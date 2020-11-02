Meinecke places 44th at state: Nevada freshman runs a 20:28.6 in 3A girls’ race

FORT DODGE - Freshman Tori Meinecke made the most of her first trip to the state cross country meet Friday at Kennedy Park.

Meinecke became the first Nevada runner to compete at state since the move to 5k races in 2015 after placing 14th at the Class 3A qualifying meet in Pella with a time of 20 minutes, 23.88 seconds. She nearly matched that time on Friday, finishing 44th in 20:28.6.

“All the people packed around me pushed me to run fast,” Meinecke said. “It was really good. It was fun.”

Meinecke was backed up by a large contingent of Nevada fans that made the trip to Fort Dodge.

“I feel Tori had an incredible experience at the state meet this year as a freshman,” Nevada head girls’ cross country coach Shawn Crain said. “The school support was outstanding for her this past week. We had several teammates, boys’ team members and parents make the trip. I'd like to thank our team and supporters for a great season.”

A lot of Meinecke’s strong performance can be attributed to her tremendous dedication as a runner.

“She had a great week of preparation leading up to the meet,” Crain said. “There's nothing like running through a tunnel of people for a 5K. She’s run stronger and more confident with each race.”

Crain can’t wait to see how much Meinecke can grow over the next three years of her career.

“This gives her a great building block going into her future seasons,” Crain said. “I think Tori's success will also help motivate the team members around her to work harder and have greater goals going into next season.”

Ballard sophomore Shewaye Johnson won the 3A girls’ race at state with a phenomenal time of 17:55.3. Paityn Noe, Johnson’s sophomore teammate at Ballard, took second in 18:01.1.

Ballard also repeated as 3A girls’ team champions with 66 points. Dallas Center-Grimes was second for the third year in a row with 88 points and Dubuque Wahlert was third with 89.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada girls: 44. Tori Meinecke, 20:28.6.

Individual medal winners: 1. Shewaye Johnson, (Ballard), 17:55.1; 2. Paityn Noe (Ballard), 18:01.1; 3. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 18:46.7; 4. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 18:54.1; 5. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 19:01.3; 6. Rebecca Anderson (Decorah), 19:05.5; 7. Geneva Timmerman (A-D-M), 19:09.7; 8. Lydia Maas (HDC), 19:14.1; 9. Gabby Moran (Wahlert Catholic), 19:16.8; 10. Ellie Meyer (IFA/AGWSR), 19:24.7; 11. Kami Smith (DC-G), 19:26.5; 12. Megan Sterbenz (DC-G), 19:26.5; 13. Alix Oliver (Wahlert Catholic), 19:31.3; 14. Braelyn Baker (Creston), 19:32.9; 15. Brooklyn Stanley (Bishop Heelan Catholic), 19:44.2.