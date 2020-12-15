C-N boys play tough defensively in losses to WM, NT

STATE CENTER - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team couldn’t shake a slow start on offense in a 41-29 loss at West Marshall Saturday.

The Royals only scored five points in the first half. But they only trailed by 10 at the break thanks to good defense.

Colo-NESCO played better offensively in the second half. But the Royals couldn’t make up any ground in falling to 0-5 on the season.

Colo-NESCO only shot 23 % from the field and made just 4 of 10 free throws. The Royals also had 18 turnovers.

A 36-30 rebounding advantage coupled with good defense to keep Colo-NESCO within striking distance. The Royals held the Trojans to 30 % shooting from the field.

Lucas Frohwein had eight points and 10 rebounds and Parker Ryan eight points and seven boards for Colo-NESCO. Trevor Burg added five points and six boards, Kenny Cutler four points, rebounds and assists apiece and Tanner Ingle four points and three rebounds.

Joey Tollefson paced West Marshall with 11 points and Peyton Hart finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Trojans.

West Marshall 41, Colo-NESCO 29

CN 1 4 14 10 - 29

WM 9 6 12 14 - 41

Colo-NESCO (29) - Kenny Cutler 1-7 1-2 4, Bradley Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Frohwein 3-13 2-4 8, Tanner Ingle 2-7 0-0 4, Trevor Burg 2-5 0-0 5, Ephram Muntz 0-5 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 3-9 1-4 8. Totals: 11-47 4-10 29. 3-point field goals (3): Cutler, Burg, Ryan. Rebounds (36): Frohwein 10. Assists (5): Cutler 4. Steals (3): Cutler 2. Blocks (3): Ingle 2. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Cutler.

West Marshall (41) - Joey Tollefson 4-9 3-10 11, Brandt Dickey 0-2 2-2 2, Peyton Hart 4-18 0-1 10, Brayden Evertsen 1-5 5-8 7, Parker Reese 3-4 0-0 7, Graham Nissen 1-2 2-4 4, Owen Siegert 0-1 0-0 0, Cody Braddy 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony Schuler 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 13-43 12-26 41. 3-point field goals (3): Hart 2, Reese. Rebounds (30): Hart 11. Assists (7): Nason 3. Steals (10): Hart 5. Blocks (2): Hart, Evertsen. Fouls: 14.

COLO - Colo-NESCO couldn’t get enough shots to fall against North Tama in a 34-29 loss to the Redhawks Friday.

The Royals only shot 28 % from the field and they were 0 of 13 from 3-point range in falling to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

A rough second half doomed Colo-NESCO. The Royals led 18-13 at the break, bout only scored 11 points over the final two quarters.

Lucas Frohwein had 11 points and six rebounds and Ephram Muntz came up with seven points off the bench for Colo-NESCO. Parker Ryan added four points and two rebounds off the bench, Tanner Ingle scored three points, Kenny Cutler had two points and six rebounds and Bradley Thomas chipped in two points and steals apiece.

Gabe Kopriva led North Tama with 20 points and four steals. Michael Schrier pulled down 19 rebounds for the Redhawks.

North Tama 34, Colo-NESCO 29

NT 6 7 8 13 - 34

CN 6 12 4 7 - 29

North Tama (34) - Gabe Koprvia 7-19 5-9 20, Adam Greiner 1-6 4-7 7, Devin McKinley 0-12 0-2 0, Michael Schrier 1-5 0-0 2, Dylan Hosek 1-1 3-4 5, Logan Siemens 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Hulme 0-0 0-0 0, Camden Clausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-44 12-22 34. 3-point field goals (2): Kopriva, Greiner. Rebounds (38): Schrier 19. Assists (4): McKinley 4. Steals (7): Kopriva. Blocks (1): Schrier. Fouls: 16.

Colo-NESCO (29) - Kenny Cutler 1-4 0-0 2, Bradley Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Lucas Frohwein 5-9 1-2 11, Tanner Ingle 1-8 1-2 3, Trevor Burg 0-5 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 2-8 3-3 7, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-1 0, Parker Ryan 1-1 2-3 4. Totals: 11-40 7-11 29. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (25): Cutler 6, Frohwein 6. Assists (7): Cutler 2, Muntz 2. Steals (3): Thomas 2. Blocks (1): Wonders. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Cutler, Ingle.

GARWIN - Colo-NESCO couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 52-32 road loss to GMG Dec. 8.

The Royals were outscored 25-10 over the first two quarters. They played better in the second half, but still lost some ground in falling to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO was held without a 3-pointer and was also hurt by 22 turnovers. The Royals shot 37 percent from the field, made 6 of 10 free throws and had seven steals as a team.

Ryan Wonders led Colo-NESCO in scoring with 11 points off the bench. He also had two steals defensively.

Lucas Frohwein had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Tanner Ingle scored six points, Kenny Cutler scored four, Ephram Muntz had two points and five assists and Trevor Burg pulled down four rebounds.

GMG 52, Colo-NESCO 32

CN 4 6 14 8 - 32

GMG 13 12 9 18 - 52

Colo-NESCO (32) - Kenny Cutler 1-3 2-2 4, Ephram Muntz 0-3 2-2 2, Lucas Frohwein 4-11 1-4 9, Tanner Ingle 3-7 0-0 6, Trevor Burg 0-2 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 5-7 1-2 11, Parker Ryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 6-10 32. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (21): Frohwein 5. Assists (11): Muntz 5. Steals (7): Frohwein 3. Blocks (1): Muntz. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cutler.