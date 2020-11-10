Three Royals make all-ISC South Division in volleyball: Womochil shares Coach of the Year honors

The Colo-NESCO volleyball team had three players receive all-Iowa Star Conference South Division recognition in 2020.

Jenna Hill, Izabell Voelker and McKenzie Niemeyer were all named all-conference from Colo-NESCO.

Hill made the South Division first team. She was joined by North Tama seniors Alexis Hansen and Abigail DeBoef and sophomore Jadyn Rausch; Baxter senior Sophie Meyer, GMG’s Adelyn Sienknecht and Collins-Maxwell’s Elise Robertson.

Rausch was named the South Division Player of the Year.

During South Division competition Hill delivered 54 kills, 26 digs and five blocks and aces apiece.

Voelker ended up on the second team. The rest of the second team consisted of North Tama’s Shae Ewoldt and Aubree Monat, Baxter’s Maddy PIerce and Halee Rainsbarger, GMG’s Emily Vaughn and Collins-Maxwell’s Reagan Franzen.

In South Division matches Voelker tallied 86 assists, 13 digs and six aces.

Niemeyer was named honorable mention. She had 75 digs and 27 kills in conference matches.

Colo-NESCO’s Devin Womochil and GMG’s Brycelyn Haughey shared Coach of the Year honors in the South Division.

All-ISC South Division volleyball teams

First team: Jadyn Rausch (So.), North Tama; Alexis Hansen (Sr.), North Tama; Abigail DeBoef (Sr.), North Tama; Sophie Meyer (Sr.), Baxter; Elise Robertson (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Adelyn Sienknecht (Fr), GMG; Jenna Hill (Jr.), Colo-NESCO.

Second team: Aubree Monat (Jr.), North Tama; Shae Ewoldt (So.), North Tama; Maddy Pierce (Sr.), Baxter; Reagan Franzen (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Emily Vaughn (Sr.), GMG; Izabell Voelker (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Halee Rainsbarger (Sr.), Baxter.

Honorable mention: Allison Colyn (Jr.), Brooke Christie (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; McKenzie Niemeyer (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Desirae (Jr.), GMG: Geanna Bear (Jr.), Meskwaki; Dylan Rohlfsen (Sr.), North Tama.

ISC South Division Coaches of the Year: Devin Womochil, Colo-NESCO and Brycelyn Haughey, GMG.

ISC Player of the Year: Rausch, North Tama.