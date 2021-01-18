Royal girls blow past Bears, 39-19: C-N struggles offensively in loss to No. 8 Spartans

COLO – The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team used a great second quarter to overpower BGM Saturday, 39-19.

A rough offensive outing for Colo-NESCO the night before at Collins-Maxwell carried over into the first quarter against BGM. The Royals were held scoreless in the first quarter.

But Colo-NESCO woke up in the second quarter on Saturday. The Royals outscored the Bears 18-3 to take control.

Colo-NESCO increased its lead to 25-11 by the end of the third quarter and 14 more points in the third along with tough defense put the game away. The Royals improved to 8-4 with the victory.

Jenna Banks stepped up with 16 points, four assists and four steals for Colo-NESCO in the win. Izabell Voelker and Jenna Hill each tacked on eight points.

Voelker added three steals and assists apiece and Hill pulled down seven rebounds. McKenzie Niemeyer finished with four points, Callie Kohlwes scored three and Emma Wilson pulled down five rebounds.

Alexa Coleman led BGM with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Colo-NESCO 39, BGM 19

BGM 4 3 4 8 – 19

CN 0 18 7 14 – 39

BGM (19) - Jeryn Kalinay 0-1 0-2 0, Belle Austin 2-13 0-0 5, Alexa Coleman 3-10 2-2 8, Laila Morrison 2-11 0-0 4, Deana Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Ava Sacora 0-4 0-0 0, Sophie Puls 0-1 0-0 0, Zanielle Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Ash Tompkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 8-47 2-4 19. 3-point field goals (1): Austin. Rebounds (47): Coleman 11. Assists (8): Kalinay 2, Austin 2, Coleman 2, Morrison 2. Steals (5): Puls 2. Blocks (1): Austin. Fouls: 7.

Colo-NESCO (39) - Callie Kohlwes 1-3 0-0 3, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-10 0-0 4, Jenna Banks 5-14 2-2 16, Shelby Perisho 0-1 0-0 0, Izabell Voelker 3-13 0-0 8, Jenna Hill 3-7 2-4 8, Emma Wilson 0-4 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Sofia Piziali 0-5 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Jamison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-57 4-6 39. 3-point field goals (7): Banks 4, Voelker 2, Kohlwes. Rebounds (23): Hill 7. Assists (12): Banks 4. Steals (19): Banks 4. Blocks (1): Voelker. Fouls: 5.

MAXWELL – Colo-NESCO never got on track offensively against No. 8 Collins-Maxwell in a 48-14 loss to the Spartans Friday.

The Royals didn’t score until Shelby Perisho made a basket inside just 33 seconds before the end of the first half. They trailed 17-2 at the break, keeping things from getting totally out of hand thanks to great defense against Spartan star Reagan Franzen.

“We did what we wanted to do defensively,” Colo-NESCO head coach Wayne Cafferty said. “We held them to 17 points at halftime.”

Collins-Maxwell scored 31 points over the final two quarters, including 18 in the third quarter. Houge scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half and Brooke Christie hit a couple of three pointers over the final two quarters to get the Spartans going.

Colo-NESCO did better on offense in the second half, but couldn’t keep up with a powerful Spartan squad that improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO suffered its second-straight loss after going on a seven-game winning streak. The Royals fell to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Cafferty said the game showed his team still has a lot of work to do on offense. The Royals shot just 6 of 44 from the field on Friday.

“We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket,” Cafferty said. “That was the bottom line.”

Jenna Banks led Colo-NESCO with five points, six rebounds and three steals. Jenna Hill added two points and seven rebounds.

Franzen joined Houge in scoring 12 points on the night for Collins-Maxwell. She also had 16 rebounds and six assists.

Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14

CN 0 2 7 5 – 14

CM 9 8 18 13 – 48

Colo-NESCO (14) - Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-6 1-2 1, Jenna Banks 2-10 0-0 5, Shelbi Perisho 1-1 0-0 2, Izabell Voelker 0-7 0-0 0, Jenna Hill 1-7 0-0 2, Emma Wilson 1-8 0-2 2, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-1 0, Sofia Piziali 1-3 0-0 2, Riley Handsaker 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Jamison 0-0 0-0 0. 6-44 1-5 14. 3-point field goals (1): Banks. Rebounds (27): Hill 7. Assists (5): Piziali 2. Steals (8): Banks 3. Blocks (1): Handsaker. Fouls: 16.

Collins-Maxwell (48) - Avery Fricke 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Houge 5-14 0-0 12, Kenzi Wierson 1-4 2-4 4, Marissa Boege 0-0 1-2 1, Brooke Christie 3-11 0-0 9, Chloe Wierson 1-3 0-0 2, Erica Houge 3-10 2-7 8, Mary Staudt 0-0 0-0 0, Elise Robertson 0-2 0-0 0, Reagan Franzen 3-7 6-7 12, Isabelle Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-52 11-20 48. 3-point field goals (5): Christie 3, A. Houge 2. Rebounds (46): Franzen 16. Assists (8): Franzen 6. Steals (10): E. Houge 3, Franzen 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Christie.

BAXTER – Colo-NESCO had a tough time slowing Baxter in a 55-34 loss to the Bolts Jan. 12.

Colo-NESCO fell behind 18-7 after the first quarter and never recovered. Baxter shot 55 % from the field and Colo-NESCO shot just 34 %, making just 3 of 15 3-pointers.

Jenna Banks had 13 points and two steals and Izabell Voelker made three 3-pointers and netted 11 points for Colo-NESCO. McKenzie Niemeyer tacked on six points and five rebounds.

Lillie Vansice had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals for Baxter. Elie Tuhn tacked on 12 points, five steals and three assists.

Baxter 54, Colo-NESCO 34

CN 7 11 8 8 – 34

B 18 14 10 12 – 54

Colo-NESCO (34) - McKenzie Niemeyer 3-10 0-0 6, Jenna Banks 5-12 3-4 13, Izabell Voelker 4-8 0-0 11, Jenna Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Emma Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 1-3 0-0 2, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Jamison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-41 3-4 34. 3-point field goals (3): Voelker 3. Rebounds (23): Hill 6. Assists (8): Hill 2. Steals (11): Hill 5. Blocks (2): Niemeyer, Banks. Fouls: 15.

Baxter (54) - Elie Tuhn 5-11 0-0 12, Maddie Pierce 3-6 0-0 8, McKenzie Eslinger 0-1 0-2 0, Lillie Vansice 7-11 1-3 16, Sophie Meyer 2-3 4-7 8, Merrin Ziesman 4-7 0-0 8, Mandee Selover 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-40 5-12 54. 3-point field goals (5): Tuhn 2, Pierce 2, Vansice. Rebounds (20): Vansice 5. Assists (12): Meyer 6. Steals (14): Tuhn 5. Blocks (2): Vansice 2. Fouls: 8.