Jones, Weber win titles at Jones Brothers Tournament: Nevada tops Greene County at home double-dual

IOWA FALLS - Nevada only sent five wrestlers to the 13th annual Jones Brothers Tournament Saturday, but two of them came home with championships.

Kaden Weber and Caden Jones both emerged victorious in their respective weight classes for the Cubs. Weber went 2-0 at 106 pounds and Jones was 3-0 at 220.

Weber received a bye in the quarterfinals then pulled off a 21-12 major decision over Iowa Falls-Alden’s Andon Barrick in the semifinals. In the championship round Weber outlasted Vinton-Shellsburg’s Aldin Swanson by a 14-8 decision to go to 3-0 on the season.

Jones moved his perfect record on the season to 16-0 with three pins on Saturday. He scored falls over Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Kenneth Hook in one minute, 47 seconds, West Marshall’s Sam Schaper in 1:57 and North Butler-Clarksville’s Jase Wiebke in 4:45.

The impressive outings from Weber and Jones helped Nevada place sixth out of 10 teams with 91 points despite having such a small roster at the tournament. Iowa Falls-Alden won the tournament with 187 points and North Butler-Clarksville was a close second with a score of 182.5.

Sam Steele placed third at 145 pounds with 2-1 record, Holden Fry took fourth at 170 with a 2-2 mark and Edgar Cabrera was fifth at 138 after also finishing 2-2 for the Cubs.

Steele lost to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Damon Swenson by fall then received a bye in the consolation first round. IN the consolation semifinals Steele pinned IFA’s Tucker Hejlik in 1:50 and he took out West Marshall’s Adam Bartine in 41 seconds during the third-place match.

Fry pinned Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center’s Nick Johsnon in 3:06 during the quarterfinals and IFA’s Zeke Ziesman in 1:17 during the consolation third-place round. His losses were to Iowa Valley’s Brody Hoyt by fall in the semifinals and West Marshall’s Austin Pfantz by fall in the third-place match.

Cabrera pinned Iowa Valley’s Remeton Smithson in 5:01 during the quarterfinals then lost to IFA’s Mason Kent by a 7-4 decision in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals Cabrera lost by a 16-6 major decision to Saydel’s Austin Chally, but he came back to pin West Marshall’s Caden Vellinga in 1:33 during the third-place match.

Final team scores: 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 187 points, 2. North Butler-Clarksville 182.5, 3. West Marshall 162.5, 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 115, 5. Iowa Valley 106, 6. Nevada 91, 7. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, 8. Saydel 80, 9. AP/GC 69. 10. Newman Catholic 14.

Individual results - Nevada

106 pounds - 1. Kaden Weber, 2-0. 138 - 5. Edgar Cabrera, 2-2. 145 - 3. Sam Steele, 2-1. 170 - 4. Holden Fry, 2-2. 220 - 1. Caden Jones, 3-0.

NEVADA - Nevada split a pair of duals in a double-dual meet with Greene County and I-35 at the Nevada High School Field House Dec. 17.

The Cubs defeated Greene County by a 36-21 score and lost to I-35, 45-24. The split put Nevada at 4-6 in duals on the season.

Nevada produced two falls and two victories by decision against Greene County.

Drew Robinson pinned Greene County’s John Sprague in four minutes, 17 seconds at 126 pounds and Holden Fry stuck James Currier in 3:27 at 170. Edgar Cabrera pulled off a 5-4 victory over Gavin Scheuermann at 145 and Caden Jones scored a 9-2 victory over the Rams’ Sawyer Schiltz at 220.

Kaden Weber (106), Dominick Garcia (132) and Cam Vincent (285) each won by forfeit against Greene County.

In the loss to I-35 Jones won by injury default over I-35’s Sam Vonnahme, Fry pinned Chase Darst in 2:21 and Vincent and Weber each received a forfeit.

Nevada 36, Greene County 21

106 pounds - Kaden Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Double forfeit. 120 - McKinley Robbins (GC) won by forfeit. 126 - Drew Robinson (N) won by fall over John Sprague (GC), 4:17. 132 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Brady Stauffer (GC) won by fall over Luis Lopez (N), 1:38. 145 - Edgar Cabrera (N) won by decision over Gavin Scheuermann (GC), 5-4. 152 - Nathan Black (GC) won by fall over Sam Steele (N), 0:49. 160 - Noble Hoyt (GC) won by decision over Payton Mosinski (N), 7-1. 170 - Holden Fry (N) won by fall over James Currier (GC), 3:27. 182 - Double forfeit 195 - Double forfeit. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by decision over Sawyer Schiltz (GC), 9-2. 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by forfeit.

I-35 45, Nevada 24

120 - Tryston Palmer (I-35) won by forfeit. 126 - Ryan Steinlage (I-35) won by fall over Garcia (N), 2:25. 132 - Reuben Smith (I-35) won by forfeit. 138 - Nick Steinlage (I-35) won by decision over Cabrera (N), 9-2. 145 - Isaiah Smith (I-35) won by fall over Steele (N), 3:02. 152 - Eli Green (I-35) won by fall over Jace Davenport (N), 0:56. 160 - Aaron Chandler (I-35) won by forfeit. 170 - Fry (N) won by fall over Chase Darst (I-35), 2:21. 182 - Curtis Jacobe (I-35) won by forfeit. 195 - Double forfeit. 220 - Jones (N) won by injury default over Sam Vonnahme (I-35). 285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by fall over Cristian Roquet (I-35), 1:08. 106 - Weber (N) won by fall over Riley Jurgensen (I-35), 0:13. 113 - Double forfeit.