Cubs go 1-2 at WM quad duals: Nevada edges West Marshall, 39-37

STATE CENTER - The Nevada wrestling team went 1-2 at the West Marshall quadrangular dual meet Jan. 5.

The Cubs edged West Marshall in a 39-37 battle. They lost a competitive 42-33 dual to Boone and suffered a 51-30 setback at the hands of Gilbert in moving to 5-8 on the season.

Nevada had six pins and one victory by decision in the victory over West Marshall.

Kaden Weber downed the Trojans’ Landin Eggers in two minutes, 36 seconds at 106 pounds, Matthew Sallee scored a fall in 1:24 over Colin Vellinga at 120, Drew Robinson stuck J.D. Downs in 1:26 at 126 and Sam Steele whipped Cole Kline in 3:02 at 145. Holden Fry added a pin 5:20 over West Marshall’s Reece Vogel at 160 and Cam Vincent defeated Elijah Meester in 2:33 at 285.

Caden Jones picked up the other Cub victory by beating West Marshall’s Sam Schaper by a 5-0 decision at 220.

In the loss to Boone the Cubs recorded three pins and one victory by decision.

Steele pinned Boone’s Seth Morris in 3:25, Vincent stuck Hector Garcia in 3:20 and Dominick Garcia won by fall in 4:58 over the Toreadors’ Carter Fry at 132. Robinson earned a 4-0 victory over Boone’s Gage Smith for Nevada’s other win on the mat.

Weber and Rowan Steele (152) each received a forfeit against Boone.

Nevada had two pins in the loss to Gilbert. Sam Steele pinned the Tigers’ Bode Hatfield in 2:24 and Fry defeated Tate Gibson in 3:14. Weber, Sallee and Robinson each picked up a forfeit against the Tigers.

Nevada 39, West Marshall 37

106 pounds - Kaden Weber (N) won by fall over Landin Eggers (WM), 2:36. 113 - Carli Pfantz (WM) won by forfeit. 120 - Matthew Sallee (N) won by fall over Colin Vellinga (WM), 1:24. 126 - Drew Robinson (N) won by fall over J.D. Downs (WM), 1:26. 132 - Caden Vellinga (WM) won by major decision over Dominick Garcia (N), 9-0. 138 - Miles Moore (WM) won by decision over Luis Lopez (N), 9-7. 145 - Sam Steele (N) won by fall over Cole Kline (WM), 3:02. 152 - Cael Pfantz (WM) won by forfeit. 160 - Holden Fry (N) won by fall over Reece Vogel (WM), 5:20. 170 - Austin Pfantz (WM) won by fall over Payton Mosinski (N), 1:31. 182 - Kameron Malloy (WM) won by forfeit. 195 - Grant Nason (WM) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 1:11. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by decision over Sam Schaper (WM), 5-0. 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by fall over Elijah Meester (WM), 2:33.

Boone 42, Nevada 33

113 - Double forfeit. 120 - Ty Solverson (B) won by fall over Sallee (N), 2:20. 126 - Robinson (N) won by decision over Gage Smith (B), 4-0. 132 - Garcia (N) won by fall over Carter Fry (B), 4:58. 138 - Kyle Sharp (B) won by fall over Lopez (N), 0:45. 145 - S. Steele (N) won by fall over Seth Morris (B), 3:25. 152 - Rowan Steele (N) won by forfeit. 160 - Dylan Pestotnik (B) won by fall over Fry (N), 3:40. 170 - Brevin Bennett (B) won by fall over Mosinski (N), 1:03. 182 - Jayden Angle (B) won by forfeit. 195 - Taner Harvey (B) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 0:22. 220 - McGuire Bryant (B) won by fall over Jones (N), 3:00. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Hector Garcia (B), 3:20. 106 - Weber (N) won by forfeit.

Gilbert 51, Nevada 30

106 - Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Connor Clark (G) won by forfeit. 120 - Sallee (N) won by forfeit. 126 - Robinson (N) won by forfeit. 132 - Cael Ihle (G) won by fall over Garcia (N), 1:45. 138 - Kekoa McKinney (G) won by fall over Lopez (N), 2:18. 145 - S. Steele (N) won by fall over Bode Hatfield (G), 2:24. 152 - Hank Johnson (G) won by fall over R. Steele (N), 1:37. 160 - Fry (N) won by fall over Tate Gibson (G), 3:14. 170 - Aiden Gibbons (G) won by fall over Mosinski (N), 1:37. 182 - Levi Lewis (G) won by fall over Caiden Woten (N), 3:15. 195 - Fernando Villaescusa (G) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 1:22) 220 - Joe Larimore (G) won by injury default over Jones (N). 285 - Cayden Meskan (G) won by decision over Vincent (N), 9-3).