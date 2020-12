Cubs go 2-1 at State Center: Nevada tops PCM, W-G

ALGONA - The Nevada wrestling team went 0-3 at the Algona Duals Saturday with losses to Pocahontas Area, West Bend Mallard and Algona.

The Cubs fell to Pocahontas Area by a 52-28 score. They recorded two pins and one victory by major decision against the Indians.

Caden Jones pinned Pocahontas Area’s Trey Sandvig in one minute, 40 seconds at 220 pounds and Sam Steele stuck Deshun Williams in 4:10 at 145. Dominick Garcia earned an 11-2 major decision over Joel Carranza at 126.

Holden Fry (170) and Kaden Weber (106) received forfeits for the Cubs against the Indians.

Nevada picked up one pin and two forfeits against West Bend Mallard. Steele pinned West Bend Mallard’s Logan Grimm in 2:50 and Weber and Garcia received the forfeits.

Matthew Sallee earned Nevada’s only win against Algona. Sallee pulled off a 5-0 decision over Algona’s Hunter Penton at 120.

The three losses put Nevada at 3-5 in duals on the season.

Algona 78, Nevada 3

170 pounds - Jagger O’Neall (A) won by fall over Holden Fry (N), 1:37. 182 - Hunter Berry (A) won by fall over Caiden Woten (N), 0:38. 195 - Spencer Long (A) won by forfeit. 220 - Cohen Reffer (A) won by fall over Gage Bielenberg (N), 0:49. 285 - Logan Meendering (A) won by forfeit. 106 - Jacob Zabka (A) won by fall over Kaden Weber (N), 5:35. 113 - Ian Fehr (A) won by forfeit. over 120 - Matthew Sallee (N) won by decision over Hunter Penton (A), 5-0. 126 - Reece Eakins (A) won by fall over Dominick Garcia (N), 5:26. 132 - Hayden Thompson (A) won by fall over Daniel Landeros (N), 1:10. 138 - Luke Carter (A) won by forfeit. 145 - Brandon Harris (A) won by fall over Sam Steele (N), 0:33. 152 - Colby Jennings (A) won by fall over Aden Bearden (N), 1:02. 160 - Riley Goche (A) won by fall over Jace Davenport (N), 0:39.

Pocahontas Area 52, Nevada 28

160 - Ryan Panbecker (PA) won by fall over Davenport (N), 1:17. 170 - Fry (N) won by forfeit. 182 - Deontez Williams (PA) won by fall over Woten (N), 0:23. 195 - Alex Welander (PA) won by forfeit. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by fall over Trey Sandvig (PA), 1:40. 285 - Dane Johnson (PA) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 0:49. 106 - Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Dominic Aljets (PA) won by forfeit. 120 - Tyce Ruffridge (PA) won by major decision over Sallee (N), 10-1. 126 - Garcia (N) won by major decision over Joel Carranza (PA), 11-2. 132 - Brandon Lenz (PA) won by fall over Landeros (N), 0:53. 138 - Verde Klocke (PA) won by forfeit. 145 - Steele (N) won by fall over Deshun Williams (PA), 4:10. 152 - Ryan Sommerlot (PA) won by fall over Bearden (N), 3:10.

West Bend Mallard 57, Nevada 18

182 - Ethan Zaugg (WBM) won by decision over Woten (N), 2-1. 195 - Trenedy Allen (WBM) won by forfeit. 220 - Lane Schmidt (WBM) won by fall over Bielenberg (N), 0:36. 285 - Logan Studer (WBM) won by forfeit. 106 - Weber (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Double forfeit. 120 - Donavon Hanson (WBM) won by fall over Sallee (N), 2:54. 126 - Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 132 - Aaron Massner (WBM) won by fall over Landeros (N), 1:19. 138 - Coltin Hoover (WBM) won by forfeit. 145 - Steele (N) won by fall over Logan Grimm (WBM), 2:50. 152 - Damon Fehr (WBM) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:20. 160 - Ben Massner (WBM) won by fall over Davenport (N), 0:55. 170 - Creytan Grimm (WBM) won by fall over Fry (N), 1:44.

STATE CENTER - Nevada earned a pair of dual meet victories at the West Marshall quadrangular dual meet Dec. 10.

The Cubs defeated Prairie City-Monroe by a 48-33 score and edged Woodward-Granger, 42-36. They lost a close 45-36 decision to West Marshall in their other dual.

Nevada received pins from Kaden Weber, Edgar Cabrera, Holden Fry and Caden Jones against PCM. Weber defeated the Mustangs’ Remington Fry in 21 seconds at 106 pounds, Cabrera took care of Garin Padget in 1:13 at 138, Fry toppled Zeb Padget in 1:12 at 170 and Jones pinned Cooper Sloan in 1:16 at 220.

Cam Vincent (285), Dominick Garcia (126), Luis Lopez (132) and Aden Bearden (152) each received a forfeit against PCM.

The Cubs produced six falls and two wins by decision in the victory over Woodward-Granger.

Jones stuck Kolby Fogarty in 1:21, Vincent topped Alex Evans in 5:55, Weber defeated Alex Saxton in 4:49, Matthew Sallee whipped Joel Harney in 1:06 at 120, Gracia prevailed over his opponent in 3:33 and Cabrera ousted Tjaden Smeltzer in 1:36. Lopez edged Woodward-Granger’s Corbyn Atwell by a 6-4 decision and Sam Steele pulled off a 4-3 victory over Jayden Flugge-Smith at 145.

Nevada delivered six more victories by fall in its loss to West Marshall.

Webber pinned Landen Eggers in three minutes flat, Sallee took down Collin Vellinga in 1:28 and Cabrera went up to 145 and whipped Danny Kielman in 1:51. Fry pinned Luke Coulter in 2:54 at 182, Jones defeated Sam Schaper in 2:26 and Vincent pinned Elijah Meester in 1:13.

Nevada 48, PCM 33

285 - Cam Vincent (N) won by forfeit. 106 - Kaden Weber (N) won by fall over Remington Fry (PCM), 0:21. 113 - Alex Courtney (PCM) won by forfeit. 120 - Hewitt Brinegar (PCM) won by decision over Matthew Sallee (N), 6-2. 126 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 132 - Luis Lopez (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Edgar Cabrera (N) won by fall over Garin Padget (PCM), 1:13. 145 - Landon Fenton (PCM) won by fall over Sam Steele (N), 1:08. 152 - Aden Bearden (N) won by forfeit. 160 - Colby Tool (PCM) won by fall over Sam Hanson (N), 1:34. 170 - Holden Fry (N) won by fall over Zeb Padget (PCM), 1:12. 182 - Nate Richards (PCM) won by fall over Caiden Woten (N), 0:48) 195 - Donovan Nickelson (PCM) won by forfeit. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by fall over Cooper Sloan (PCM), 1:16.

Nevada 42, Woodward-Granger 36

220 - Jones (N) won by fall over Kolby Fogarty (WG), 1:21. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Alex Evans (WG), 5:55. 106 - Weber (N) won by fall over Alex Saxton (WG), 4:49. 113 - Peyton Nixon (WG) won by forfeit. 120 - Sallee (N) won by fall over Joel Harney (WG), 1:06. 126 - Garcia (N) won by fall over (WG), 3:33. 132 - Lopez (N) won by decision over Corbyn Atwell (WG), 6-4. 138 - Cabrera (N) won by fall over Tjaden Smeltzer (WG), 1:36. 145 - Steele (N) won by decision over Jayden Flugge-Smith (WG), 4-3. 152 - Dustin Harney (WG) won by fall over Bearden (N), 1:19. 160 - Jackson Potter (WG) won by fall over Hanson (N), 0:21. 170 - Jon Mckeever (WG) won by fall over Fry (N), 2:57. 182 - Kade Pollich (WG) won by fall over Woten (N), 0:40. 195 - Devan Brown (WG) won by forfeit.

West Marshall 45, Nevada 36

106 - Weber (N) won by fall over Landin Eggers (WM), 3:00. 113 - Carli Pfantz (WM) won by forfeit. 120 - Sallee (N) won by fall over Colin Vellinga (WM), 1:28. 126 - J.D. Downs (WM) won by fall over Landeros (N), 0:34. 132 - Miles Moore (WM) won by fall over Garcia (N), 2:00. 138 - Caden Vallinga (WM) won by decision over Lopez (N), 3-1. 145 - Cabrera (N) won by fall over Danny Kielman (WM), 1:51. 152 - Aiden Andersen (WM) won by fall over Steele (N), 3:13. 160 - Roger Lopez (WM) won by fall over Jace Davenport (N), 0:55. 170 - Austin Pfantz (WM) won by fall over Sam Hanson (N), 1:39. 182 - Fry (N) won by fall over Luke Coulter (WM), 2:54. 195 - Kameron Malloy (WM) won by fall over Woten (N), 0:51. 220 - Jones (N) won by fall over Sam Schaper (WM), 2:26. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Elijah Meester (WM), 1:13.