Dominant defense leads Nevada past West Marshall: Cub rally falls short against R-S

NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ basketball team jumped all over West Marshall early and never looked back in a 60-28 victory over the Trojans Friday.

The Cubs clicked on both ends of the floor in the first quarter, building a 19-2 lead. They went up by 24 points at the half and coasted the rest of the way to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada forced 27 turnovers and held West Marshall without a 3-pointer. The Cubs also limited the Trojans to four attempts from the foul line.

Ty Dittmer had 15 points, Colin Memmer made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points off the bench, Jacob Joe tallied nine points and five rebounds off the bench and Cooper Bovee finished with nine points and four rebounds, assists and steals apiece for Nevada. Spencer Grant added seven points and five rebounds and James Edwards six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Peyton Hart had eight points and seven rebounds and Brayden Evertsen eight points and six boards for West Marshall.

Nevada 60, West Marshall 28

WM 2 10 10 6 - 28

N 19 17 16 8 - 60

West Marshall (28) - Joey Tollefson 1-8 2-2 4, Brandt Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Hart 4-5 0-0 8, Brayden Evertsen 4-11 0-2 8, Parker Reese 2-7 0-0 4, Graham Nason 2-6 0-0 4, Owen Siegert 0-2 0-0 0, Cody Braddy 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Schuler 0-1 0-0 0, Asher Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Josiah Hand 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Chaplin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-43 2-4 28. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (32): Hart 7, Nason 7. Assists (11): Dickey 3. Steals (3): Hart, Reese, Nason. Blocks (2): Hart, Evertsen. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (60) - Cooper Bovee 4-6 1-1 9, James Edwards 2-9 2-4 6, Ty Dittmer 5-7 4-4 15, Spencer Grant 3-9 1-2 9, Ayden Rhodes 0-2 1-2 1, Christian Hawbaker 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Joe 4-8 1-1 9, Caleb Kooiker 0-3 0-0 0, Colin Memmer 4-9 0-0 11, Karter Beving 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Mather 0-0 2-2 2, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-60 12-16 60. 3-point field goals (6): Memmer 3, Grant 2, Dittmer. Rebounds (37): Edwards 7. Assists (13): Bovee 4, Edward 4. Steals (15): A. Rhodes 6. Blocks (3): Bovee, A. Rhodes, C. Rhodes. Fouls: 12.

STORY CITY - Tired legs hurt Nevada early in a 60-56 road loss to Heart of Iowa Conference rival Roland-Story Dec. 8.

Coming off a 71-60 loss at Iowa Falls-Alden the night before, Nevada fell behind by 12 after the first quarter against Roland-Story. The Cubs continued to struggle to find their groove over the next two quarters, trailing by 17 going into the fourth.

But then they got a second wind and nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.

Ayden Rhodes and Colin Memmer each hit a 3-pointer and Ty Dittmer and Carson Rhodes each added a basket to cut the deficit to single digits. Dittmer then drilled a 3-pointer to pull Nevada within 52-46 with 3:54 left.

Roland-Story briefly regained momentum over the next three minutes to maintain a seven-point cushion. But Memmer hit another 3-pointer and with 21 seconds left the Cubs forced a five-second call with their full-court press.

Cooper Bovee scored on the inbounds play to pull Nevada within four. The Cubs then immediately forced another turnover off their press, but they were unable to capitalize on a chance to pull within a single basket.

Kade Lande came up with a big rebound for Roland-Story to help the Norsemen hold on and improve to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “They’ve continued to fight regardless of what the score has been.”

The loss put Nevada at 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The Cubs were outrebounded, 42-29. They also had trouble maintaining scoring runs until the fourth quarter, shooting just 36 % from the field for the game.

“Our biggest problem is x’s and o’s trying to generate some offense when we get a little stagnant,” Struck said. “I think it’s something we’ll be able to fix. I told our kids where they were mentally tonight was much better than it was last night and a couple other games.”

Memmer was a big bright spot for Nevada. He came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score a game-high 22 points.

“He had started the first three games and I had a really good talk with him that I felt like every time after he started the game, came out and then went back in he seemed calmer and to make more shots,” Struck said. “I said this is going to be a hard conversation, but as your coach I want to bring you off the bench at least at the start of the game. Colin made me look like a genius tonight. I’m really proud of Colin.”

Ayden Rhodes had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Dittmer finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists; Bovee seven points and three assists and James Edwards three points, five rebounds and three assists.

Carson Rhodes and Jacob Joe each tallied two points and rebounds apiece for Nevada.

Sam Skaar led Roland-Story with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jonovan Wilkinson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Lande 10 points and seven boards and Luke Patton seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Norsemen.

Roland-Story 60, Nevada 56

N 4 17 12 23 - 56

RS 16 19 15 10 - 60

Nevada (56) - Cooper Bovee 3-6 0-0 7, James Edwards 1-6 1-2 3, Ty Dittmer 3-9 0-0 7, Spencer Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Ayden Rhodes 5-10 2-3 13, Jacob Joe 1-4 0-4 2, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Memmer 6-15 4-5 22, Carson Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-56 7-14 56. 3-point field goals (9): Memmer 6, Bovee, Dittmer, A. Rhodes. Rebounds (29): Grant 7. Assists (15): Bovee 3, Edwards 3, Dittmer 3. Steals (7): A. Rhodes, Memmer. Blocks (2): Grant, Memmer. Fouls: 15.

Roland-Story (60) - Jonovan Wilkinson 5-13 1-2 13, Nolan Faber 1-10 0-0 3, Adam McIlrath 2-5 0-0 4, Sam Skaar 6-16 5-5 21, Luke Patton 3-4 0-2 7, Isaiah Naylor 1-2 0-0 2, Kale Lande 5-6 0-2 10. Totals: 23-56 6-11 60. 3-point field goals (8): Skaar 4, Wilkinson 2, Faber, Patton. Rebounds (42): Wilkinson 10. Assists (18): Faber 7. Steals (7): Faber 4. Blocks (4): Skaar 2, Patton 2. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Patton.

IOWA FALLS - Nevada wasn’t able to keep up with Iowa Falls-Alden down the stretch in a 71-60 loss to the Cadets Dec. 7.

The Cubs came back from an early six-point deficit to get within 48-43 after three quarters. But they gave up 23 points in the fourth quarter and were unable to come up with enough answers on offense in suffering a non-conference loss.

Free throws played a big role in Nevada’s loss. The Cubs were only 8 of 18 from the line compared to Iowa Falls-Alden’s 20 of 25 showing.

Nevada only shot 33 % from the field compared to the Cadets’ 41 % effort. The Cubs did have a slight 6-5 edge in 3-pointers and they forced 17 turnovers.

Ty Dittmer had 15 points and seven rebounds and James Edwards came off the bench to score 14 points and deliver eight rebounds and four assists for the Cubs. Colin Memmer had nine points and six rebounds, Ayden Rhodes seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals and Cooper Bovee six points and five rebounds.

Karson Sharar led Iowa Falls-Alden with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Frohwein added 20 points and six boards and Garret Renaud eight points and 15 rebounds for the Cadets.

Iowa Falls-Alden 71, Nevada 60

N 8 19 16 17 - 60

IFA 14 17 17 23 - 71

Nevada (60) - Cooper Bovee 2-6 1-4 6, Ty Dittmer 6-18 1-3 15, Colin Memmer 4-12 0-0 9, Spencer Grant 3-10 0-0 7, Ayden Rhodes 3-8 1-4 7, James Edwards 4-13 5-6 14, Jacob Joe 0-3 0-1 0, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-70 8-18 60. 3-point field goals (6): Dittmer 2, Bovee, Memmer, Grant, Edwards. Rebounds (42): Rhodes 9. Assists (13): Rhodes 4, Edwards (4). Steals (12): Rhodes 4. Blocks (2): Grant, Rhodes. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Grant.

Iowa Falls-Alden (71) - Blake Janssen 3-10 3-4 11, Karson Sharar 9-19 9-11 28, Nolan Frohwein 6-13 6-6 20, Sam Weaver 1-4 0-0 2, Garret Renaud 3-4 2-4 8, J.T. Uhlenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Bicknese 0-3 0-0 0, Peyton Johansen 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 23-56 20-25 71. 3-point field goals (5): Janssen 2, Frohwein 2, Sharar. Rebounds (43): Renaud 15. Assists (9): Janssen 4. Steals (4): Janssen, Sharar, Renaud, Bicknese. Blocks: None. Fouls: 18.