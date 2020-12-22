Royals rout Clarksville for first victory: C-N cruises to 66-30 win at home

COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team received a big dose of positive momentum heading into the holidays after crushing Clarksville, 66-30, for its first victory of the season Dec. 17.

The Royals built a double-digit lead at the half then blew the game open in the third quarter. They outscored the Indians 22-4 in the third to put the game away and improve to 1-6 on the season.

An opportunistic defense keyed the Royal victory. Colo-NESCO finished with 23 steals as a team.

The Royals also had 10 offensive rebounds and shot at a solid 44 % clip from the floor. They also only turned the ball over eight times.

Tanner Ingle had 15 points and three rebounds and Kenny Cutler 10 points and five assists for Colo-NESCO. Parker Ryan put up nine points, eight rebounds and one block off the bench.

Lucas Frohwein chipped in seven points, Bradley Thomas and Trevor Burg scored six apiece and Hayden Backous netted five. Thomas and Burg also had four steals apiece.

Andrew Grover, Sam McKinney, Ephram Muntz and Nathan Oler each scored two points for the Royals.

Colo-NESCO 66, Clarksville 30

C 8 9 4 9 - 30

CN 10 18 22 16 - 66

Colo-NESCO (66) - Kenny Cutler 5-9 0-0 10, Bradley Thomas 3-5 0-2 6, Lucas Frohwein 3-7 1-4 7, Tanner Ingle 7-11 1-2 15, Trevor Burg 3-9 0-0 6, Andrew Grover 1-4 0-0 2, Kaleb Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Bradyn Carroll 0-3 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 1-3 0-0 2, Nolan Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Nathan Oler 0-1 2-2 2, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 4-9 1-1 9, Hayden Backous 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 30-68 5-11 66. 3-point field goals (1): Backous. Rebounds (32): Ryan 8. Assists (13): Cutler 5. Steals (23): Thomas 4, Burg 4. Blocks (1): Ryan. Fouls: 10.

TAMA - Colo-NESCO struggled to find its rhythm on offense in a 73-38 loss to Meskwaki Dec. 15.

The second quarter was the only strong stretch of play by the Royals on offense. They put up 17 points in the quarter, but were held under nine points in the other three quarters.

Colo-NESCO shot 38 percent from the field and made just one 3-pointer. The Royals were 11 of 20 from the line.

Tanner Ingle had 11 points and two assists and Lucas Frohwein 10 points and three rebounds for Colo-NESCO. Ephram Muntz tacked on nine points and Kenny Cutler had four points, five rebounds and three assists.

Meskwaki 73, Colo-NESCO 38

CN 7 17 8 7 - 38

M 20 19 18 19 - 73

Colo-NESCO (38) - Kenny Cutler 2-5 0-2 4, Bradley Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas Frohwein 5-7 0-0 10, Tanner Ingle 3-9 5-9 11, Trevor Burg 0-1 2-3 2, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Bradyn Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 3-4 2-2 9, Nolan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Tschantz 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 0-6 2-4 2. Totals: 13-34 11-20 38. 3-point field goals (1): Muntz. Rebounds (17): Cutler 5. Assists (8): Cutler 3. Steals (4): Thomas, Frohwein, Ingle, Muntz. Blocks: None. Fouls: 9.