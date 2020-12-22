Rhodes sparks Nevada in win over Hawks: Cub boys go to 3-1 in the HOIC

NEVADA - When his name was called Carson Rhodes was ready.

The Nevada boys’ basketball team had gone with a small lineup for most of the night against South Hamilton Dec. 15 at the Nevada High School Field House. But to start the fourth quarter the Cubs brought in the 6-6 Rhodes to counter South Hamilton’s duo of 6-5 posts Carter Hewitt and Clayton Ubben.

South Hamilton had just cut Nevada’s lead to 39-37 early in the fourth quarter when Carson came through in a big way.

He scored off a feed from Ty Dittmer then came up with a steal that set up a James Edwards basket. On the next South Hamilton possession Rhodes once again tapped the ball away from the Hawks, leading to a Colin Memmer 3-pointer for the Cubs.

With 5:45 left in the fourth Rhodes got the ball inside, converted a basket and drew a foul. He made the free throw to put Nevada up 10 at 49-39.

“I come in, get that tunnel vision and get that adrenaline going,” Rhodes said. “It just rolls from there.”

Nevada went on to defeat the Hawks, 61-55.

Rhodes replaced his older brother Ayden, a small forward, when the Cubs went big to start the fourth. He couldn’t have made his brother any prouder with his performance in those two-plus minutes he was on the court.

“It was pretty cool,” Ayden Rhodes said. “Players make plays when plays are needed. Carson made some plays tonight for us and helped us secure this win.”

Nevada head coach Tyler Struck almost went the entire game without playing either Rhodes or the other Cub backup post, Connor Schnettgoecke. He’s glad he changed his mind.

“You’ve got to give Carson a lot of credit,” Struck said. “He made some plays around the rim.”

Struck also credited his assistant coaches for helping Rhodes succeed.

“The steals were all the product of my assistant coaches in the JV game,” Struck said. “They talked to Carson about getting a hand on that pass and being able to steal that pass inside. Outstanding job by him.”

Rhodes said going up against the returning Nevada varsity players from last year helped prepare him for Tuesday night.

“Playing with the varsity last summer and this full year I’ve been getting more and more confident,” Carson Rhodes said. “It just showed tonight.”

Nevada needed a push like it received from Rhodes against a South Hamilton team famous for playing tough, disciplined ball and wearing its opposition down.

“I don’t care who’s graduating for them or who’s not or if it’s a freshman game, JV game or a varsity game South Hamilton plays hard, is well coached and knows what to do,” Struck said. “They play their roles extremely well. I never felt like any lead was safe because I knew what they could do. They’re not going to give you a win.”

The Nevada bench scored 21 points, led by Colin Memmer’s team-high 14 points. Jacob Joe also played a tremendous game defensively off the bench for the Cubs.

“They bring a lot of energy off the bench,” Ayden Rhodes said. “Whether they’re in (the game) or not they’re always bringing energy.”

Ayden Rhodes and Dittmer each scored 13 points. They both added two steals and assists apiece.

Edwards added six points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cooper Bovee finished with five points and four steals and Spencer Grant had three points and rebounds apiece.

Nevada is hoping to keep its momentum going into Christmas then use the break to get better as a team. The Cubs want to achieve some big things in 2020-2021.

“Winning the conference is our goal this year,” Ayden Rhodes said. “Wherever it takes us we’re going to go with it.”

South Hamilton fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Austin Busch led all scorers with 17 points and Hewitt added 12 for the Hawks.

Nevada 61, South Hamilton 55

SH 17 4 14 20 - 55

N 18 7 14 22 - 61

South Hamilton (55) - Freddy Lewis 3 0-0 7, Tycin Barkema 1 0-0 3, Carter Hewitt 4 4-7 12, Austin Busch 8 1-2 17, Landon Skartvedt 4 0-0 9, Kyler Hodnefield 0 0-1 0, Clayton Ubben 3 1-2 7. Totals: 23 6-12 55. 3-point field goals (3): Lewis, Barkema, Skartvedt. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Skartvedt, Hodnefield.

Nevada (61) - Cooper Bovee 2-5 0-0 5, James Edwards 2-6 1-2 6, Ty Dittmer 4-7 2-2 13, Spencer Grant 1-9 0-0 3, Ayden Rhodes 5-8 2-4 13, Jacob Joe 1-3 0-3 2, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Memmer 3-13 6-7 14, Carson Rhodes 2-2 1-1 5. Totals: 20-53 12-19 61. 3-point field goals (9): Dittmer 3, Memmer 2, Bovee, Edwards, Grant, A. Rhodes. Rebounds (27): Edwards 9. Assists (13): Edwards 5. Steals (14): Bovee 4. Blocks (1): Dittmer. Fouls: 15.