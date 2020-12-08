Cub boys edge Mustangs for first victory: Nevada falls short at Clear Lake

NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ basketball team overcame a big disparity at the foul line to edge Prairie City-Monroe, 64-62, Friday for its first victory of the season.

The Cubs gave up 36 free-throw attempts to PCM. But they held the Mustangs to 32 % shooting from the field and came up with 12 offensive rebounds and 10 steals in starting off 1-0 in the Heart of Iowa Conference and improving to 1-1 overall.

Nevada jumped out to a big 13-point lead after one quarter. PCM rallied to within 52-50 after three quarters, but the Cubs held on down the stretch - with two Ayden Rhodes free throws in the last 30 seconds deciding the game.

Spencer Grant and Colin Memmer each scored 12 points and James Edwards added 10 off the bench for Nevada. Grant also pulled down 11 rebounds, Memmer made four 3-pointers and Edwards came up with eight rebounds and four assists.

Cooper Boveen had nine points and four rebounds, Ty Dittmer eight points, six rebounds and four assists and Rhodes seven points and two steals. Jacob Joe chipped in four points and three steals and Connor Schnettgoecke netted two points for the Cubs.

Durant Van Dyke led PCM with 16 points, Carson Vandelune added 15 points and Andrew Mitchell 13 for the Mustangs.

Nevada 64, PCM 62

PCM 9 20 21 12 - 62

N 22 10 20 12 - 64

PCM (62) - Carson Vandelune 4-10 6-8 15, Andrew Mitchell 4-14 5-6 13, Gatlin Boell 4-13 7-12 16, Durant Van Dyke 2-6 2-2 6, Grant Landgrebe 2-5 1-2 7, Sage Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Rosonke 0-2 5-6 5, August Stock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-50 26-36 62. 3-point field goals (4): Landgrebe 2, Vandelune, Boell. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Van Dyke.

Nevada (64) - Cooper Bovee 3-9 3-4 9, Ty Dittmer 3-9 0-1 8, Colin Memmer 4-15 0-0 12, Spencer Grant 5-6 0-0 12, Ayden Rhodes 1-5 5-6 7, James Edwards 4-10 2-4 10, Jacob Joe 2-5 0-3 4, Caleb Kooiker 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Schnettgoecke 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 23-61 10-20 64. 3-point field goals (8): Memmer 4, Dittmer 2, Grant 2. Rebounds (38): Grant 11. Assists (15): Dittmer 4, Edwards 4. Steals (10): Joe 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 25.

CLEAR LAKE - Nevada couldn’t overcome poor shooting and turnovers in a 61-54 loss to Clear Lake Dec. 1.

The Cubs only shot 36.5 % compared to Clear Lake’s 46.5 %. The Cubs also turned the ball over 18 times to 12 for the Lions.

Despite the shooting and ball-handling issues Nevada was right in the game most of the night. The Cubs only trailed 40-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Colin Memmer hit three 3-pointers and had 14 points and four rebounds and Ty Dittmer and Spencer Grant added 10 points apiece for Nevada. Dittmer also had six rebounds and four assists and Grant five rebounds and three assists.

Ayden Rhodes added five points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. James Edwards had seven points and four rebounds and Jacob Joe six points and two steals.

Andrew Formanek led Clear Lake with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Toebe tacked on 17 points for the Lions.

Clear Lake 61, Nevada 54

N 10 12 17 15 - 54

CL 11 13 16 21 - 61

Nevada (54) - Cooper Bovee 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 3-17 2-2 10, Colin Memmer 5-12 1-2 14, Spencer Grant 4-8 0-0 10, Ayden Rhodes 1-3 2-2 5, James Edwards 3-6 1-3 7, Jacob Joe 2-3 2-4 6, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-52 8-13 54. 3-point field goals (8); Memmer 3, Dittmer 2, Grant 2, Rhodes. Rebounds (36): Bovee 7. Assists (13): Dittmer 4. Steals (10): Rhodes 4. Blocks: None. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Grant.

Clear Lake (61) - Carson Toebe 7-22 0-2 17, Jagger Schmitt 0-2 2-4 2, Andrew Formanek 12-17 1-6 27, Travaughn Luyobya 3-7 0-0 6, Eric Ritter 1-3 0-1 2, Joe Faber 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Petersen 2-2 0-1 5, P.J. Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Jett Neuberger 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-57 3-14 61. 3-point field goals (6): Toebe 3, Formanek 2, Petersen. Rebounds (39): Formanek 10. Assists (15): Luyobya 7. Steals (11): Schmtt 3, Formanek 3, Luyobya 3. Blocks (3): Schmitt, Formanek, Ritter. Fouls: 13.