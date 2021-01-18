Cub wrestlers go 1-3 at Tiger Duals: Nevada tops Red Oak

ADEL – The Nevada wrestling team went 1-3 with a victory over Red Oak at the Tiger Dual Tournament Saturday.

The Cubs defeated Red Oak by a 47-27 score. They lost to Dallas Center-Grimes (65-18), Glenwood (66-12) and Waukee (54-21), putting their season dual record at 6-11.

Nevada earned three wins by fall and one by technical fall against Red Oak.

Cam Vincent stuck Hunter Portales in 43 seconds at 285 pounds, Dominick Garcia defeated A.J. Schmidt in 5:46 at 132 and Holden Fry whipped Bryan Erp in 35 seconds at 160. Drew Robinson scored a 16-0 tech fall over Red Oak’s Chase Sandholm at 126.

Nevada’s Caiden Woten (182), Gage Bielenberg (195), Kaden Weber (106) and Sam Hanson (170) received forfeits against Red Oak.

The Cubs produced three victories by fall against DC-G. Vincent stuck Tucker Chambers in 4:51, Weber toppled Will Weydert in one minute flat and Fry pinned Lane Nelsen in 5:13.

Vincent and Garcia were the only Cubs to win against Glenwood. Vincent pinned Glenwood’s Trent Patton in 45 seconds and Garcia stuck Thaine Williamson in 1:52.

Nevada picked up two victories by fall and one by decision against Waukee. Weber downed Graham Wuollet in 26 seconds, Robinson pinned Kaden Witzenburg in just 19 seconds and Garcia pulled off a 7-6 victory over the Warriors’ Samuel LaGard.

Woten added a forfeit victory against Waukee.