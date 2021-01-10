Nevada boys crush Saydel in first game back from break, 72-31 SUB: Cubs also top HDC, fall to GC

NEVADA – The Nevada boys’ basketball team struggled down the stretch in a 60-50 home loss to Grundy Center Jan. 7.

The Cubs were outscored 27-17 over the final two quarters in falling to 5-4 on the season.

Nevada held Grundy Center to 36 % shooting from the field, but the Cubs gave the Spartans more than twice as many free-throw attempts (23 to 10) and they were outrebounded, 36-21.

Colin Memmer scored 11 points, James Edwards netted 10 and Ty Dittmer had nine points and four assists for Nevada in the loss. Spencer Grant also scored nine points and added two blocks, Ayden Rhodes put up seven points, Jacob Joe scored four and Carson Rhodes pulled down four rebounds.

Brayden Sawyer had 20 points and four rebounds and Dexter Whitehill 11 points and six boards for Grundy Center.

Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50

GC 20 13 14 13 – 60

N 18 15 8 9 – 50

Grundy Center (60) - Cole Lehr 1-3 0-0 3, Dayne Zinkula 1-9 4-4 6, Dexter Whitehill 4-6 2-4 11, Zach Opheim 1-9 2-2 4, Brayden Sawyer 5-11 6-7 20, Bryce Greiner 1-2 1-2 3, Nick Ascher 3-7 1-4 7, Wes Willis 3-6 0-0 6. Totals: 19-53 16-23 60. 3-point field goals (6): Sawyer 4, Lehr, Whitehill. Rebounds (36): Willis 10. Assists (12): Zinkula 5. Steals (8): Greiner 2, Ascher 2, Willis 2. Blocks (2): Greiner, Ascher. Fouls: 9.

Nevada (50) - James Edwards 4-7 2-4 10, Ty Dittmer 3-14 2-2 9, Colin Memmer 4-11 0-0 11, Spencer Grant 4-8 0-0 9, Ayden Rhodes 2-4 3-4 7, Jacob Joe 2-3 0-0 4, Carson Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-47 7-10 50. 3-point field goals (5): Memmer 3, Dittmer, Spencer. Rebounds (21): C. Rhodes 4. Assists (9): Dittmer 4. Steals (5): Memmer 2. Blocks (4): Grant 2. Fouls: 19.

HAMPTON – Nevada used a strong first half to get a 69-59 non-conference road win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL Jan. 5.

The Cubs outscored the Bulldogs 37-24 in the first half and coasted the rest of the way to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Nevada overcame a 15-9 turnover deficit with a 38-28 rebounding advantage. The Cubs also shot 47 % from the field and made 11 3-pointers while holding the Bulldogs to 36 % shooting.

Spencer Grant was a perfect 6 of 6 both from the field and at the line and he made three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points for Nevada. Grant also pulled down eight rebounds.

James Edwards finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Ty Dittmer 10 points, six rebounds and six assists and Colin Memmer 12 points and six rebounds for the Cubs. Jacob Joe scored seven points, Ayden Rhodes had two points and seven assists and Carson Rhodes chipped in two points.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 2-8. Cal Heeren had 14 points and five rebounds and Marco Guerero 11 points and four assists for the Bulldogs.

Nevada 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59

N 21 16 15 17 –69

HDC 11 13 14 21 – 59

Nevada (69) - James Edwards 7-16 0-1 15, Ty Dittmer 3-8 2-4 10, Colin Memmer 4-9 0-1 12, Spencer Grant 6-6 6-6 21, Ayden Rhodes 1-5 0-0 2, Jacob Joe 3-8 0-0 7, Carson Rhodes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-53 8-12 69. 3-point field goals (7): Memmer 4, Grant 3, Dittmer 2, Edwards, Joe. Rebounds (38): Dittmer 10. Assists (22): A. Rhodes 7. Steals (6): Edwards 2. Blocks (2): Edwards, Joe. Fouls: 9.

HDC (59) - Jordan Severs 5-11 0-0 10, Mario De La Cruz 0-6 0-0 0, Jace Spurgeon 1-7 0-0 3, Riley Heeren 2-3 0-0 6, Marco Guerrero 4-9 0-0 11, Cal Heeren 5-12 1-2 14, Benji Sauke 0-1 0-0 0, Colin Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Scott Harr 3-8 1-2 7, Payton McNealy 3-6 0-0 6. Totals: 24-66 2-4 59. 3-point field goals (9): Guerrero 3, C. Heeren 3, R. Heeren 2, Spurgeon. Rebounds (28): C. Heeren 5, Harr 5, McNealy 5. Assists (17): Severs 4, Guerro 4. Steals (10): Harr 3. Blocks (4): Severs, Guerro, Hill, McNealy. Fouls: 14.

DES MOINES – Nevada didn’t need the booming voice of head coach Tyler Struck shouting out instructions from the bench against Saydel Jan. 4.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Cubs found out Struck had to begin quarantine because of COVID-19. Turning around to play a game on such short notice after receiving the news could’ve presented the team with a huge challenge.

But that wasn’t the case against Saydel. The Cubs jumped all over the Eagles early, scoring 11 points before the game was even 50 seconds old and cruising to a 72-31 victory in their first game back from the holiday break.

“The guys did a great job,” Nevada assistant coach John Bass said. “We shot it about as well as we’ve shot it all year. We learned if we’re patient on offense we’ll get great shots. They shared the ball a lot tonight and that was fun to watch.”

Nevada ended up scoring the game’s first 17 points and had 29 points by the end of the first quarter against a Saydel team playing its first game of the season due to COVID. At halftime the Cubs were up 54-18 and they went in cruise control after that.

“Coach was watching from home,” Nevada forward James Edwards said. “We wanted to make him proud.”

Edwards, Ty Dittmer and Jacob Joe ignited Nevada’s explosive start.

Edwards scored 10 of the team’s first 16 points. He was a nightmare for Saydel in the middle of the Cub press and outplayed the Eagle big men inside despite being undersized.

“I know I have the capability to do some of the things the bigger kids do,” Edwards said. “I just go out there and play with my heart.”

Edwards finished with 17 points and four assists.

Dittmer scored a game-high 18 points and added six assists and four steals. He was hot from outside, hitting six of Nevada’s 13 3-pointers.

“We’ve had guys struggle at the start of the year, including myself, so it felt good to see the shots go in tonight,” Dittmer said. “We’ve got to keep her going.”

Dittmer is part of a group of perimeter players along with Colin Memmer, Ayden Rhodes and Cooper Bovee that are trying to make up for the offensive production lost with the graduation of TylerSansgaard off last year’s team.

“A lot of other guys are stepping up,” Dittmer said. “It’s nice to see we’re not going to have one leading scorer every day. There are different people who can step up and do it.”

Bovee was unable to compete due to an ankle injury, but Memmer drained three 3-pointers andhad 11 points against Saydel.

Joe scored 10 points. A defensive specialist, Joe was able to use his skills on that end of the floor to create several scoring opportunities in the first half on Monday - finishing the game with four steals.

“I feel like defense is a really important part of our game,” Joe said. “That provides a lot of energy for our offense. “

Spencer Grant added nine points and six rebounds, Carson Rhodes three points and Ayden Rhodes and Myleek Wilkerson two points apiece in helping the Cubs go to 4-3 overall and stay right behind unbeaten Roland-Story in the Heart of Iowa Conference race with a 4-1 conference mark.

Judd Roberts paced Saydel with 14 points. Dylan Walker added six points and Mason Hicks and Dallas Wicks five apiece for the Eagles.

Nevada 72, Saydel 31

N 29 25 13 5 – 72

S 7 11 7 6 – 31

Nevada (72) - Christian Hawbaker 0-0 0-0 0, James Edwards 7-12 1-1 17, Jacob Joe 4-9 2-3 10, Ty Dittmer 6-11 0-1 18, Max Hoffman 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Memmer 4-10 0-0 11, Karter Beving 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Khonsourath 0-3 0-0 0, Carson Rhodes 1-2 0-0 3, Spencer Grant 4-6 0-0 9, Ayden Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Myleek Wilkerson 1 0-0 2, Treshaun Books 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-5 72. 3-point field goals (13): Dittmer 6, Memmer 3, Edwards 2, C. Rhodes, Grant. Rebounds (23): Grant 4. Assists (22): Dittmer 6. Steals (20): Dittmer 4, Memmer 4, Joe 4. Blocks: None. Fouls: 8.

Saydel (31) - Mason Hicks 2-4 0-0 5, Drew White 0-0 0-0 0, Dallas Wicks 2-3 0-0 5, Judd Roberts 4-12 3-6 14, Chris Malone 0-2 0-0 0, Gabe Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Brayden Mallory 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Walker 3-4 0-0 6, Damien Akes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-28 4-8 31. 3-point field goals (5): Roberts 3, Hicks, Wicks. Rebounds (23): Hicks 5. Assists (10): Hicks 3. Steals (2): Hicks, Roberts. Blocks: None. Fouls: 11.