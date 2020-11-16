Seven Cubs make all-district first team: Jones is Offensive MVP

The Nevada football team had 12 players given all-district recognition in Class 3A District 7 by the district coaches in 2020.

Nevada had seven players selected to the all-district first team and five named honorable mention. The Cubs went 3-2 in the district and finished 6-3 overall after moving up from 2A.

Seniors Caden Jones, Ayden Rhodes, Blake Bottorf and Grant Higgins and juniors Ryan Kooiker, Caeden DaSilva and Cael Franzen were the seven Cubs chosen to the first team.

Jones was named the 3A District 7 Offensive MVP. He ran for 599 yards and 10 touchdowns in five district games.

Kooiker led the Nevada defense with 43 tackles and one interception, Franzen finished with 42 stops and one fumble recovery and Higgins picked up 16.5 tackles and two sacks. Rhodes caught 19 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown, DaSilva made 25 grabs for 316 yards and four scores and Bottorf threw for 887 yards and six touchdowns and added 54 yards rushing.

Seniors Marshal Sheldahl and Gage Maiefski and juniors Seth Brown, James Edwards and Gavin Melohn were named honorable mention from Nevada.

Sheldahl and Maiefski anchored the Cub offensive line and Brown tallied 18 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Edwards Edwards had 19.5 tackles a fumble recovery and Melohn finished with seven tackles for loss.

Pella’s Kody Huisman was named the 3A District 7 Defensive MVP after recording eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown in district play. Bondurant-Farrar kicker Oskar White was the Special Teams MVP after making three field goals and 28 of 29 extra points.

Bondurant-Farrar’s Alex Hall, Knoxville’s Zack Elliott and North Polk’s Jacob Blomquist were the Golden Award winners from the district. The award is for players that likely would have been an all-district performer if not for an injury or illness.

Pella’s Jay McKinstrey was the 3A District 7 Coach of the Year after leading the Little Dutch to the district title with a perfect 5-0 record.

All-Class 3A District 7 football teams

First team: Oskar White (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Ryan Snider (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Braden Miller (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Nolan Meyer (Jr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Colby Collinson (So.), Bondurant-Farrar; John Powers (So.), Bondurant-Farrar; Jacob Gibney (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Nic Goodhue (Sr.), Carlisle; Karson Dunn (Sr.), Carlisle; Johnny Dunn (Jr.), Carlisle; Nate McCormick (Sr.), Carlisle; CeJay Whisler (Sr.), Carlisle; Archer Ogbourne (Jr.), Carlisle; Justin Neely (Sr.), Carlisle; Kieren Nichols (Sr.), Knoxville; Mike Hudson (Sr.), Knoxville; Logan Clark (Sr.), Knoxville; Brady Pearson (Sr.), Knoxville; Kody Huisman (Sr.), Pella; Grant Nelson (Sr.), Pella; Levi Roose (Sr.), Pella; Nolan Clayberg (Jr.), Pella; Josh Warner (Sr.), Pella, Ryan Mace (Sr.), Pella; Nick De Jong (Sr.), Pella; Izaak LaHue (Sr.), Pella; Preston Rowe (Jr.), Pella; Caden Jones (Sr.), Nevada; Caleb Kooiker (Sr.), Nevada; Ayden Rhodes (Sr.), Nevada; Caeden DaSilva (Jr.), Nevada; Blake Bottorf (Sr.), Nevada; Grant Higgins (Sr.), Nevada; Cael Franzen (Jr.), Nevada; Thomas Jones (Sr.), North Polk; Dylan Meiners (Sr.), North Polk; Hunter Manock (Sr.), North Polk; Ben Ewing (Sr.), North Polk; Sal Capaldo (Jr.), North Polk.

Honorable mention: Cade Eichmeyer (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Evan Reha (Jr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Porter Smith (Jr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Lain Wilson (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Titus Cram (Fr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Jacob Imhoff (Sr.), Carlisle; Garrett Pienkowski (Sr.), Carlisle; Tyson Guard (Jr.), Carlisle; Kahle Rattray (Jr.), Carlisle; Keegan Cox (Sr.), Knoxville; Jaxson Zuck (Sr.), Knoxville; Logan Baker (Sr.), Pella; Aidan Pollock (Jr.), Pella; Reece Thoreson (Jr.), Pella; Marshal Sheldahl (Sr.), Nevada; Gage Maiefski (Sr.), Nevada; Seth Brown (Jr.), Nevada; James Edwards (Jr.), Nevada; Gavin Melohn (Jr.), Nevada; Macen Ostrander (Sr.), North Polk; Carson Brimner (Jr.), North Polk; Nick Cox (So.), North Polk; Austin Parkins (So.), North Polk.

Coach of the Year: Jay McKinstrey, Pella.

Offensive MVP: Caden Jones (Sr.), Nevada.

Defensive MVP: Kody Huisman (Sr.), Pella.

Special Teams MVP: Oskar White (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar.

Golden Award winners: Alex Hall, Bondurant-Farrar; Zack Elliott, Knoxville; Jacob Blomquist, North Polk.

Final 3A District 7 standings

Pella 5-0

Nevada 3-2

Carlisle 3-2

Bondurant-Farrar 3-2

North Polk 1-4

Knoxville 0-5