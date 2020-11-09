Cubs top 20 wins once again in 2020: Nevada faced tough schedule this fall

Despite a tough schedule and some inexperience at key spots the Nevada volleyball team turned in another 20-win season in 2020.

The Cubs entered the season having to replace Division 1 outside hitter Kacie Rewerts, now at Drake, and all-state setter Morgan Tupper, currently at DMACC, off last year’s 33-10 team that repeated as Heart of Iowa Conference champions and qualified for state in Class 3A. Throw in the COVID-19 pandemic limiting coach and player interactions during the offseason and providing challenges throughout the year and it was tough for the team to hit its stride during the first half of the season.

Nevada also had to face a tough schedule that featured several quality 4A and 5A teams. Nevada head coach Jonny Sneiderman loved the talent on his roster, but it took time to put the best lineup together to take on that elite competition.

“Aside from the fear of COVID-19 and the mental hurdles that created our biggest challenge was finding our identity,” Nevada head coach Jonny Sneiderman said. “Our roster was incredibly versatile and ever changing. The changes weren't being made because of failures but rather testing out the various options. So figuring out our best lineup option was one of the toughest parts of the season. That being said, it's a problem any coach would love to have and I took that challenge as a positive.”

The Cubs only won one of their first five matches and also had a difficult 2-6 stretch in the middle of the season. But they won 10 of their final 14 matches of the regular season and picked up a 3A regional quarterfinal win over West Marshall.

In the regional semifinals Nevada went up against second-ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Cubs hung around in each set, but were never able to make a serious push in a three-set loss that ended their season.

Nevada finished 21-16 overall. The Cubs placed second in the HOIC with a 5-1 record, their only loss coming to eventual champion Roland-Story Sept. 17 at Story City, a setback that prevented them from three-peating as conference champs.

Even though Nevada couldn’t match last year’s outstanding success, Sneiderman said under the circumstances it was a successful season.

“This season was one of the greatest positives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was also one of the most stressful seasons I've ever had,” Sneiderman said. “There were many days last spring that I didn't think I would be able to get another chance to be in the gym with this senior group so I am first and foremost grateful for the time we had this season. We missed out on some of the team bonding opportunities I love, but it was in the best interest of the team's health.”

Nevada’s biggest wins were over a Beckman Catholic team that finished ranked eighth in 2A and old rival Gilbert, an eventual state semifinalist in 4A. The Cubs also defeated 5A schools Des Moines Roosevelt and Ottumwa and 4A programs Adel-Desoto-Minburn, Norwalk, Winterset, Ballard, Harlan and Carlisle.

Nevada’s losses included 5A schools Cedar Falls, Ankeny Centennial, Indianola and Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Cubs also fell to Gilbert and Beckman Catholic along with eventual 3A state champion Osage, 3A state qualifier Union and 4A school Bondurant-Farrar.

They also had two losses to eventual 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford.

“I put together an incredibly tough schedule this season and the girls did an amazing job competing,” Sneiderman said. “This team's unity and eagerness to compete against anyone really impressed me this season. We took on many state tournament teams and battled.”

Nevada had 868 kills and a 17.3-percent kill-efficiency rate in 94 sets on the season. The Cubs totaled 1,173 digs and 296 blocks and they also picked up 178 aces on 93-percent serving.

“As a team we got a lot better at identifying our strengths on the court and relying on those in matches,” said. “We were not a first-ball sideout team this year and we knew that. By the end of the season we embraced the transition part of the game.”

Seniors Sydney Mosinski, Katelyn Kingsbury, Ellie Gray and Hannah Thomsen led Nevada this season.

Mosinski had 242 kills on 30.1-percent efficiency with 78 blocks. Kingsbury was tremendous at setter, finishing with 540 assists, 186 digs, 55 kills, 34 blocks and 18 aces.

Gray tallied 251 digs at the libero and also served at an amazing 98.3-percent clip with 33 aces and added 41 assists. Thomsen delivered 165 kills, 61 digs, 31 blocks and eight aces at right-side hitter.

Erin Coogler also had a big senior year in the back row for Nevada. Coogler recorded 221 digs, 33 aces and 29 assists.

Senior Aubrey Gibson was one of Nevada’s top servers with 31 aces on 96.6-percent accuracy. Gibson also had 25 digs and 13 kills.

Junior Maddie Dunham and sophomore Lily Goos were great all-around players for the Cubs.

Dunham ended up with 184 digs, 162 assists, 74 kills, 29 aces and 25 blocks splitting time at setter and hitter. Goos recorded 129 digs, 110 kills, 27 blocks and 16 aces in just 56 sets at outside hitter.

Junior Shelbi Hazlitt teamed with Mosinski to make Nevada a force in the middle. Hazlitt delivered 132 kills and 69 blocks on the season.

Senior Ashlynn Sporrer added 24 kills and 12 digs, junior Mayzi Weig finished with 22 kills and 16 digs, freshman Emma Strottman 24 kills and eight digs and senior Madison McGaffin five kills and two blocks. Freshman Reagan Davis had 28 digs and senior Bridget Patterson eight digs.

Losing nine seniors leaves some huge holes for Nevada to fill next season. But the Cubs still have a large number of returning players and a large incoming freshman class that will keep them in the hunt for an HOIC title and a state tournament berth in 2021.

“I would look at all of the varsity returners we have next year and each of them are absolute studs,” Sneiderman said. “There was a large athletic freshman class this fall and the 2021 freshman class is even bigger and better.”