Royal girls take six-game winning streak into the break: C-N ousts Clarksville, Meskwaki

COLO - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team is heading into Christmas break on a six-game winning streak after topping Clarksville, 42-34, Dec. 17.

The Royals took control of the game in the third quarter. They outscored the Indians 17-10 in the quarter to go up 32-26 and then held Clarksville to eight points in the fourth quarter to secure the win and improve to 6-2.

Izabell Voelker hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points for the Royals. Jenna Banks also came up big, canning three shots from downtown and finishing with 13 points, five steals and two assists.

Jenna Hill added seven points and eight rebounds and Emma Wilson two points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. McKenzie Niemeyer tacked on four points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Cailyn Hardy and Cheyenne Behrends both scored nine points for Clarksville. Sierra Vance added eight points for the Indians.

Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34

C 6 10 10 8 - 34

CN 4 11 17 10 - 42

Clarksville (34) - Cailyn Hardy 3-9 2-2 9, Jenna Myers 0-6 0-0 0, Rachel Borchardt 1-3 0-0 3, Sierra Vance 4-11 0-3 8, Cheyenne Behrends 3-14 2-3 9, Katie Stirling 2-7 1-1 5, Mackenzie Bloker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-51 4-8 34. 3-point field goals (4): Hardy, Borchardt, Behrends, Stirling. Rebounds (27): Vance 6, Borchardt 6. Assists (10): Behrends 4. Steals (13): Vance 5. Blocks (1): Borchardt. Fouls: 10.

Colo-NESCO (42) - Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-7 0-0 4, Jenna Banks 4-13 2-4 13, Shelby Perisho 0-2 0-0 0, Izabell Voelker 6-10 0-0 16, Jenna Hill 2-6 3-4 7, Emma Wilson 1-10 0-0 2, Riley Handsaker 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-1 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-50 5-8 42. 3-point field goals (7): Voelker 4, Banks 3. Rebounds (35): Niemeyer 9. Assists (11): Wilson 5. Steals (15): Banks 5. Blocks (3): Handsaker 2. Fouls: 8.

TAMA - Colo-NESCO used strong rebounding and outside shooting to get past Meskwaki, 47-33, Dec. 15.

The Royals outrebounded the Warriors, 31-17. They also made eight 3-pointers and limited Meskwaki to just two baskets from behind the arc.

Colo-NESCO took charge in the second quarter. The Royals went up 20-16 at the half, increased that lead to to 12 points after three quarters and were never threatened down the stretch in winning their fifth game in a row to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Jenna Banks and Isabell Voelker each scored 15 points for Colo-NESCO in the win.

Banks hit three 3-pointers and also had four assists and two steals. Voelker converted four long bombs and also dished out three assists.

Jenna Hill and Emma Wilson both pulled down 10 rebounds for Colo-NESCO. Hill also scored seven points and Wilson two.

McKenzie Niemeyer chipped in four points and steals apiece and Riley Handsaker also scored four points for the Royals.

Deandra Navarro scored a game-high 21 points for Meskwaki in a losing effort. Geanna Bear added six points, seven rebounds and three assists and steals apiece.

Colo-NESCO 47, Meskwaki 33

CN 9 11 16 11 - 47

M 10 6 8 9 - 33

Colo-NESCO (47) - McKenzie Niemeyer 2-4 0-0 4, Jenna Banks 4-12 4-8 15, Izabell Voelker 5-10 1-2 15, Jenna Hill 3-7 0-2 7, Emma Wilson 1-5 0-1 2, Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-1 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-0 0-0 0, Rylie Handsaker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 17-41 5-13 47 3-point field goals (8): Voelker 4, Banks 3, Hill. Rebounds (31): Hill 10, Wilson 10. Assists (11): Banks 4. Steals (12): Niemeyer 4. Blocks (1): Banks. Fouls: 6.

Meskwaki (33) - Shye Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Deandra Navarro 10-19 0-2 21, Genesis Ramirez 1-3 0-2 2, Summer Youngbear 1-2 0-0 2, Geanna Bear 2-10 1-2 6, Sia Bear 0-2 0-0 0, Kalayna White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 1-6 33. 3-point field goals (2): Navarro, G. Bear. Rebounds (17): G. Bear 7. Assists (4): G. Bear 3. Steals (5): G. Bear 3. Blocks (1): Youngbear. Fouls: 11.