Royal comeback attempt falls just short against Spartans: C-N boys drop opener at home, 56-53

DUNKERTON - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team had a tough time slowing down Dunkerton in a 74-36 loss to the Raiders Friday.

The Royals gave up at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters. They fell behind by 20 points at the half and never recovered in falling to 0-2 on the season.

Dunkerton shot 55.6 % from the field compared to 37.8 % for Colo-NESCO. Colo-NESCO was also hurt by 23 turnovers.

Kenny Cutler, Ephram Muntz, Lucas Frohwein, Tanner Ingle and Trevor Burg all scored six points for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Cutler and Burg both hit two 3-pointers, Muntz had three assists and steals apiece, Frohwein had four rebounds and two assists and Ingle put up three rebounds and two steals.

Bradley Thomas tacked on four points and five rebounds, Ryan Wonders scored two points and Parker Ryan pulled down four rebounds.

Kaden Behrens led Dunkerton with 15 points and four rebounds and Jake Kennedy added 14 points and four assists. Casey Cardner chipped in nine points, six assists and three steals and Preston Gillespie eight points and five blocks for the Raiders.

Dunkerton 74, Colo-NESCO 36

CN 11 10 9 6 - 36

D 21 20 21 12 - 74

Colo-NESCO (36) - Kenny Cutler 2-5 0-0 6, Ephram Muntz 2-3 2-3 6, Lucas Frohwein 3-5 0-0 6, Tanner Ingle 2-8 2-3 6, Trevor Burg 2-6 0-0 6, Andrew Grover 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley Thomas 2-7 0-1 4, Ryan Wonders 1-2 0-0 2, Parker Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 4-7 36. 3-point field goals (4): Cutler 2, Burg 2. Rebounds (23): Thomas 5. Assists (8): Muntz 3. Steals (5): Muntz 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 14.

Dunkerton (74) - Jake Kennedy 5-13 0-0 14, Preston Gillepsie 3-5 1-2 8, Casey Gardner 4-6 1-4 9, Kaden Behrens 7-8 1-2 15, Kyler Rich 4-6 0-0 10, Carter Michels 1-3 0-0 3, Jayden Downs 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Moulds 1-2 0-0 2, Braiden Van Langen 3-5 0-0 6, Oliver Fettkether 0-3 0-0 0, Gabe Heidman 2-3 3-3 7, Lane Boner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-54 6-11 74. 3-point field goals (8): Kennedy 4, Rich 2, Gillespie, Michels. Rebounds (25): Van Lengen 5. Assists (15): Gardner 6. Steals (19): Gardner 3, Van Lengen 3. Blocks (5): Gillespie 5. Fouls: 14.

COLO - A huge comeback attempt came up just short for the Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team against Collins-Maxwell in its season opener Dec. 1.

The Royals cut a 16-point deficit all the way down to one point before falling, 56-53.

Colo-NESCO trailed by 42-26 early in the third quarter. The Royals were still down 11 heading into the fourth.

But Lucas Frohwein and Tanner Ingle combined for 11 points to get Colo-NESCO within 53-50 late in the fourth quarter. Caleb Dvoark hit 1 of 2 free throws to push Collins-Maxwell’s lead to four with 38.6 seconds left, but with 15 seconds remaining Kenny Cutler fired off a 3-pointer that bounced around the rim twice and went in, suddenly cutting the Spartan lead to one point.

Dvorak was fouled with 12 seconds left and hit two clutch free throws to put the Spartans back up by three. Colo-NESCO misfired on its next possession, but Bradley Thomas immediately got the ball back for the Royals with a steal.

The ball found its way to Ingle on the perimeter. He got an open look from 3, but was just off the mark as the final buzzer sounded.

“We’re happy with the effort we had in the second half,” Kelley said. “We did a better job getting up on the shooters. There are a lot of positives to look at.”

Ingle, Frohwein and Cutler came up huge down the stretch to give Colo-NESCO a chance. Ingle scored a game-high 20 points and added four rebounds, Frohwein posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards and added three steals and Cutler tallied nine points and eight assists.

“We just had a stretch in the second quarter where we turned the ball over too many times and we just weren’t getting after it defensively,” Kelley said. “You’ve got to give Collins-Maxwell credit, they hit some open 3s and got their confidence going.”

Thomas added four points, rebounds and steals apiece. Ephram Muntz finished with two points and four assists and Parker Ryan also scored two points.

Luke Huntrods hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and two more early in the third to give Collins-Maxwell its big lead. He finished with 19 points and four rebounds.

Mason Markley also had a big game for Collins-Maxwell. Markley made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals and blocks apiece.

Jace Huntrods added 11 points and four steals. Dvorak tallied seven points, six rebounds and three assists and Weston Kahler four points and rebounds apiece plus three steals.

Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 53

CM 16 20 12 8 - 56

CN 15 9 13 16 - 53

Collins-Maxwell (56) - Caleb Dvoark 2-5 3-5 7, Mason Markley 5-15 1-2 15, Jace Huntrods 4-10 0-1 11, Weston Kahler 2-8 0-2 4, Luke Huntrods 7-13 0-1 19, Dane Beattie 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Bartleson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-53 4-11 56. 3-point field goals (12): L. Huntrods 5, Markley 4, J. Huntrods 3. Rebounds (31): Markley 11. Assists (15): Markley 4. Steals (9): J. Huntrods 4. Blocks (3): Markley 2. Fouls: 16.

Colo-NESCO (53) - Kenny Cutler 3-9 1-2 9, Ephram Muntz 0-8 2-2 2, Lucas Frohwein 7-13 2-2 16, Tanner Ingle 8-15 4-8 20, Trevor Burg 0-3 0-1 0, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan Wonders 0-2 0-1 0, Ryan Parker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-55 9-16 53. 3-point field goals (2): Cutler 2. Rebounds (30): Frohwein 11. Assists (15): Cutler 8. Steals (10): Thomas 4. Blocks (3): Cutler, Ingle, Thomas. Fouls: 16.