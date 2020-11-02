Seven Cubs make all-HOIC in volleyball: Three Nevada players named to first team

The Nevada volleyball team placed seven members on the all-Heart of Iowa Conference teams for the 2020 season.

The Cubs had three players chosen to the first team, two end up on the second team and two more named honorable mention after placing second in the conference with a 5-1 record.

Seniors Sydney Mosinski, Ellie Gray and Katelyn Kingsbury were the three Cubs named to the first team. They were joined by Roland-Story’s Madison Geise, Ava Charlson and Megan Greenfield; West Marshall’s Avery Randall, Prairie City-Monroe’s Celeste Wagaman and Greene County’s Breanna Osterson.

Mosinski had 64 kills on an amazing 45.6 kill-efficiency rate along with 19 blocks, six digs and one ace in 18 sets at middle blocker during conference matches. Gray recorded 54 digs, 15 assists and 14 aces in 18 sets at libero and Kingsbury 158 assists, 48 digs, 13 kills, eight aces and five blocks in 18 sets at setter.

Senior right-side hitter Hannah Thomsen and junior middle blocker Shelbi Hazlitt were the two Nevada players selected to the second team. The other second-team picks were Roland-Story’s Reagan Barkema, Reagan Schmitz and Madison Martindale; West Marshall’s Katy Reyerson, PCM’s Chelsea Bird, South Hamilton’s Taylor Rembsburg and Greene County’s Lily Muir.

Thomsen had 37 kills, 16 digs, five blocks and two aces in 16 sets during HOIC matches. Hazlitt recorded 26 kills and eight blocks in 13 sets.

Senior defensive specialist Erin Coogler and junior right-side hitter/setter Maddie Dunham were the two Nevada players named honorable mention.

Coolger came up with 37 digs, eight aces and five assists in 18 sets against the rest of the conference. Dunham finished with 33 digs, 20 kills, 15 assists, five blocks and three aces.

All-HOIC volleyball teams

First team: Madison Geise (Jr.), Roland-Story; Ava Charlson (Sr.), Roland-Story; Megan Greenfield (Sr.), Roland-Story; Sydney Mosinski (Sr.), Nevada; Ellie Gray (Sr.), Nevada; Katelyn Kingsbury (Sr.), Nevada; Avery Randall (Sr.), West Marshall; Celeste Wagaman (Sr.), PCM; Breanna Osterson (Sr.), Greene County.

Second team: Reagan Barkema (Jr.), Roland-Story; Reagan Schmitz (Sr.), Roland-Story; Madison Martindale (Sr.), Roland-Story; Hannah Thomsen (Sr.), Nevada; Shelbi Hazlitt (Jr.), Nevada; Katy Reyerson (So.), West Marshall; Chelsea Bird (Jr.), PCM; Taylor Remsburg (Jr.), South Hamilton; Lily Muir (Sr.), Greene County.

Honorable mention: Dani Grady (Sr.), Roland-Story; Reagan Vogelaar (Sr.), Roland-Story; Erin Coogler (Sr.), Nevada; Maddie Dunham (Jr.), Nevada; Reilly Jensen (Jr.), West Marshall; Halie Hohnstein (Fr.), West Marshall; Jacki Vos (Sr.), PCM; Claire Wilson (Jr.), PCM; Zoey Duns (So.), South Hamilton; Kaylee Oskvig (Sr.), South Hamilton; Natalie Heupel (So.), Greene County; Isabella Schroeder (So.), Greene County; Daleaney Shinn (Sr.), Saydel; Kandice Sotter (Sr.), Saydel.

Final HOIC standings

Roland-Story 6-0

Nevada 5-1

West Marshall 4-2

PCM 3-3

Greene County 2-4

South Hamilton 1-5

Saydel 0-6