Move up to 3A doesn’t slow Cubs in 2020: Nevada turns in another winning season

The move back up to Class 3A didn’t phase the Nevada football team in 2020 as the Cubs turned in another winning season.

After going 7-2 in 2A a year ago Nevada had to deal with the prospect of facing tougher competition this fall as a 3A school. But the Cubs rose to the challenge, finishing 6-3 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, including a 3-2 3A District 7 mark.

“This season was a lot of fun,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “There were so many unknowns when we began regarding the pandemic and I’m thankful we were able to navigate our way through the season while keeping our players safe and healthy. We had a great group of kids who were eager to play and do what was necessary in order to play.”

Nevada opened the season by hammering Adel-Desoto-Minburn, 41-21. The Cubs then crushed old rival Roland-Story, 63-6, in their final tune up before district play.

Senior running back Caden Jones ran for 219 yards and set a school record with six touchdowns in a single game.

In their district opener Nevada took on Bondurant-Farrar. The game was an exciting battle that saw the Cubs rally from a 13-point deficit to knock off the Bluejays in double overtime, 23-20.

“The double-overtime win at Bondurant-Farrar was a highlight,” Kleeman said. It was one of the more interesting games I’ve been a part of with a bunch of momentum swings and timely turnovers.”

Nevada crushed Knoxville (57-7) and North Polk (39-12) in its next two games. On Oct. 2 the Cubs traveled to Carlisle suffered their first loss of the season, a 29-20 setback.

Even with the loss Nevada was still in position to win the district title when it went up against district leader Pella at home in the final game of the regular season. A win over the Little Dutch would’ve given the Cubs the title, but they were hurt by mistakes and the big-play ability of Pella in a 35-7 loss.

With every team in the state automatically qualifying for the playoffs due to the COVID situation Nevada faced a winless Perry team in the 3A first round. The Cubs overwhelmed the Bluejays and set the school record for points in a game with a 69-6 triumph.

The victory over Perry pitted Nevada against old rival Ballard in the second round. The Cubs struck first with a Blake Bottorf touchdown pass to Ayden Rhodes on their opening drive, but they couldn’t move the ball against the stout Bomber defense after that in suffering a 28-7 setback to end the season.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made in the football program the last few years,” Kleeman said. “I feel our program is at the point where our players understand how to compete as well as how hard we have to work in the off-season. Our next step is learning how to be more consistent in big games.”

Kleeman loved the comradery of his team.

“As a coach, my highlight is always seeing our players come together as a team,” Kleeman said. “Overall, our kids enjoyed being around each other.

He also was proud of the effort his players gave week after week.

“We were an aggressive team throughout the season,” Kleeman said. “I feel we played hard and were able to showcase our ability to win in different ways. Offensively, we found success and balance in both the run and pass game.”

Nevada averaged a school-record 36.2 points per game and also set a program mark for total touchdowns in a season with 45. The Cubs averaged 377.9 yards per game - 211.7 on the ground and 166.2 through the air.

A big reason for that was the development of the offensive line. Center Colton Leslie, guards Jack Chandler and Marshal Sheldahl and tackles Aden Ballard and Gage Maiefski formed one of the better lines in all of 3A.

“Going into the season, I was unsure how our line play would be,” Kleeman said. “We had some kids step up in the offseason in the weight room, but had minimal varsity experience. We had to replace four starters on our offensive line and three on the defensive line. They did a great job and got better throughout the season. I feel like our upperclassmen continue to set the bar high for our line play.”

The outstanding play of the line led to a record-breaking season for Jones.

Jones ran for 1,047 yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry and caught seven passes for 65 yards despite being injured during the playoff run. His 21 touchdowns are a school single-season record.

Junior receiver Caeden DaSilva was also a record setter.

DaSilva caught 43 passes for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. He became Nevada’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (1,063) and touchdowns (11) with one year to go.

Rhodes was also a big receiving weapon. He caught 26 passes for 429 yards and three touchdowns and added 39 yards rushing and eight yards passing with one touchdown toss.

Seniors Cooper Bovee and Grant Higgins were also nice weapons through the air for the Cubs. Bovee caught nine passes for 176 yards and one touchdown and Higgins made eight grabs for 140 yards.

Bottorf took over the reigns at quarterback from Keaton Fry and had a big senior year.

Bottorf completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,445 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also ran for 176 yards and one score.

Gavin Melohn tacked on 200 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 8.3 yards per carry. Seth Brown ran for 127 yards and three scores, Drew Robinson 123 and three touchdowns, James Edwards 48 yards and Colin Memmer 31.

On defense Nevada gave up just 18.2 points and 213.6 yards per game. The Cubs allowed 147.3 rushing and 66.3 passing yards per game and they forced 21 turnovers.

Juniors Caleb Kooiker and Cael Franzen led the Cub defense.

Kooiker had 69 tackles and one interception at safety and Franzen 63.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack at linebacker.

Jones put up 37.5 tackles and one sack, fumble recovery and interception apiece. Edwards added 37 tackles and one sack, Rhodes 35.5 stops, two fumble recoveries and one interception and Brown 28 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Grant Higgins had 23.5 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery and Melohn 18 tackles, nine stops behind the line and one sack. Sophomore Nate Anderson made 14.5 tackles with an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery and Bovee tallied 13 stops.

DaSilva recorded 11.5 tackles and two interceptions and Memmer also picked off a pass. Robinson and Carson Rhodes each recovered one fumble for the Cubs.

Rhodes made 22 extra points and two field goals with a long of 37 yards and averaged 29 yards on 13 punts, Aidan Freeman converted six extra points and Max Hofmann made five for Nevada on special teams.

Nevada will have big shoes to fill next season with the graduation of Jones, Rhodes, Bottorf, Higgins, Sheldahl, Maiefski, Chandler, Bovee and the rest of the senior class.

“Our senior class really embodied what our program is about,” Kleeman said. “Most of them bought into the idea that we can always get better and improve. If you put the time in the weight room during the offseason and are coachable, then you put yourself in a position to be successful. They were a fun group to coach and leave as one of the winningest classes we’ve had in a long time.”

But with most of the defense back and some talented up-and-comers on offense Nevada has a good shot at keeping its winning ways going in 2021.

“We have the potential to be a strong team next season if we put the time in the off-season and have leaders step up,” Kleeman said. “We return nine players with starting experience on defense. We only return three on offense but do return quite a few players who have experience. I’m excited about next season and look forward to watching our players compete in other sports this year.”