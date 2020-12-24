Cub girls can’t shake rough first half in loss to R-S: Nevada plays No. 9 Norse tough in second half

STORY CITY - The Nevada girls’ basketball team refused to go away against No. 9 (Class 3A) Roland-Story Monday, but the Cubs couldn’t shake a sluggish first half in a 65-47 loss to the Norse.

Nevada fell behind 34-17 at the half. The Cubs battled back within 10 points on two occasions in the second half, but could never get the extra push they needed to really threaten the Norse in suffering their first Heart of Iowa Conference loss.

“It was just a rough first half there,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “We played them basically straight up in the second half. It was a good effort from our kids.”

A three-point play from Tessa Borwick got Nevada within 42-32 with 1:57 left in the third quarter. Roland-Story quickly pushed its lead back to 16 points, but Kayla Dunson hit a 3-pointer to get Nevada within 48-35 by the end of the quarter.

Shelbi Hazlitt hit a 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter to get Nevada back within 10 at 53-43. But Roland-Story went 12 of 12 from the line down the stretch to pull away.

Nevada fell to 3-1 in the conference and 3-4 overall.

Bentley was happy with the effort of the Cub bench in keeping the game from getting out of hand. Bridget Cahill scored six big points and Aubrey Gibson came up with four, Dunson hit her big 3-pointer and Mayzi Weig delivered five rebounds and two steals.

“We had some kids come off the bench late in the second half and hit some big shots,” Bentley said. “We just kept coming back after them. I think that’s the difference between the team we’ve been in past years when we played Roland-Story and this year. We’re just not going to go away.”

Bentley wants to see more of that out of his team during the second half of the season.

“We need to find those kids that are going to improve those percentages for us,” Bentley said. “We’re proud of those kids stepping in off the bench and hitting some shots for us. That’s all good moving forward. I’m happy with where we are.”

Hazlitt led Nevada with 13 points and four rebounds and Maddie Dunham had nine points and three boards. Sydney Mosinski put up eight points and rebounds apiece plus three steals and a block.

Roland-Story improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Reagan Barkema had 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three blocks; Reece Johnson 15 points and six assists and Madeline Morton 12 points and three steals for the Norse.

Roland-Story 65, Nevada 47

N 8 9 18 12 - 47

RS 14 20 14 17 - 65

Nevada (47) - Sydney Mosinski 4-9 0-1 8, Tessa Borwick 1-3 1-1 3, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-1 0, Shelby Hazlitt 4-10 2-2 13, Maddie Dunham 3-5 2-5 9, Bridget Cahill 2-5 1-2 6, Aubrey Gibson 1-3 2-2 4, Kayla Dunson 1-6 0-0 3, Mayzi Weig 0-4 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-45 9-16 47. 3-point field goals (6): Hazlitt 3, Dunham, Cahill, Dunson. Rebounds (26): Mosinski 8. Assists (7): Mosinski 2, Dunham 2. Steals (8): Mosinski 3. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 21. Fouled out Mosinski.

Roland-Story (65) - Reece Johnson 4-4 5-8 15, Madeline Morton 3-10 4-4 12, Jadyn Nelson 0-0 2-4 2, Dani Grady 1-4 0-0 3, Reagan Barkema 5-13 5-5 16, Ava Charlson 1-4 2-3 5, Jordyn Ramus 1-2 2-2 5, Elizabeth Ihle 0-1 0-0 0, Madi Bauer 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Martindale 2-3 3-7 7. Totals: 17-43 23-33 65. 3-point field goals (8): Johnson 2, Morton 2, Grady, Barkema, Charlson, Ramus. Rebounds (29): Barkema 7. Assists (11): Johnson 6. Steals (16): Barkema 6. Blocks (7): Barkema 3, Martindale 2. Fouls: 15.