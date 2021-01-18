Defense lifts Nevada girls past Greene County: Cubs can’t keep pace with No. 9 B-F

NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team used an awesome defensive stretch to take down Greene County Jan. 12, 50-23.

The Cubs held the Rams to just 12 points over the first three quarters. Nevada blanked Greene County in the first quarter, took a 26-5 lead at the half and went up 38-12 after three quarters to put the game away.

Nevada forced 35 turnovers and held Greene County to 28 % shooting from the field. The Cubs also held a slim 24-22 rebounding advantage.

Sydney Mosinski had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals and Shelbi Hazlitt nine points and four steals for the Cubs. Maddie Dunham added seven points and three steals, Bridget Cahill six points and two steals and Kayla Dunson five points and three rebounds.

The victory put Nevada at 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. Greene County fell to 3-6 and 2-3 respectively.

Brianna Habben led the Rams with 11 points and six rebounds and Sadie Wilson tacked on eight points and five boards.

Nevada 50, Greene County 23

GC 0 5 7 11 – 23

N 8 18 12 12 – 50

Greene County (23) - Brianna Habben 5-8 1-1 11, Brianna Osterson 0-4 0-0 0, Makayla Kafer 0-5 2-2 2, Lily Muir 1-2 0-0 2, Sadie Wilson 2-8 2-2 8, Elzia Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Heupel 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Hoyle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-29 5-5 23. 3-point field goals (2): Wilson 2. Rebounds (22): Habben 6. Assists (8): Osterson 3. Steals (3): Osterson, Kafer, Muir. Blocks (2): Habben 2. Fouls: 10.

Nevada (50) - Sydney Mosinski 4-10 2-3 10, Alexandria Arnaud 2-2 0-0 4, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-11 2-2 9, Mayzi Weig 1-7 0-0 3, Maddie Dunham 3-7 1-2 7, Tessa Borwick 0-3 0-0 0, Bridget Cahill 2-3 0-0 6, Savannah Skaggs 2-3 0-0 4, Aubrey Gibson 1-3 0-0 2, Kayla Dunson 1-3 2-2 5, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-53 7-9 50. 3-point field goals (5): Cahill 2, Hazlitt, Weig, Dunson. Rebounds (24): Mosinski 6. Assists (4): Arnaud 3. Steals (24): Hazlitt 4, Weig 4. Blocks: None. Fouls: 13.

NEVADA – The Nevada girls got a taste of facing a team even bigger and more athletic than they were Monday when they went up against a Bondurant-Farrar team ranked ninth in Class 4A.

The Cubs were coming off a big 45-39 victory over a Grundy Center team ranked ninth in 2A last Thursday at home. They were on a three-game winning streak since returning from break and had won five of their previous six games.

But Bondurant-Farrar was a different animal. With seven players listed 5-10 or taller on the roster and physical force in Katelyn Lappe the Bluejays overwhelmed the Cubs inside and created havoc by constantly disrupting the passing lanes.

The end result was a 73-38 Bondurant-Farrar victory that put the Cubs at 6-5 on the season.

“This would be the first time all year long where you look at a team that can physically match up with us pretty well all over the floor and maybe we’re even outsize a little bit,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “We didn’t embrace the physicalness of the game as well as we had in the past. Give them credit, they played really well.”

Nevada hung around for a little bit.

The score was tied at 7-7 at one point early. After Bondurant-Farrar went on a little bit of a run Sydney Mosinski scored a basket to keep the Cubs within 14-11.

But from then on it was all Bondurant-Farrar. The Bluejays went on a 15-2 run and eventually built a 19-point lead at the half.

Even though Nevada had good size of its own in Mosinski (6-1), Shelbi Hazlitt (5-10) and Aubrey Gibson (5-10) they had no answers for Lappe, who finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

“You go up a class you’ve got to step it up a notch,” Bentley said. “You’ve got matchup with teams that have a little bit more size and embrace that opportunity to get better.”

Katie Fogarty added 15 points and five assists and Avery Fried 14 points for the Bluejays, who improved to 6-3.

Hazlitt led Nevada with 11 points and four rebounds and Mosinski scored nine points and came up with one block. A big positive for the Cubs was seeing reserve guard Bridget Cahill get a chance to show off her range.

Cahill scored six points after making two 3-pointers. One of those 3s came from about 25 feet and she had another 25-footer go just off the mark.

“We know the rage Bridget has,” Bentley said. “It’s just giving her opportunities in a game to gain some confidence.”

Bentley wants to see more players step up like Cahill did on Monday to keep the program heading in the right direction. Nevada is still in the thick of the Heart of Iowa Conference race, trailing only No. 11 (3A) Roland-Story in the conference standings with a 4-1 record.

“We know where we’re growing as a program and the challenges we have,” Bentley said. “We still have a lot of games left this week and I think that things will happen.”

Mayzi Weig tacked on four points and Alexandria Arnaud three for the Cubs.

Bondurant-Farrar 73, Nevada 38

BF 22 19 21 11 – 73

N 13 9 11 5 – 38

Bondurant-Farrar (73) - Mia Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Riley Gilroy 4-8 2-2 11, Katelyn Lappe 11-15 2-4 24, Katie Fogarty 7-11 1-1 15, Avery Fried 4-12 2-2 14, Casi Waterhouse 1-3 0-0 2, Peyton Meyer 2-5 0-1 5, Brenna Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Osborn 0-0 0-0 0, Rebekah Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Chesney Steenhoek 1-2 0-0 2, Malai Peffer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-63 7-10 73. 3-point field goals (6): Fried 4, Gilroy, Meyer. Rebounds (31): Lappe 15. Assists (20): Fogarty 5. Steals (9): Gilroy 2, Lappe 2, Steenhoek 2. Blocks (5): Lappe 2. Fouls: 8.

Nevada (38) - Sydney Mosinski 4-5 1-1 9, Alexandria Arnaud 1-7 0-0 3, Shelbi Hazlitt 5-7 0-0 11, Mayzi Weig 2-4 0-0 4, Maddie Dunham 0-1 1-2 1, Tessa Borwick 0-3 1-2 1, Bridget Cahill 2-6 0-0 6, Savannah Skaggs 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-1 2-2 2, Kayla Dunson 0-2 1-2 1, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 6-9 38. 3-point field goals (4): Cahill 2, Arnaud, Hazlitt. Rebounds (14): Hazlitt 4. Assists (7): Weig, Dunham, Borwick, Cahill, Skaggs, Gibson, Kingsbury. Steals (5): Gibson 2. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 10.