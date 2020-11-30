Two Cubs named all-state in football: Jones, DaSilva make 3A third team

Nevada had two football players receive all-state honors in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for the 2020 season.

Senior running back Caden Jones and junior receiver Caeden DaSilva were both recognized by the IPSWA for their efforts in helping Nevada go 6-3 and make the second round of the playoffs. They were each named to the 3A second team.

Jones ran for 1,047 yards and a school-record 21 touchdowns this season. He also tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game with six.

DaSilva caught 43 passes for 638 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He became Nevada’s career leader in receiving yards (1,063) and touchdowns (11) and he still has one season left to play.