Five Royals given all-district honors in football: Ryan, Grover make 8-man District 5 first team

The Colo-NESCO football team had five players receive all-district honors in 8-man District 5 for the 2020 season.

Senior defensive end Parker Ryan and junior running back Andrew Grover made the 8-man District 5 first team from Colo-NESCO.

Ryan made 48.5 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in six district games. Grover ran for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns and added seven catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns during district competition.

The other 8-man District 5 first-team picks were: Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Keagan Giesking, Auston Wittgreve, Trey Eggers, Cody Gebel, Drake Blakesley and Caelb Egesdal; BGM’s Jacob Maurer, Joe Kasal, Tanner Wright, Jacob Moel and Omar Corona; HLV’s Garrett Westerdale, Ethan Kupka, Kaleb Sternhagen, Marcus Kolesar and Beau York; Iowa Valley’s Brody Hoyt Ronan Peach, Evan Reuter and Brody Ward; Collins-Maxwell’s Rylee Scott, Kayden McKinney, A.J. Smith and Luke Huntrods; Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant, Evan Nelson and Tiernan Wanatee; Baxter’s Rory Heer, Nate McMinamen and Trice Clapper and GMG’s Conner Murty and Avery Bryant.

Junior wide receiver Andrew Tschantz was the Royal named to the second team. Tschantz caught 11 passes for 184 yards and six touchdowns and added 136 yards and one touchdown rushing in district games.

The other second-team selections were: Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Ethan Gienger, Luke Riffey and Henry Mussig; BGM’s Eric Cadden, Jeramie Kane and L.J. Henkle; HLV’s Shawn Blankenship, Braxton Rohret and Donnie Kruse; Iowa Valley’s Eli Slaymaker and Evan Kearney, Meskwaki’s Larnell Velazquez and Reimundo Balderas; Baxter’s Cody Damman and Micah Kearns, Collins-Maxwell’s Caleb Dvorak and Kaiden Martin and GMG’s Kooper Gill.

Senior defensive end Tanner Ingle and junior kicker Ephram Muntz were both named all-district honorable mention from Colo-NESCO.

Ingle made 27.5 tackles, 7.5 stops behind the line and one sack in district games. Muntz converted 18 of 23 extra points and had eight touchbacks on kickoffs.

Roberts was Collins-Maxwell’s Citizenship Award winner. One player from each team was given the award.

Giesking was the 8-man District 5 Offensive MVP, Wright the Defensive MVP, Wittgreve the Offensive Line Player of the Year, Westerdale the Defensive Line Player of the Year and Sternhagen the Special Teams Player of the Year. Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s John Olson was named Coach of the Year after leading his team to the district title with a perfect 7-0 record.

All-8-man District 5 football teams

First team

Offense: QB - Taurice Grant (Sr.), Meskwaki; Ethan Kupka (Sr.), HLV; Jacob Maurer (So.), BGM; Brody Ward (Jr.), Iowa Valley. RB - Keagan Giesking (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Marcus Kolesar (Sr.), HLV; Rory Heer (Jr.), Baxter; Andrew Grover (Jr.), Colo-NESCO. WR - Jacob Moel (Jr.), BGM. TE - Avery Bryant (Sr.), GMG. OL - Auston Wittgreve (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Trey Eggers (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Joe Kasal (Sr.), BGM; Ronan Peach (Jr.), Iowa Valley, Trice Clapper (So.), Baxter.

Defense: DL - Cody Gebel (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Garrett Westerdale (Sr.), HLV; Evan Reuter (Sr.), Iowa Valley; Rylee Scott (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Kayden McKinney (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Nate McMinamen (Jr.), Baxter; Parker Ryan (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; LB - Drake Blakesley (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Tanner Wright (Sr.), BGM; Beau York (Jr.), HLV; Brody Hoyt (Jr.), Iowa Valley; Luke Huntrods (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Tiernan Wanatee (Sr.), Meskwaki; Conner Murty (Sr.), GMG. DB - Evan Nelson (Sr.), Meskwaki; Caleb Egesdal, (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; A.J. Smith (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell.

Special teams: PK - Omar Corona (Sr.), BGM; Kaleb Sternhagen, (Sr.), HLV.

Second team

Offense: QB - Cody Damman (So.), Baxter; Kooper Gill (Jr.), GMG. OL - Henry Mussig (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; L.J. Henkle (Jr.), BGM; Kaiden Martin (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Reimundo Balderas (Jr.), Meskwaki; Micah Kearns (Sr.), Baxter. WR - Evan Kearney (So.), Iowa Valley; Caleb Dvorak (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Larnell Velazquez (Jr.), Meskwaki; Andrew Tschantz (Jr.), Colo-NESCO.

Defense: DL - Eric Cadden (Sr.), BGM; Jeramie Kane (Sr.), BGM; Shawn Blankenship (Sr.), HLV; Braxton Rohret (Jr.), HLV; Eli Slaymaker (Sr.), Iowa Valley; LB - . DB - Ethan Gienger (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Luke Riffey (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Donnie Kruse (Jr.), HLV.

Honorable mention - Collins-Maxwell: Jace Huntrods (So.), Brayden Bartleson (Jr.), Brody Sampson (Fr.).

Offensive MVP: Keagan Giesking, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Defensive MVP: Tanner Wright, BGM.

Offensive Line POY: Auston Wittgreve, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Defensive Line POY: Garrett Westerdale, HLV.

Special teams POY: Kaleb Sternhagen, HLV.

Coach of the Year: John Olson, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Golden Award: Weston Kahler, Collins-Maxwell; Desmond Kapayou, Meskwaki.

Citizenship Award: Rory Heer, Baxter; Auston Wittgreve, Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Joe Kasal, BGM; Brandon Roberts, Colo-NESCO; Tiernan Wanatee, Meskwaki; A.J. Smith, Collins-Maxwell.

Final 8-man District 5 standings

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0

BGM 6-1

HLV 4-2

Iowa Valley 3-3

Collins-Maxwell 3-3

Meskwaki 2-4

Baxter 2-4

Colo-NESCO 1-5

GMG 0-6