goals (2): Sienknecht 2. Rebounds (38): Yilek 11. Assists (4): Yilek 2. Steals (11): Mason 5. Blocks: None. Fouls: 15.

Colo-NESCO (36) - McKenzie Niemeyer 3-7 2-2 8, Jenna Banks 3-16 4-4 11, Izabell Voelker 1-11 0-1 2, Jenna Hill 4-11 1-3 9, Emma Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 2-2 0-0 4, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-50 7-10 36. 3-point field goals (1): Banks. Rebounds (34): Hill 10. Assists (10): Banks 3. Steals (8): Voelker 3. Blocks (1): Niemeyer. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Banks.

CONRAD - Colo-NESCO had trouble putting the ball in the basket in a 44-29 loss at BCLUW Jan. 18.

The Royals only shot 22 % from the field and made just one 3-pointer in falling to 8-5 on the season. They held the Comets to 32 % shooting, but gave up six 3-pointers.

Colo-NESCO hung around until he fourth quarter. The Royals only trailed by seven points going into the final eight minutes of play, where BCLUW turned it up a notch to close out the victory.

Jenna Banks had eight points and three steals, McKenzie Niemeyer seven points and five rebounds, Emma Wilson six points and four boards and Jenna Hill four points and 14 rebounds for Colo-NESCO. Allison Engle led BCLUW with 19 points and 14 rebounds and Betula Messerly added 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

BCLUW 44, Colo-NESCO 29

CN 5 8 7 9 – 29

BCLUW 7 10 10 17 – 44

Colo-NESCO (29) - Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 3-8 1-1 7, Jenna Banks 2-16 3-4 8, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Izabell Voelker 1-6 0-0 2, Jenna Hill 2-12 0-0 4, Emma Wilson 3-6 0-0 6, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Sofia Piziali 0-2 2-2 2, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-50 6-7 29. 3-point field goals (1): Banks. Rebounds (33): Hill 14. Assists (4): Banks 2. Steals (8): Banks 3. Blocks (1): Banks. Fouls: 9.

BCLUW (44) - Lizzie Garber 1-10 0-1 2, Presley Engle 1-3 0-0 2, Allison Engle 5-13 6-6 19, Betula Messerly 6-14 0-0 14, Katie Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Sydney Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Anistyn Borsch-Rash 3-3 0-0 7, Leah Pieper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-50 6-7 44. 3-point field goals (6): A. Engle 3, Messerly 2, Borsch-Rash. Rebounds (36): A. Engle 14. Assists (5): Garber 2. Steals (11): Garber 4. Blocks (8): Messerly 5. Fouls: 12.