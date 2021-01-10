Nevada girls upset No. 9 Grundy Center, 45-39: Borwick sparks Cubs girls in win over Saydel

NEVADA – The Nevada girls’ basketball team used a big edge in shooting accuracy from the field to knock off a Grundy Center team ranked ninth in Class 3A, 45-39, for its biggest win of the season Jan. 7.

The Cubs shot 54 % from the field and held the Spartans to 33 % accuracy. That helped them overcome a poor 4 of 18 showing from the line and 27-23 rebounding deficit.

The third quarter was a game changer for Nevada. The Cubs overcame a 22-16 halftime deficit by outscoring the Cadets 17-3 in the third.

Grundy Center made a little bit of a run at the Cubs in the fourth quarter. But Nevada easily held the Spartans off to go to 3-0 on the week and improve to 6-4 overall.

Sydney Mosinski had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks and Tessa Borwick came off the bench to contribute 12 points for the Cubs. Maddie Dunham finished with seven points and eight rebounds, Mayzi Weig four points and two steals, Aubrey Gibson three points and Alexandria Arnaud and Shelbi Hazlitt two points and assists apiece.

Grundy Center fell to 6-2. Bailey Reding had 11 points and eight rebounds and Paiton Wallis nine points, six steals and five rebounds for the Spartans.

Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39

GC 7 15 3 14 – 39

N 6 10 17 12 – 45

Grundy Center (39) - Paiton Wallis 4-11 0-3 9, Lainy Thoren 2-10 2-6 6, Emma Beck 2-5 0-0 5, Dahlia Gardiner 0-1 2-4 2, Bailey Reding 4-10 3-6 11, Jacque Kuester 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Dole 2-6 0-0 6. Totals: 14-43 7-19 39. 3-point field goals (4): Dole 2, Wallis, Beck. Rebounds (27): Reding 8. Assists (6): Thoren 3. Steals (12): Wallis 6. Blocks (1): Thoren. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Wallis.

Nevada (45) - Sydney Mosinski 6-8 3-7 15, Alexandria Arnaud 1-5 0-0 2, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-5 0-1 2, Mayzi Weig 2-2 0-0 4, Maddie Dunham 3-6 0-1 7, Tessa Borwick 5-7 1-7 12, Bridget Cahill 0-1 0-0 0, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 1-1 0-2 3, Kayla Dunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-35 4-18 45. 3-point field goals (3): Dunham, Borwick, Gibson. Rebounds (23): Dunham 8. Assists (8): Arnaud 2, Hazlitt 2, Dunham 2. Steals (11): Hazlitt 2, Weig 2, Dunham 2. Blocks (5): Mosinski 2. Fouls: 15.

HAMPTON – A hot start helped Nevada take down Hampton-Dumont on the road, 53-39, Jan. 5 at Hampton.

The Cubs outscored the Bulldogs 20-8 in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 5-4 on the season.

Nevada shot 44.4 % from the field and held Hampton-Dumont to 30.6 % shooting. The Cubs also held a 31-26 rebounding advantage, helping them overcome a 16-10 deficit in turnovers.

Sydney Mosinski put up 14 points and eight rebounds for the second game in a row and Shelbi Hazlitt added 10 points and five boards for the Cubs. Alexandria Arnaud tacked on seven points and five assists and Mayzi Weig scored six points.

Lauren Meader had 16 points and two assists and Avery Hanson 16 points and seven rebounds for Hampton-Dumont.

Nevada 53, Hampton-Dumont 39

N 20 10 10 13 – 53

HD 8 12 6 13 – 39

Nevada (53) - Sydney Mosinski 6-10 2-4 14, Alexandria Arnaud 2-4 2-3 7, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-11 0-0 10, Mayzi Weig 2-4 0-0 6, Maddie Dunham 1-5 1-2 3, Tessa Borwick 1-4 0-0 3, Bridget Cahill 1-4 0-0 3, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 3-3 1-2 7, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 6-11 53. 3-point field goals (7): Hazlitt 2, Weig 2, Arnaud, Borwick, Cahill. Rebounds (31): Mosinski 8. Assists (12): Arnaud 5. Steals (8): Dunham 3. Blocks (1): Higgins. Fouls: 13.

Hampton-Dumont (39) - Alana Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Lauren Meader 5-10 3-6 16, Zoe Erdman 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Swart 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Hanson 4-15 6-8 16, Gina Schmit 1-4 0-0 2, Faith Grover 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 11-40 11-16 39. 3-point field goals (6): Meader 3, Hanson 2, Grover. Rebounds (22): Johnson 7, Hanson 7. Assists (5): Meader 2, Schmit 2. Steals (6): Meader 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Hanson.

DES MOINES – A big boost off the bench and a strong inside game helped the Nevada girls’ basketball team open the 2021 portion of the season with a bang Jan. 4 by dismantling Saydel, 60-27.

It took Nevada a couple minutes to get on the board against a Saydel team playing in just its second game of the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the starting lineup struggling to get going Tessa Borwick entered the game and provided the big lift the Cubs needed. Borwick scored nine of her team’s first 13 points and also handed out an early assist to get her team rolling.

“I just try to encourage everyone and get everyone pumped up, because that’s obviously when we do our best,” Borwick said. “I could see we were struggling there, so I really tried to go out and get everyone fired up.”

Borwick’s hot start turned an early 2-0 deficit into a 13-4 lead. By halftime Nevada had a 36-16 advantage.

The Cubs outscored the Eagles 20-2 in the third quarter to put the game away. Borwick ended the game with 14 points, seven assists and five steals.

“Tessa is a confident player,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “She knows what she can do and she really highlights those things.”

After Borwick delivered the initial spark Nevada turned to Sydney Mosinski and Shelbi Hazlitt. Mosinski finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Hazlitt 14 points and three steals in helping the Cubs improve to 4-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference and even their overall record at 4-4.

Mosinski took advantage of her 6-1 frame to overpower the Eagles down low.

“We had a size advantage down low,” Mosinski said. “That helped us a lot.”

Hazlitt also created a mismatch with her size. At 5-10, but with a dangerous 3-point shot, she was hard for Saydel to match up against.

“Shelbi has been consistent up to this point,” Bentley said. “We expect she’s going to stay consistent - knocking down shots from the outside and playing great defense on the top.”

Hazlitt said she was coming off a bit a of a shooting slump over the break.

“Warming up I didn’t feel super confident, so I spent a lot more time shooting warm-up shots just to feel comfortable,” Hazlitt said. “We had a scrimmage last week and my shots just weren’t falling so I wanted to focus on getting those outside shots to go in.”

She responded with two 3-pointers and six total field goals against Saydel.

Mayzi Weig also had one of her better outings after scoring seven points. Savannah Skaggs added four points and Bridget Cahill three.

“It was a good first game out,” Bentley said. “We played a lot of different lineups and had some kids step up and do some more scoring than they have in the past. We got everybody in there – that's good to see.”

The decisive win marks the start of a busy stretch for Nevada.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Grundy Center are also on the Cubs’ schedule this week. Next week they host Bondurant-Farrar, Greene County and Newton and travel to Prairie City-Monroe.

“We have a lot of games coming up,” Mosinski said. “Tonight was a confidence boost for the rest of our week.”

Saydel fell to 1-1 with the loss. Daleaney Shinn, Orianna Martin, Kathryn Van Houten and Rachel Barton each scored four points for the Eagles against the Cubs.

Nevada 60, Saydel 27

N 15 21 20 4 – 60

S 6 10 2 9 – 27

Nevada (60) - Sydney Mosinski 6-8 3-6 15, Faith Hendricks 0-0 0-0 0, Alexandria Arnaud 0-1 1-2 1, Tessa Borwick 6-11 0-0 14, Bridget Cahill 1-6 0-0 3, Savannah Skaggs 1-4 2-2 4, Shelbi Hazlitt 6-11 0-0 14, Audrey Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Ella Higgins 0-0 1-2 1, Kayla Dunson 0-3 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 3-5 0-1 7, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 0-3 0-0 0. 24-55 7-13 60. 3-point field goals (5): Borwick 2, Hazlitt 2, Cahill. Rebounds (28): Mosinski 8. Assists (17): Borwick 7. Steals (17): Borwick 5. Blocks (4): Mosinski 3. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Arnaud.

Saydel (27) - Daleaney Shinn 2-3 0-3 4, Vanessa Garton 1-3 0-0 2, Kaydence Butters 0-1 0-0 0, Rylee Carney 1-4 0-0 2, Orianna Martin 0-3 4-8 4, Kathryn Van Houten 2-3 0-0 4, Ryley Pecina 0-2 0-0 0, Maci Lowe 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Rank 1-3 0-0 3, Emily Lowe 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Barton 2-5 0-0 4, Kailyn Valenzuela 0-3 0-0 0, Brooklyn Leydens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-35 4-11 27. 3-point field goals (1): Rank. Rebounds (28): Carney 8. Assists (6): Shinn, Carney, Martin, E. Lowe, Barton, Pecina. Steals (8): Shinn 2, Carney 2. Blocks (1): E. Lowe. Fouls: 13.