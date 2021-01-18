Role players step up for Colo-NESCO boys in win at Collins-Maxwell. Thomas leads 57-47 Royal victory

COLO – The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team pulled off its second win in as many days Saturday with a 25-21 victory over BGM.

The Royals won a defensive battle over the Bears thanks in large part to a strong third quarter. They outscored the Bears 9-2 in the quarter to take a 20-16 lead and defense did the rest to put the Royals at 4-8 on the season.

Colo-NESCO won despite shooting 32% from the field. The Royals had eight steals defensively.

Tanner Ingle had eight points and four rebounds and Lucas Frohwein and Trevor Burg each scored six points for Colo-NESCO. Bradley Thomas netted three points, Spencer Hansen scored two and Kenny Cutler finished with four assists and three steals.

Colo-NESCO 25, BGM 21

BGM 8 6 2 5 – 21

CN 9 2 9 5 – 25

Colo-NESCO (25) - Kenny Cutler 0-5 0-0 0, Bradley Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Lucas Frohwein 2-6 2-4 6, Tanner Ingle 4-7 0-0 8, Trevor Burg 2-3 0-0 6, Ephram Muntz 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 1-3 0-0 2, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-31 2-5 25. 3-point field goals (3): Burg 2, Thomas. Rebounds (14): Ingle 4. Assists (7): Cutler 4. Steals (8): Cutler 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Ingle.

MAXWELL - Bradley Thomas was confident he could make a play when Colo-NESCO needed a defensive stand against Collins-Maxwell Friday.

The Royals held a 51-44 lead with under 1 ½ minutes left on the clock. Collins-Maxwell had the ball with a chance to pull within four points with a 3-pointer or three-point play.

But with 1:06 left Thomas came up with a huge steal drew contact. He made 1 of 2 free throws to start a 6-3 final spurt that wrapped up the game for Colo-NESCO.

“I’m a great defensive player – I've been told that many times,” Thomas said. “In clutch moments like these I just have to execute.”

Bradley didn’t just come up big defensively. He scored a game high 14 points, with nine of those points coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

“It was just a hot night,” Bradley said. “There’s more to come.”

Thomas also had four rebounds and one block.

Collins-Maxwell came into the game wanting to slow down leading Colo-NESCO scorers Lucas Frohwein and Tanner Ingle. But Bradley, Spencer Hansen (eight points) and Trevor Burg (six) caught the Spartans off guard.

“They had a couple guys that never hit like that – ever,” Collins-Maxwell head coach Wes Stover said. “We worked to take away the inside game and they made shots they’ve never made.”

Burg hit two big 3s at the start of the third quarter to set the tone for Colo-NESCO in the second half. Hanson hit a clutch 3-pointer that gave Colo-NESCO a 49-44 lead with less than two minutes left.

“This is what we expected at the beginning of the year, but due to some injuries and other things some of our guys just lacked confidence,” Colo-NESCO head coach Brandon Kelley said. “Spencer’s getting healthy now and he gave us a big lift off the bench. Trevor Burg hit a couple big shots in the second half to get our outside game going. Our post play has been pretty consistent all year and tonight we got our guards hitting from outside, which really helped.”

Colo-NESCO still got strong play from Frohwein and Ingle along with point guard Kenny Cutler. Frohwein scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Ingle tallied nine points and seven boards and Cutler added eight points and 13 assists to help the Royals pick up their third win in five games after starting 0-6.

“This win means a lot,” Frohwein said. “We’ve been losing recently and it’s just a big win for us.”

Colo-NESCO improved to 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. Collins-Maxwell dropped to 4-9 and 3-4 respectively.

Stover said the game

“We need to learn how to play with a little more heart,” Stover said. “I told them after the game that the one line I hate more than anything is that the other team wanted it more, but the other team wanted it more.”

Mason Markley led Collins-Maxwell with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Jace Huntrods added 12 points and Weston Kahler tallied 11 points and five steals for the Spartans.

Colo-NESCO 57, Collins-Maxwell 47

CN 6 9 17 25 – 57

CM 7 10 17 13 – 47

Colo-NESCO (57) - Kenny Cutler 2-7 2-2 8, Bradley Thomas 5-10 2-3 14, Ephram Muntz 0-1 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Frohwein 5-12 2-6 12, Tanner Ingle 4-9 1-4 9, Trevor Burg 2-6 0-0 6, Spencer Hansen 3-6 0-2 8, Parker Ryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-52 7-17 57. 3-point field goals (8): Cutler 2, Thomas 2, Burg 2, Hansen 2. Rebounds (34): Frohwein 7, Ingle 7. Assists (19): Cutler 13. Steals (5): Frohwein 2, Ingle 2. Blocks (3): Thomas, Frohwein, Ingle.

Collins-Maxwell (47) - Ethan Haus 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Kepple 1-9 2-3 4, Caleb Dvorak 0-2 2-4 2, Mason Markley 5-12 0-0 13, Jace Huntrods 3-7 4-6 12, Weston Kahler 4-10 2-4 11, Luke Huntrods 2-8 0-0 5, Brayden Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-48 10-17 47. 3-point field goals (7): Markley 3, J. Huntrods 2, Kahler, L. Huntrods. Rebounds (30): Dvorak 10, Markley 10. Assists (9): Dvorak 4. Steals (5): Kahler 5. Blocks (6): Markley 5. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Kahler, L. Huntrods.

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO was hurt by a poor first half against Baxter in a 47-30 loss to the Bolts Jan. 12.

The Royals fell behind by 11 points after one quarter. They trailed 29-16 at the half and couldn’t make up any ground down the stretch.

Colo-NESCO had 17 turnovers in the loss. The Royals also struggled from outside, going 0 of 8 from 3-point range.

Tanner Ingle had 13 points and nine rebounds for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Lucas Frohwein added six points and eight boards and Kenny Cutler four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Cody Damman paced Baxter with 15 points and four assists. Carson Scroggins added nine points and five assists and Kael Johnston five points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Baxter 47, Colo-NESCO 30

CN 7 9 11 3 – 30

B 18 11 10 8 – 47

Colo-NESCO (30) - Kenny Cutler 1-6 2-4 4, Bradley Thomas 1-2 0-2 2, Lucas Frohwein 3-8 0-0 6, Tanner Ingle 5-9 3-4 13, Trevor Burg 0-5 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 1-5 0-0 2, Nolan Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Tschantz 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 12-39 6-12 30. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (28): Ingle 9. Assists (4): Cutler 2. Steals (7): Muntz 3. Blocks (2): Ryan. Fouls: 10.

Baxter (47) - Rory Heer 2-10 0-0 5, Kael Johnston 2-9 0-0 5, Carson Scroggins 3-5 1-2 9, Cody Damman 5-11 1-1 15, Nate McMinamen 2-2 0-0 5, Treyton Travis 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Klemme 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Wesselink 0-0 0-0 0, Cael Shepley 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Travis 0-0 0-0 0, Trice Clapper 4-7 0-3 8. Totals: 18-46 2-6 47. 3-point field goals (9): Damman 4, Scroggins 2, Heer, Johnston, McMinamen. Rebounds (28): Johnston 10. Assists (13): Johnston 6. Steals (6): Heer 2, Johnston 2. Blocks (6): McMinamen 3. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: McMinamen.