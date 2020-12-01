Royals thankful for opportunity to play in 2020: C-N will return most of its roster in 2021

Colo-NESCO didn’t pick up the amount of wins it was going after, but the Royals were still thankful to complete a full season in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to uncertainty throughout the season as the Royals were never sure if they were going to get to play from week to week. But they got all their games in, finishing 2-6 overall and 1-5 in 8-man District 5.

“I think that with the challenges of COVID-19 we are just thankful for completing the season without missing any games,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “I wish we could have won some more games, but we were competitive in some of them and played well at times even against some pretty tough competition. We have been increasing our production and broke several school records in the passing game.”

Colo-NESCO opened the season with a 42-7 district loss to Iowa Valley. But the Royals came back to win their next two games.

On Sept. 4 Colo-NESCO whipped Tri-County in a non-district game, 49-8. The Royals picked up their only district win of the season the next week at home against Collins-Maxwell, rallying from 17 down in the second half to win, 34-30.

“My favorite memory of the season was the come-from-behind win over Collins-Maxwell,” Nessa said. “We have developed a great rivalry with the Spartans and I really enjoyed getting the chance to play against them.”

The next week Colo-NESCO dropped a 32-27 heartbreaker to Meskwaki. The Royals fell to rival H-L-V on Sept. 25 by a 66-42 score then lost to district runner-up BGM, 49-12.

On Oct. 9 Colo-NESCO put up a great fight against Baxter before falling in a 74-61 slugfest to end the regular season.

Every team qualified for the playoffs this season due to COVID-19. The Royals took on H-L-V in a rematch during the 8-man first round and suffered a 64-21 setback to end the season.

Nessa was happy with Colo-NESCO’s production on offense.

The Royals averaged 31.6 points and 313.3 yards per game. They ran for 234 yards per game and set a school 8-man record with 634 passing yards at 79.3 per game.

“Our rushing game and increases in the passing game helped us improve how much we could move the ball,” Nessa said. “I feel that our weakness this year was our defense. We just couldn't stop some of those top tier teams in our district.”

Colo-NESCO gave up 45.6 points and 416.3 yards per game. The Royals had nine sacks and also forced nine turnovers.

Andrew Grover was Colo-NESCO’s top weapon on offense. The junior running back ran for 1,133 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught seven passes for 194 yards and three scores.

Grover became Colo-NESCO’s career leader in receiving yards for 8-man ball with 392.

Kenny Cutler was a record-setting quarterback for Colo-NESCO. He completed 30 of 59 passes for 588 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions and added 84 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Cutler set Royal records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season as well as career touchdown passes (14). Back up Brandon Roberts became the career leader in passing yards (738) and completions (55).

Roberts completed his only pass for 18 yards. He moved to running the ball this year and responded with 282 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

Junior Andrew Tschantz caught 14 passes and set school records for receiving yards (265) and touchdowns (seven) in a season. He also became the career leader in touchdown receptions with eight.

Tschantz added 148 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Senior Parker Ryan made seven grabs for 117 yards and three touchdowns and Tanner Halverson had a 28-yard touchdown reception. Sophomore fullback Kaleb Gray ran for 200 yards and one touchdown

On defense Ryan had 57 tackles, 15 stops behind the line and 6.5 sacks. Roberts also had 57 tackles and he recovered one fumble and Grover led the Royals with 58 tackles and added one fumble recovery.

Cutler finished with 41.5 tackles and two interceptions and Tschantz made 39.5 tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Tanner Ingle chipped in 31.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and D.J. McMillan and Nathan Oler each chipped in 17.5 stops.

Trevor Burg recorded 14 tackles, Jayce Woodle 13.5 plus a fumble recovery and Clay Gilmore one fumble recovery.

On special teams Ephram Muntz made 21 of 26 extra points. Tschantz averaged 35.2 yards on 19 punts.

Next season Colo-NESCO must replace Ryan, Roberts, Ingle and Burg.

“This group of seniors will really be missed,” Nessa said. “They are a really great group of guys. They have worked hard in the weight room and have shown the younger players how to do things the right way and with integrity. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to coach these great young men in our community and I can't wait to see what the future holds for them.”

But with all of their other top playmakers back on both sides of the ball plus special teams the Royals should be able to challenge for a winning record in 2021.

“Next season shows a lot of promise,” Nessa said. “We have many returning players coming back with a lot of skill and talent. They have been working hard in the weight room this offseason and many of them play other sports as well. It will be exciting to see how they develop in their other activities and in the weight room and how that translates to next season.”

“Many of the returning starters were involved in breaking some of those passing records and my hope is that we continue our tradition of a sound run game,” Nessa said. “We have some younger linemen that are showing promise and they will need to continue to develop in the offseason as well.”