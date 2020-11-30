Cubs lose close battle to Toreadors: Nevada suffers 60-57 loss in opener

BOONE - The Nevada girls’ basketball team couldn’t quite rally past Boone in its season opener Nov. 24, dropping a 60-57 decision to the Toreadors on the road.

Nevada nearly overcame a 14-point halftime deficit. The Cubs outscored the Toreadors 23-12 over the final eight minutes, falling just short of a big comeback victory.

Nevada forced 24 turnovers and battled Boone hard on the boards, finishing with 37 rebounds as a team. But the Cubs only shot 32.8 percent from the field and made just 2 of 17 3-pointers.

Shelbi Hazlitt posted a double-double with 17 points and10 rebounds and Alexandria Arnaud tallied 11 points, four assists and four steals for Nevada. Sydney Mosinski finished with eight points, nine rebounds and one block and Maddie Dunham eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

Mayzi Weig tacked on six points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Bridget Cahill had five points and two steals and Tessa Borwick put up two points and one steal.

Emma Dighton led Boone with 15 points. Morgan Kathman tacked on 14 points and Emily Ades 13 for the Toreadors.

Boone 60, Nevada 57

N 11 11 12 23 - 57

B 20 16 12 12 - 60

Nevada (57) - Sydney Mosinski 2-12 4-7 8, Alexandria Arnaud 3-6 5-5 11, Shelbi Hazlitt 7-19 2-2 17, Mayzi Weig 2-5 2-5 6, Maddie Dunham 4-8 0-2 8, Tessa Borwick 1-5 0-0 2, Bridget Cahill 2-9 0-0 5, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-64 13-21 57. 3-point field goals (2): Hazlitt, Cahill. Rebounds (37): Hazlitt 10. Assists (12): Arnaud 4. Steals (12): Arnaud 4, Weig 4. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Arnaud. Fouls: 23.

Boone (60) - Hannah Chesnut 2-6 1-5 6, Natalee Danner 3-7 0-0 8, Emily Ades 3-8 6-8 13, Brenna Vote 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan Kathman 5-11 3-5 14, Zoey Hightshoe 1-4 0-5 2, Emma Dighton 5-16 3-5 15. Totals: 20-53 13-28 60. 3-point field goals (7): Danner 2, Dighton 2, Chesnut, Ades, Kathman. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hightshoe, Dighton.