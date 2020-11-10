Royals used 2020 as learning experience: Young C-N team looking forward to 2021

The 2020 season wasn’t about wins and losses for a young Colo-NESCO volleyball program.

The Royals lost some key talent off last year’s team that went 6-16. They struggled to keep up with most teams as a result, so kept their focus on getting better each match.

Colo-NESCO ended up just 2-21 on the season and 1-4 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. But head coach Devin Womochil was pleased with how her players progressed throughout the season.

“The season did not go how we planned but we did improv,” Womochil said. “I think that it is extremely important to focus on the improvement each individual made and the improvements that the team made altogether. I definitely have an awareness of what we need to improve on, and how far we’ve come since my first season.”

Colo-NESCO lost setter Megan Carlson and two of its top hitters of last year’s team in Rylee Purvis and Gracie Kettwig. Senior Morgan Lytle was also injured for most of the 2020 season.

So it took time for the team to gel. But the Colo-NESCO players maintained a positive attitude even if they weren’t racking up victories.

“I am most pleased about how well this team played together and their team chemistry all around,” Womochil said. “They also all want to play volleyball and be coached in volleyball and I think that is important.”

The two Royal victories came against Martensdale St. Marys and Meskwaki. They swept Martensdale St. Maryson senior night Sept. 1 and downed Meskwaki in four sets for their lone conference victory Sept. 22 at home.

Colo-NESCO came close against Madrid Aug. 27, Ankeny Christian Aug. 29, Baxter Sept. 15, GMG Sept. 19 and Ankeny Christian again Sept. 5. Each match went to a rally game.

Womochil said the team’s attack and serving were its strongest points.

Colo-NESCO had 295 kills in 64 sets and a positive efficiency rate of 3.4 percent. The Royals served at an 89-percent rate with 102 aces.

Defense and passing were the areas Colo-NESCO struggled with the most. The Royals only had 400 digs and 63 blocks on the season.

The top players for Colo-NESCO this season were junior middle blocker Jenna Hill, junior setter Izabell Voelker and senior outside hitter McKenzie Niemeyer.

Hill had 125 digs, 68 digs, 23 blocks and 22 aces in 64 sets.

“Just when I think Jenna Hill can’t impress me much more she does,” Womochil said. “She is able to run a variety of plays, and continues to be a force at the net on both offense and defense. She also filled a role in the back row which was new for her, but she stepped up to the plate and for not playing back row all season she was high on the stat board for digs.

Voelker dished out 223 assists and added 64 digs and 24 aces.

“Izabell Voelker really surprised me,” Womochil said. “She was on the board all around for stats. As a sophomore the previous year she didn’t start varsity, and she really filled the role well this year. I am very happy that she is the leader of the offense.”

Niemeyer recorded 80 digs, 71 kills and 24 aces.

“McKenzie Niemeyer also surprised me,” Womochil said. “She improved on her hitting so much compared to last year. Her stats speak for themselves. She was better about adjusting to the ball.”

Senior Ayvarie Bappe was fighting through an injury all season. She still had 51 kills, 37 digs and seven aces.

Senior Megan Hulshizer tallied 80 digs and nine aces at the libero. Sophomore Sophia Piziali had 23 kills and 15 blocks and junior Molly Seyller 34 digs and six aces

Mary Bower finished with 12 kills, 11 aces and nine digs, Rylee Handsaker five assists, two kills and two aces; Shelby Perisho four kills and Campbell Thomas one dig and ace apiece. Lytle had five kills and two blocks in 12 sets.

Though it will be hard to say goodbye to a large and productive senior class, Womochil is looking forward to 2021.

“I have a positive outlook on next season,” Womochil said. “I am excited and the girls are also excited for volleyball. I have had great participation at open gyms. I’m excited to work with these girls for another season and to be able to watch them grow in their volleyball skills. I also have eight girls coming up at the freshman level. So a lot of things can be done with those numbers!”