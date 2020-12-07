Royal girls down Dunkerton for first win: Defense carries C-N to 44-41 victory

DUNKERTON - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team picked up its first victory of the season with a 44-41 triumph over Dunkerton in a cross-conference game Friday.

The Royals, part of the Iowa Star Conference South Division, held their ISC North Division foes to just two points in the first quarter. That helped them build a nine-point lead at the half and they withstood an 18-point Dunkerton fourth quarter to improve to 1-2.

Colo-NESCO survived 29.6 % shooting from the field and a 41-24 rebounding deficit. The Royals forced 27 turnovers and made 7 of 10 free throws compared to a 1 of 6 showing by Dunkerton at the line.

Jenna Banks went for 17 points and five steals for Colo-NESCO. Izabell Voelker added eight points and six steals, McKenzie Niemeyer eight points and nine rebounds, Emma Wilson six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Jenna Hill five points and two assists.

Bethany Christians had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals and Bailey Van Lengen and Morgan Weepie each added nine points for the Raiders.

Colo-NESCO 44, Dunkerton 41

CN 9 12 11 12 - 44

D 2 10 11 18 - 41

Colo-NESCO (44) - McKenzie Niemeyer 4-9 0-0 8, Jenna Banks 4-16 6-8 17, Izabelle Voelker 3-11 0-0 8, Jenna Hill 2-7 1-2 5, Emma Wilson 3-8 0-0 6, Callie Kohlwes 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Handsaker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 16-54 7-10 44. 3-point field goals (5): Banks 3, Voelker 2. Rebounds (24): Niemeyer 9. Assists (11): Wilson 3. Steals (16): Voelker 6. Blocks (1): Handsaker. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Niemeyer.

Dunkerton (41) - Bethany Christians 4-11 0-0 11, Maeson Wolff 2-10 0-2 5, Bailey Van Lengen 4-14 0-0 9, Morgan Weepie 3-8 1-2 9, Alana Berinobis 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Rygel 2-3 0-0 5, Elli Teisinger 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Mallory Tisue 1-3 0-2 2. Totals: 16-49 1-6 41. 3-point field goals (8): Christians 3, Weepie 2, Wolff, Van Lengen, Rygel. Rebounds (41): Wolff 7, Van Lengen 7. Assists (10): Christians 5. Steals (9): Christians 4. Blocks (4): Tisue 2. Fouls: 12.

COLO - Colo-NESCO executed its game plan well early, but didn’t have the horses to keep up with No. 11 Collins-Maxwell in a 59-31 loss to the Spartans to open Iowa Star Conference South Division play Dec. 1.

The Royals did a great job slowing down leading Collins-Maxwell scorer Reagan Franzen in the first half, limiting her to just three points. Jenna Banks and Izabell Voelker also provided an early lift on offense to help the Royals take an 8-6 lead midway through the first quarter.

“I liked our plan,” Colo-NESCO head coach Wayne Cafferty said. “We came out and made it tough for Franzen to get the ball. We tried to make the other girls make some plays, which they did.”

Erica Houge and Kenzi Wierson eventually started to make Colo-NESCO pay for focusing on Franzen. The Royal offense also went cold late in the first quarter, enabling Collins-Maxwell to surge to a 25-10 lead at the break.

“We came out and knocked down some shots and then we stopped knocking down shots,” Cafferty said. “We had some good looks, just didn’t put them in.”

Colo-NESCO only shot 25 % from the field for the game. The Royals also turned the ball over 20 times.

Outside of Voelker and Banks the Royals only scored 10 points as a team.

“We need to find some other scorers,” Cafferty said. “I think three of our starters maybe had one or no baskets. It’s just learning the offense. It’s going to take more than two games to get accustomed to the speed of the varsity game.”

Voelker had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Banks finished with 10 points, and two assists and steals apiece.

Jenna Hill chipped in four points and seven rebounds. McKenzie Niemeyer played well defensively and finished with two points, eight rebounds and three assists and steals apiece.

Callie Kohlwes added three points, Riley Handsaker three rebounds and Abigail Hostetler one point for the Royals, who fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Collins-Maxwell improved to 3-0 and 1-0 respectively. Houge had 19 points and four steals, Wierson 14 points and four rebounds and Franzen 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Spartans.

Collins-Maxwell 59, Colo-NESCO 31

CM 11 14 14 20 - 59

CN 8 2 8 13 - 31

Collins-Maxwell (59) - Alexis Houge 3-10 0-0 6, Kenzi Wierson 7-13 0-0 14, Brooke Christie 2-6 0-0 6, Erica Houge 6-11 7-10 19, Reagan Franzen 4-7 3-4 12, Avery Fricke 0-0 0-0 0, Jane’e Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Marissa Boege 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Wierson 1-5 0-0 2, Isabelle Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 10-15 59. 3-point field goals (3): Christie 2, Franzen. Rebounds (31): Franzen 9. Assists (13): A. Houge 4, Franzen 4. Steals (13): E. Houge 4. Blocks (1): E. Houge. Fouls: 9.

Colo-NESCO (31) - McKenzie Niemeyer 1-2 0-0 2, Jenna Banks 4-14 0-0 10, Izabell Voelker 4-14 0-0 11, Jenna Hill 2-9 0-2 4, Emma Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Callie Kohlwes 1-1 0-0 3, Shelby Perisho 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Hostetler 0-0 1-2 1, Riley Handsaker 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Jamison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-48 1-4 31. 3-point field goals (6): Voelker 3, Banks 2, Kohlwes. Rebounds (24): Niemeyer 8. Assists (9): Niemeyer 3. Steals (6): Niemeyer 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 13.