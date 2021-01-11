Royals crush Crusaders, 53-27: Frohwein scores 19 in win

COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team used strong rebounding to overpower Valley Lutheran, 53-27, Friday at Colo.

The Royals outrebounded the Crusaders 30-14 and also came up with 16 steals in improving to 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO led 21-10 at the half. The Royals put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders by a 17-6 margin in the period.

Lucas Frohwein made 8 of 12 field goals and went for 19 points and seven rebounds in the win. Tanner Ingle added nine points and five rebounds, Kenny Cutler six points, five assists and four steals and Bradley Thomas six points for the Royals.

Donovan Elmore led Valley Lutheran (0-8, 0-4) with seven points.

Colo-NESCO 53, Valley Lutheran 27

VL 4 6 6 11 – 27

CN 11 10 17 15 – 53

Valley Lutheran (27) - Isaac Natvig 0-2 3-4 3, Adric Schmitz 1-4 3-4 5, Andrew Guthrie 1-2 1-2 3, Westley Determan 0-0 0-0 0, Donovan Elmore 3-5 1-2 7, Aidan Bedard 1-2 0-0 3, Ethan L’Heureux 0-0 2-2 2, Austin Kimmerle 2-4 0-1 4. Totals: 8-19 10-15 27. 3-point field goals (1): Bedard. Rebounds (14): Determan 4. Assists: None. Steals (3): Schmitz, Determan, Elmore. Blocks (3): Elmore 2.

Colo-NESCO (53) - Kenny Cutler 2-8 2-2 6, Bradley Thomas 2-6 1-2 6, Lucas Frohwein 9-12 1-4 19, Tanner Ingle 3-4 2-5 9, Trevor Burg 0-6 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-0 2-2 2, Kaleb Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Bradyn Carroll 0-1 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 1-5 0-2 2, Nolan Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Nathan Oler 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 1-1 0-0 2, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 1-3 1, Parker Ryan 1-5 1-2 3, Hayden Backous 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-54 10-22 53. 3-point field goals (3): Thomas, Ingle, Backous. Rebounds (30): Frohwein 7. Assists (13): Cutler 5. Steals (16): Cutler 4. Blocks (2): Hansen, Ryan. Fouls: 19.

TRIPOLI – Colo-NESCO couldn’t get around a rough stretch in the third quarter against Tripoli Jan. 5, suffering a 49-43 loss at the hands of the Panthers.

The Royals led 21-20 at the half. But they were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter.

Colo-NESCO held Tripoli to nine points in the fourth quarter. But the Royals couldn’t make up enough ground in falling to 1-7 on the season.

Lucas Frohwein posted a double-double with 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting and 10 rebounds for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Bradley Thomas hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and six rebounds, Trevor Burg recorded seven points and three assists, Tanner Ingle had four points and eight rebounds and Kenny Cutler delivered three points and four assists.

Tripoli 49, Colo-NESCO 43

CN 7 14 8 14 – 43

T 11 9 20 9 – 49

Colo-NESCO (43) - Kenny Cutler 1-7 1-2 3, Bradley Thomas 4-8 0-0 11, Lucas Frohwein 8-10 0-0 16, Tanner Ingle 1-7 2-2 4, Trevor Burg 3-8 0-0 7, Ephram Muntz 0-6 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 1-6 0-0 2. Totals: 18-53 3-4 43. 3-point field goals (4): Thomas 3, Burg. Rebounds (42): Frohwein 10. Assists (13): Cutler 4. Steals (5): Cutler, Thomas, Frohwein, Burg, Muntz. Blocks (7): Ingle 4. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Ingle, Muntz.