Royal girls run win streak to four: C-N tops NT, GMG, MSM

COLO - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team overcame a sluggish second quarter to edge North Tama, 44-42, for its fourth-consecutive victory Friday.

After a strong start the Royals were outscored 18-8 in the second quarter to fall behind 22-21 at the half. They tied the score at 33-33 after three quarters and then did just enough in the fourth quarter to come out on top and improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Jenna Banks scored 20 points and added six steals for Colo-NESCO in the victory. Jenna Hill had nine points and five rebounds, Izabell Voelker seven points and four steals, McKenzie Niemeyer four points and rebounds apiece and Riley Handsaker two points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Emma Wilson tacked on five rebounds and Shelby Perisho two points for the Royals.

Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama 42

NT 4 18 11 9 - 42

CN 13 8 12 11 - 44

Colo-NESCO (44) - McKenzie 2-5 0-0 4, Jenna Banks 6-15 6-10 20, Izabell Voelker 3-11 0-0 7, Jenna Hill 3-7 3-7 9, Emma Wilson 0-7 0-1 0, Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 1-1 0-0 2, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 16-51 9-18 44. 3-point field goals (3): Banks 2, Voelker. Rebounds (26): Handsaker 6. Assists (7): Banks 2, Voelker 2. Steals (16): Banks 6. Blocks (2): Handsaker 2. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Niemeyer.

GARWIN - A tremendous defensive effort in the second half carried Colo-NESCO to a 47-37 victory over GMG Dec. 8.

The Royals overcame a six-point halftime deficit by holding the Wolverines to nine points over the final two quarters. Colo-NESCO went up 36-34 after three quarters then limited GMG to three points over the final eight minutes to pull away for its third-straight win to improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO held GMG to 29 % shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers. That helped the Royals overcome a 39-26 rebounding deficit.

Jenna Hill turned in her best game of the season for Colo-NESCO with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jenna Banks added 14 points and four steals, McKenzie Niemeyer nine points, eight rebounds and three assists and Emma Wilson seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Emily Vaughn led GMG with 15 points and five rebounds. Jenna Yilek posted eight points and rebounds apiece for the Wolverines.

COLO-NESCO 47, GMG 37

CN 16 6 14 11 - 47

GMG 13 15 6 3 - 37

Colo-NESCO (47) - McKenzie Niemeyer 3-8 3-6 9, Jenna Banks 5-11 2-3 14, Izabell Voelker 0-8 0-0 0, Jenna Hill 8-12 1-2 17, Emma Wilson 2-7 1-2 7, Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Piziali 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 7-13 47. 3-point field goals (4): Banks 2, Wilson 2. Rebounds (26): Hill 10. Assists (13): Wilson 4. Steals (11): Banks 4. Blocks (1): Wilson. Fouls: 10.

GMG (37) - Jenna Yilek 4-8 0-0 8, Angel Schewe 1-7 0-2 2, Emily Vaughn 6-16 1-2 15, Adelyn Sienknecht 1-9 0-0 3, Marriah Stonewall 2-6 1-2 5, Colby Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenie Claussen 0-2 0-0 0, Reese Dieleman 2-8 0-0 4. Totals: 16-56 2-6 37. 3-point field goals (3): Vaughn 2, Sienknecht. Rebounds (39): Stonewall 9. Assists (7): Vaughn 3. Steals (8): Schewe 3. Blocks (1): Dieleman. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Dieleman.

COLO - A huge game from Jenna Banks helped Colo-NESCO top Martensdale St. Marys, 46-35, Dec. 7.

Banks went for 24 points, six steals, five rebounds and two assists to help Colo-NESCO even its season record at 2-2.

Banks did most of her damage in the second half. She scored her team’s first 14 points of the half and finished with 17 points over the final two quarters.

“She had some big shots for us,” Colo-NESCO head coach Wayne Cafferty said. “She had a big drive to the basket and hit a big 3 for us. We needed somebody to put the ball in the basket. Jenna’s really stepped up these last two games and I’m really happy with her play and her improvement so far.”

Banks had a hand in 22 of Colo-NESCO’s 24 points in the second half.

She constantly burned Martensdale St. Marys by attacking off the dribble and getting baskets in transition. She then dished out to teammate Izabell Voelker for a 3-pointer and hit a 3-pointer of her own to put Colo-NESCO up 44-32 midway through the fourth quarter.

“I play my best basketball when I can get to the hoop,” Banks said. “My 3s start to come after I get to the hoop a few times.”

Banks made it so Colo-NESCO didn’t get overwhelmed by the Blue Devils’ full-court pressure and instead got several baskets in transition.

“We broke the press pretty good tonight,” Cafferty said. “We broke it and got some good shot opportunities.”

Cafferty still found plenty for his team to work on though. The Royals were a little impatient down the stretch and rushed some shots instead of taking time off the clock with a big lead.

“Oh boy - they’re giving me some grey hairs on some of those shots,” Cafferty said. “It’s just learning how to win and play with a lead. Learning the game - we don’t have a lot of minutes out there at the varsity level. It’s going to be a learning experience all year.”

But the Royals eventually did figure things out.

“He just wants us to calm down a little bit because he knows we can do it,” Colo-NESCO senior McKenzie Niemeyer said. “We really started to slow down a little bit and executed like we should.”

Niemeyer had seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Voelker finished with nine points and two assists and steals apiece, Emma Wilson had six points, three rebounds and two steals and Jenna Hill pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out three assists.

German Campbell led Martensdale St. Marys (3-3) with eight points and 10 rebounds. Angelina Furness also scored eight points for the Blue Devils.

Colo-NESCO 46, Martensdale St. Marys 35

MSM 9 8 9 9 - 35

CN 16 8 12 10 - 46

Martensdale St. Marys (35) - Jackie Kleve 2-11 0-0 5, Brynnly German 2-9 0-1 4, Hadley Pearson 0-4 2-6 2, Kylie Keller 0-5 0-0 0, Campbell German 3-5 2-3 8, Angelina Furness 4-8 0-0 8, Carolyn Amfahr 2-10 0-0 4, Autumn Ackerson 1-2 0-0 2, Ava Oberender 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-55 4-10 35. 3-point field goals (1): Kleve. Rebounds (35): C. German 10. Assists (8): B. German 3. Steals (12): Kleve 4. Blocks (1): C. German. Fouls: 9.

Colo-NESCO (46) - Callie Kohlwes 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 3-9 1-2 7, Jenna Banks 10-15 2-2 24, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Izabell Voelker 3-7 0-4 9, Jenna Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3-7 0-0 6, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-44 3-8 46. 3-point field goals (5): Voelker 3, Banks 2. Rebounds (27): Hill 10. Assists (11): Hill 3. Steals (12): Banks 6. Blocks (1): Niemeyer. Fouls: 11.