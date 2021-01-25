Two Cubs place second at HOIC meet: Vincent, Weber are runner-up for Nevada

JEFFERSON – The Nevada wrestling team had two wrestlers take second at the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday.

Cam Vincent and Kaden Weber each came in runner-up for the Cubs. Nevada also had three wrestlers place third in scoring 84 points to place sixth out of seven teams.

Vincent went 2-1 at 285 pounds to put his season record at 16-4. He pinned West Marshall’s Wyatt Weuve in three minutes, 54 seconds and PCM’s Kinser Sloan in 1:17 to reach the finals. In the championship match Vincent suffered a loss by technical fall, 20-3, to Greene County’s Sawyer Schiltz.

Weber finished 1-1 at 106 to put his season record at 195. He received a bye in the quarterfinals, pinned Prairie City-Monroe's Remington Fry in 3:58 then lost in the finals to fifth-ranked (2A) Kade Blume of Roland-Story by a 12-3 major decision.

Sam Steele went 2-1 at 145 and Dominick Garcia 1-1 at 126 as bronze medal winners for Nevada.

Steele lost to Greene County’s Sam Scheuermann by technical fall, 20-4, but came back to pin West Marshall’s Adam Bartine in 5:18 and South Hamilton’s Connor Caudle in 1:59. Garica lost by an 8-7 decision to West Marshall’s J.D. Downs, but came back to win the third-place match against Roland-Story's Colin Streit by an 11-8 decision.

Luis Lopez also placed third at 132. He went 0-1, losing to West Marshall’s Caden Vellinga by a 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals then receiving two byes.

Payton Mosinski was the only other Cub to get a win during the tournament. He placed fifth at 152 with a 1-2 record, defeating South Hamilton’s Blake Harris by a 7-4 decision in the fifth-place match.

West Marshall won the HOIC team championship with 197 points. Greene County came in second with 180 points and Roland-Story was close behind in third with a score of 172.

Final team scores: 1. West Marshall 197 points, 2. Greene County 180, 3. Roland-Story 172, 4. PCM 151, 5. South Hamilton 139, 6. Nevada 84, 7. Saydel 62.

Individual results – Nevada

106 pounds – 2. Kaden Weber, 1-1. 126 – 3. Dominick Garcia, 1-1. 132 – 3. Luis Lopez, 0-1. 138 – Aden Bearden, 0-2. 145 – 3. Sam Steele, 2-1. 152 – 5. Payton Mosinski, 1-2. 160 – 6. Sam Hanson, 0-3. 195 – 5. Gage Bielenberg, 0-2. 285 – 2. Cam Vincent, 2-1.

JEWELL – Nevada came up short in all three of its duals at the South Hamilton quadrangular dual meet Jan. 19.

The Cubs lost a 42-30 battle with South Hamilton, came up short by a 51-23 score against Perry and suffered a lopsided 70-12 loss to Ogden. The three setbacks put them at 6-14 on the season.

Cam Vincent (285 pounds), Kaden Weber (106) and Peyton Mosinski (152) each won by fall against South Hamilton. Vincent stuck the Hawks’ Colton Willis in 5:21, Weber downed Holden Klein in 1:31 and Mosinski pinned Blake Harris in 3:25.

Dominick Garcia (126) and Louis Lopez (132) received forfeits against South Hamilton.

Nevada earned three pins and received a forfeit against Perry. The Cubs were deducted one point against the Bluejays for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Vincent pinned Perry’s Alan Gomez in 1:29, Lopez stuck Ian Castellanos in 1:51 and Gage Bielenberg defeated the Bluejays’ Leonard Jacobson in 2:32 at 195. Weber received the forfeit win.

Vincent was the only Nevada wrestler to win in competition against Ogden. He pinned the Bulldogs’ David Hammer in just 10 seconds.

Mosinski added a forfeit win against Ogden.

South Hamilton 42, Nevada 30

170 pounds - Lane Swenson (SH) won by fall over Caiden Woten (N), 0:51. 182 - Brent Greenfield (SH) won by forfeit. 195 - Elijah Balderas (SH) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 0:15. 220 - Double forfeit. 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by fall over Colton Willis (SH), 5:21. 106 - Kaden Weber (N) won by fall over Holden Klein (SH), 1:31. 113 - Keyton Remsburg (SH) won by forfeit. 120 – Double forfeit. 126 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 132 - Luis Lopez (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Carter Stolee (SH) won by fall over Aden Bearden (N), 3:28. 145 - Connor Caudle (SH) won by fall over Rowan Steele (N), 1:09. 152 - Payton Mosinski (N) won by fall over Blake Harris (SH), 3:25. 160 - Owen Duns (SH) won by fall over Sam Hanson (N), 2:41.

Perry 51, Nevada 23*

195 - Bielenberg (N) won by fall over Leonard Jacobson (P), 2:32. 220 - Kevin Colin (P) won by fall over Everett Bridgeman (N), 2:00. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Alan Gomez (P), 1:29. 106 - Kaden Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Taylor Atwell (P) won by forfeit. 120 - Double forfeit. 126 - Cole Nelson (P) won by fall over Garcia (N), 2:32. 132 - Lopez (N) won by fall over Ian Castellanos (P), 1:51. 138 - Tanner Burgin (P) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:15. 145 - Juan Hernandez (P) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:53. 152 - Anthony Tlaceca (P) won by fall over Mosinski (N), 4:13. 160 - Keegan Snyder (P) won by fall over Hanson (N), 1:01. 170 - Kain Killmer (P) won by decision over Woten (N), 7-3. 182 - Brian Hernandez (P) won by forfeit.

*Nevada deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ogden 70, Nevada 12

182 - Zane Mathews (O) won by forfeit. 195 - Xander Soder (O) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 2:00. 220 - Aiden Kathman (O) won by fall over Everett Bridgeman (N), 0:44. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over David Hammer (O), 0:10. 106 - Kolton Munson (O) won by fall over Weber (N), 5:59. 113 - Cole Pelleymounter (O) won by forfeit. 120 - Travis Boothroyd (O) won by forfeit. 126 - Kale Munson (O) won by major decision over Garcia (N), 9-0. 132 - Dominic Degeneffe (O) won by fall over Lopez (N), 3:08. 138 - Wyatt Sprecher (O) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:47. 145 - Avery McCloud (O) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:08. 152 - Mosinski (N) won by forfeit. 160 - Justus Rude (O) won by fall over Hanson (N), 0:30. 170 - Tyler Kathman (O) won by fall over Woten (N), 1:01.