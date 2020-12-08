Mosinski, defense lift Nevada girls past PCM: Cubs roll to 48-29 home win

NEVADA - Great defense lifted the Nevada girls’ basketball team past Prairie City-Monroe, 48-29, for its first victory of the season Friday.

The Cubs held PCM to eight field goals and 18 % shooting. They also forced 18 turnovers in improving to 1-2 and getting off to a 1-0 start in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada gradually pulled away from PCM during the game. The Cubs led by five after the first quarter, 12 points at the half and 17 points after three quarters.

Sydney Mosinski had a huge game inside to lead Nevada to the victory. Mosinski had 20 points, 14 rebounds and one block.

Shelbi Hazlitt netted 10 points, Alexandria Arnaud six points and five steals and Aubrey Gibson four points and one steal for Nevada. Tessa Borwick, Maddie Dunham and Mayzi Weig each scored two points and Savannah Skaggs and Kayla Dunson one apiece.

Lilli Baird led PCM with 14 points. Emily Foster had eight points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

Nevada 48, PCM 29

PCM 4 8 8 9 - 29

N 9 15 13 11 - 48

PCM (29) - Paige Steenhoek 0-4 0-0 0, Emma George 1-7 0-0 2, Celeste Wagaman 1-11 0-0 2, Lilli Baird 4-15 3-7 14, Riley Hjortshoj 0-3 1-2 1, Sidney Shaver 0-0 2-2 2, Emily Foster 2-4 4-9 8. Totals: 8-44 10-20 29. 3-point field goals (3): Baird 3. Rebounds (23): Foster 8. Assists (2): Wagaman, Shaver. Steals (9): George 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 19.

Nevada (48) - Sydney Mosinski 8-11 4-9 20, Alexandria Arnaud 3-4 0-0 6, Tessa Borwick 1-3 0-0 2, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-13 1-2 10, Maddie Dunham 1-5 0-0 2, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 1-2 1, Aubrey Gibson 1-2 2-2 4, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Dunson 0-1 1-2 1, Mayzi Weig 1-5 0-1 2. Totals: 19-44 9-18 48. 3-point field goals (1): Hazlitt. Rebounds (36): Mosinski 14. Assists (10): Dunham 3. Steals (12): Arnaud 5. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Dunham.

CLEAR LAKE - Nevada ran out of gas late against Clear Lake in a 56-34 loss to the Lions Dec. 1.

Despite a rough second quarter Nevada was still within 34-27 after three quarters. But Clear Lake ended the game on a 22-7 run.

The Cubs were hurt by 31 turnovers and they made just one 3-pointer. Nevada did hold the Lions to 39 % shooting from the field.

Shelbi Hazlitt had 12 points and two assists, Tessa Borwick eight points and six rebounds and Maddie Dunham eight points and five rebounds for Nevada. Sydney Mosinski, Savannah Skaggs and Aubrey Gibson each scored two points.

Jaden Ainley 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists for Clear Lake. Chelsey Holck also scored 16 points and she pulled down six rebounds for the Lions.

Clear Lake 56, Nevada 34

N 13 2 12 7 - 34

CL 15 10 9 22 - 56

Nevada (34) - Sydney Mosinski 1-2 0-0 2, Alexandria Arnaud 0-3 0-2 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-13 4-6 12, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 3-3 1-2 8, Tessa Borwick 4-13 0-2 8, Bridget Cahill 0-1 0-0 0, Savannah Skaggs 1-1 0-0 2, Aubrey Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 5-12 34. 3-point field goals (1): Dunham. Rebounds (27): Mosinski 8. Assists (8): Arnaud 4. Steals (13): Borwick 3. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Dunham. Fouls: 21.

Clear Lake (56) - Ali Maulsby 0-5 0-1 0, Chelsey Holck 6-11 1-2 16, Jaden Ainley 4-13 8-9 16, Emily Theiss 3-6 1-4 8, Xada Johnson 0-3 0-3 0, Annicka Nelson 3-5 2-4 8, Jordan Mayland 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Eden 2-3 0-0 5, Layne Lester 0-2 0-0 0, Autumn Vanhorn 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Fread 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Richtsmeier 0-0 0-0 0, Macey Holck 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 19-49 12-23 56. 3-point field goals (6): C. Holck 3, Theiss, Eden, M. Holck. Rebounds (28): Ainley 9. Assists (11): Ainley 3, Nelson 3. Steals (22): Ainley 6. Blocks (2): C. Holck, Ainley. Fouls: 12.