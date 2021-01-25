SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two Cubs place second at HOIC meet: Vincent, Weber are runner-up for Nevada

Joe Randleman
Nevada Journal
Nevada's Cam Vincent placed second at 285 pounds during the Heart of Iowa Conference wrestling meet Friday in Jefferson.

JEFFERSON – The Nevada wrestling team had two wrestlers take second at the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday. 

Cam Vincent and Kaden Weber each came in runner-up for the Cubs. Nevada also had three wrestlers place third in scoring 84 points to place sixth out of seven teams. 

Vincent went 2-1 at 285 pounds to put his season record at 16-4. He pinned West Marshall’s Wyatt Weuve in three minutes, 54 seconds and PCM’s Kinser Sloan in 1:17 to reach the finals.  In the championship match Vincent suffered a loss by technical fall, 20-3, to Greene County’s Sawyer Schiltz. 

Weber finished 1-1 at 106 to put his season record at 195. He received a bye in the quarterfinals, pinned Prairie City-Monroe's Remington Fry in 3:58 then lost in the finals to fifth-ranked (2A) Kade Blume of Roland-Story by a 12-3 major decision. 

Sam Steele went 2-1 at 145 and Dominick Garcia 1-1 at 126 as bronze medal winners for Nevada. 

Steele lost to Greene County’s Sam Scheuermann by technical fall, 20-4, but came back to pin West Marshall’s Adam Bartine in 5:18 and South Hamilton’s Connor Caudle in 1:59. Garica lost by an 8-7 decision to West Marshall’s J.D. Downs, but came back to win the third-place match against Roland-Story's Colin Streit by an 11-8 decision. 

Luis Lopez also placed third at 132. He went 0-1, losing to West Marshall’s Caden Vellinga by a 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals then receiving two byes. 

Payton Mosinski was the only other Cub to get a win during the tournament. He placed fifth at 152 with a 1-2 record, defeating South Hamilton’s Blake Harris by a 7-4 decision in the fifth-place match. 

Nevada's Kaden Weber goes up high to take down Prairie City-Monroe's Remington Fry during the semifinals of the HOIC wrestling meet Friday at Jefferson. Weber went on to place second at 106 pounds.

West Marshall won the HOIC team championship with 197 points. Greene County came in second with 180 points and Roland-Story was close behind in third with a score of 172. 

Final team scores: 1. West Marshall 197 points, 2. Greene County 180, 3. Roland-Story 172, 4. PCM 151, 5. South Hamilton 139, 6. Nevada 84, 7. Saydel 62. 

Individual results – Nevada 

106 pounds – 2. Kaden Weber, 1-1. 126 – 3. Dominick Garcia, 1-1. 132 – 3. Luis Lopez, 0-1. 138 – Aden Bearden, 0-2. 145 – 3. Sam Steele, 2-1. 152 – 5. Payton Mosinski, 1-2. 160 – 6. Sam Hanson, 0-3. 195 – 5. Gage Bielenberg, 0-2. 285 – 2. Cam Vincent, 2-1. 

JEWELL – Nevada came up short in all three of its duals at the South Hamilton quadrangular dual meet Jan. 19. 

The Cubs lost a 42-30 battle with South Hamilton, came up short by a 51-23 score against Perry and suffered a lopsided 70-12 loss to Ogden. The three setbacks put them at 6-14 on the season. 

Cam Vincent (285 pounds), Kaden Weber (106) and Peyton Mosinski (152) each won by fall against South Hamilton. Vincent stuck the Hawks’ Colton Willis in 5:21, Weber downed Holden Klein in 1:31 and Mosinski pinned Blake Harris in 3:25. 

Dominick Garcia (126) and Louis Lopez (132) received forfeits against South Hamilton. 

Nevada earned three pins and received a forfeit against Perry. The Cubs were deducted one point against the Bluejays for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

Vincent pinned Perry’s Alan Gomez in 1:29, Lopez stuck Ian Castellanos in 1:51 and Gage Bielenberg defeated the Bluejays’ Leonard Jacobson in 2:32 at 195. Weber received the forfeit win. 

Vincent was the only Nevada wrestler to win in competition against Ogden. He pinned the Bulldogs’ David Hammer in just 10 seconds. 

Mosinski added a forfeit win against Ogden. 

South Hamilton 42, Nevada 30 

170 pounds - Lane Swenson (SH) won by fall over Caiden Woten (N), 0:51. 182 - Brent Greenfield (SH) won by forfeit. 195 - Elijah Balderas (SH) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 0:15. 220 - Double forfeit. 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by fall over Colton Willis (SH), 5:21. 106 - Kaden Weber (N) won by fall over Holden Klein (SH), 1:31. 113 - Keyton Remsburg (SH) won by forfeit. 120 – Double forfeit. 126 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 132 - Luis Lopez (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Carter Stolee (SH) won by fall over Aden Bearden (N), 3:28. 145 - Connor Caudle (SH) won by fall over Rowan Steele (N), 1:09. 152 - Payton Mosinski (N) won by fall over Blake Harris (SH), 3:25. 160 - Owen Duns (SH) won by fall over Sam Hanson (N), 2:41. 

Perry 51, Nevada 23* 

195 - Bielenberg (N) won by fall over Leonard Jacobson (P), 2:32. 220 - Kevin Colin (P) won by fall over Everett Bridgeman (N), 2:00. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Alan Gomez (P), 1:29. 106 - Kaden Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Taylor Atwell (P) won by forfeit. 120 - Double forfeit. 126 - Cole Nelson (P) won by fall over Garcia (N), 2:32. 132 - Lopez (N) won by fall over Ian Castellanos (P), 1:51. 138 - Tanner Burgin (P) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:15. 145 - Juan Hernandez (P) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:53. 152 - Anthony Tlaceca (P) won by fall over Mosinski (N), 4:13. 160 - Keegan Snyder (P) won by fall over Hanson (N), 1:01. 170 - Kain Killmer (P) won by decision over Woten (N), 7-3. 182 - Brian Hernandez (P) won by forfeit. 

*Nevada deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

Ogden 70, Nevada 12 

182 - Zane Mathews (O) won by forfeit. 195 - Xander Soder (O) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 2:00. 220 - Aiden Kathman (O) won by fall over Everett Bridgeman (N), 0:44. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over David Hammer (O), 0:10. 106 - Kolton Munson (O) won by fall over Weber (N), 5:59. 113 - Cole Pelleymounter (O) won by forfeit. 120 - Travis Boothroyd (O) won by forfeit. 126 - Kale Munson (O) won by major decision over Garcia (N), 9-0. 132 - Dominic Degeneffe (O) won by fall over Lopez (N), 3:08. 138 - Wyatt Sprecher (O) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:47. 145 - Avery McCloud (O) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:08. 152 - Mosinski (N) won by forfeit. 160 - Justus Rude (O) won by fall over Hanson (N), 0:30. 170 - Tyler Kathman (O) won by fall over Woten (N), 1:01. 