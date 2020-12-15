Cubs trounce Trojans at home, 48-30: Nevada comes up short at Iowa Falls

STATE CENTER - The Nevada girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Heart of Iowa Conference with a 48-30 victory over West Marshall at the Nevada High School Field House.

Nevada held West Marshall to 29-percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers in improving to 2-3 overall.

A dominant first half keyed the victory. Nevada led 27-9 at the break.

Shelbi Hazlitt had a big game for Nevada with 23 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Mosinski added 12 points, eight rebounds and one block.

Alexandria Arnaud chipped in seven points, five assists and three steals. Maddie Dunham had five points and rebounds apiece plus three steals, Tessa Borwick three assists, two steals and one point and Savannah Skaggs three rebounds and two steals.

Katy Reyerson put up 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists and steals apiece in a losing effort for West Marshall.

Nevada 48, West Marshall 30

WM 7 2 11 10 - 30

N 15 12 9 12 - 48

West Marshall (30) - Lilly Buck 0-2 0-0 0, Kikki Pfantz 2-11 0-1 4, Delaney Nichols 2-4 0-1 4, Avery Randall 1-3 0-0 2, Katy Reyerson 4-7 7-12 16, Kate Breja 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Solberg 1-5 1-2 4, Abigail Gradwell 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Gradwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 8-16 30. 3-point field goals (2): Reyerson, Solberg. Rebounds (30): Reyerson 12. Assists (7): Reyerson 3, Solberg 3. Steals (10): Reyerson 3. Blocks (4): Reyerson 4. Fouls: 12.

Nevada (48) - Sydney Mosinski 5-11 2-4 12, Alexandria Arnaud 3-7 0-0 7, Shelbi Hazlitt 10-16 0-0 23, Aubrey Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 2-7 1-3 5, Tessa Borwick 0-2 1-2 1, Savannah Skaggs 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-1 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-5 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-55 4-9 48. 3-point field goals (4): Hazlitt 3, Arnaud. Rebounds (32): Hazlitt 9. Assists (13): Arnaud 5. Steals (12): Arnaud 3, Dunham 3. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Dunham. Fouls: 14.

IOWA FALLS - Nevada hit a rough patch early and again down the final stretch in a 55-41 non-conference loss to Iowa Falls-Alden Dec. 7.

The Cubs found themselves in a 10-point hole after one quarter of play. They clawed their way back within four points after three quarters, but then were outscored 23-13 over the final eight minutes.

The loss put Nevada at 1-3 on the season. The Cubs had 32 rebounds and 12 steals as a team, but they turned the ball over 26 times and only made 4 of 18 3-pointers.

Shelbi Hazlitt had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Tessa Borwick 10 points and six rebounds for Nevada in the loss. Sydney Mosinski tacked on nine points and six boards, Maddie Dunham seven points, eight rebounds and one block and Alexandria Arnaud four points and two assists.

Iowa Falls-Alden 55, Nevada 41

N 7 11 10 13 - 41

IFA 17 7 8 23 - 55

Nevada (41) - Sydney Mosinski 3-4 3-5 9, Alexandria Arnaud 0-2 4-4 4, Tessa Borwick 4-8 1-2 10, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-14 1-2 11, Maddie Dunham 2-2 2-3 7, Savannah Skaggs 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-0 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-39 11-16 41. 3-point field goals (4): Hazlitt 2, Borwick, Dunham. Rebounds (32): Dunham 8. Assists (7): Arnaud 2, Hazlitt 2. Steals (12): Hazlitt 3. Blocks (2): Hazlitt, Dunham. Fouls: 21. Fouled out Hazlitt.